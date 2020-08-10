TRAVERSE CITY — Weeds grow on the shot put pit at Traverse City West, a grim reminder of losing a sports season.
A few dozen yards away, Traverse City West football players hit the practice field Monday, the first day allowed by the Michigan High School Athletic Association as the coronavirus pandemic casts an ominous cloud over the sports world.
"Obviously, it was a little odd," Titans senior linebacker Christian Boivin said after the three-hour session. "There's a couple different things with masks and distancing. But overall it felt great to be back. We had the intensity, and everyone's just happy and grateful to be here."
West had protocols in place for COVID-19, including a QR code for players to check in before practice so head coach Greg Vaughan knows they have done a temperature check. Players sprayed equipment with disinfectant after practice, wore masks when not doing drills and brought their own water, many plunking down bottles and jugs near a hand sanitizer station.
"We're here. That's a positive," Vaughan said. "How long, who knows? We just count every day as a blessing."
The Titans, who last year posted a 7-3 record for the second straight season, have six starters back on both sides of the ball, although they lost quarterback Andy Soma and game-breaking running back Aiden Griggs.
Tackles Danny Rosa (6-6, 320) and Zach Konchek (6-3, 275) return to anchor the offensive line. Running back Remy Schultz and receivers Patrick O'Connor and Boivin also return, along with kicker Finn Durbin. Quarterback Mason Morrison, who filled in when Soma sustained an injury last season, is back at QB, challenged by junior Brandon Konchek.
Defensively, West returns Boivin and Michael Schermerhorn at linebacker, Peyton Wilkening and Mike Elliott on the defensive line and O'Connor and Mel Frechette in the secondary.
West is scheduled to host Midland in Week One, a game originally slated to be played the Big House at the University of Michigan, along with TC Central's game against DeWitt. Central and West still meet in Week Four, as they've done the previous two seasons.
Boivin, who needs two more blocked punts to become the state's all-time leader in that category, said the team is trying to shut out the unease about whether the season will happen or not and focus on preparing for Midland and Grand Haven to start the season.
"We're trying to keep it as normal as possible," Vaughan said. "That's all we can control. The fact that we're here together, that's normal."
