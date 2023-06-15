TRAVERSE CITY — Being an organization on the rise certainly comes with its benefits. And as the Traverse City Pit Spitters enter their fifth season of existence, they are reaping the rewards of being one of the most — if not the most — successful franchises in the Northwoods League.
After the Traverse City Beach Bums found themselves in a bit of stagnation and went the way of the Dodo bird after the 2018 season, the Traverse City Pit Spitters were born from the ashes of northern Michigan’s Frontier League team and grew into the 2019 Northwoods League champions in their very first year. Tack on another league title in 2021 and nearly again in 2022, and the Pit Spitters are no doubt a top organization.
That is why the Pit Spitters were chosen as hosts of the inaugural Great Lakes All-Star Series to be held at Turtle Creek Stadium on July 24-25.
“As you can imagine, it’s a special thing that we get to be a part of. So really, it’s being gifted to us to be able to showcase our amazing product here, what we have on the field, our facilities, the amazing club,” said newly crowned Pit Spitters General Manager Jacqueline Holm. “So I’m thrilled. It’s going to be an amazing showcase for us and for our community here in Traverse City.”
Fortunately, Holm has some experience in the All-Star arena as this won’t be the first time that she has run point on hosting a best-of-baseball bash. She did so when she was with the Sugar Land Skeeters, now the Space Cowboys, back in 2014 as part of the Atlantic League.
This year’s festivities will be in partnership with Traverse City Tourism, and TC Tourism President and CEO Trevor Tkach said they are excited to show off northern Michigan to a bevy of baseball fans.
“The Northwoods League All-Star Game will be a high level of baseball and fans are sure to see future stars. The list of current and former Major League players that have come through the league is impressive, and I’m looking forward to watching some of the best college baseball players in the country play right in our backyard,” Tkach said. “I’m proud that the Pit Spitters have become an integral part of the northern Michigan summers. This is a perfect partnership for us.”
Pit Spitters Field Manager Josh Rebandt is pretty excited as well.
“Super cool. It’s just awesome,” the fifth-year manager said. “Just knowing that our organization has put ourselves on the map in the Northwoods League and that the Northwoods League respects our organization and our facilities and the way we do things here in such a way that they feel like we’re a good candidate to host the All-Star game, that’s an incredible honor to our front office and everyone else.”
Rebandt said all of the credit goes to the people in the front office.
“It’s so much more a kudos to everyone up front and what they’ve been able to accomplish over the last five years,” he said.
The All-Star Series opens Monday, July 24 with the Homerun Challenge and continues Tuesday, July 25 with the Great Lakes All-Star Game. The series festivities will include exciting events like an on-field ticketed VIP experience during the Homerun Challenge, a Fan Fest prior to the kickoff of the All-Star game and fireworks. The Pit Spitters will also feature local bands during the events as well as in-between inning entertainment provided by Tyler’s Amazing Balancing Act.
The 2023 season marks the first in Northwoods League history that there will be two All-Star games as the Pit Spitters will host the Great Lakes All-Star Game and the Bismarck Larks will host the Great Plains All-Star Game in an effort to reduce travel requirements for those selected to take part in the games.
The Pit Spitters have also unveiled an All-Star Game logo to be included on all print and digital branding for the event. The logo features the notorious spitting Pit Spitters cherries, Northwoods League Logo and now the Traverse City Tourism Logo.
The fun at Turtle Creek Stadium won’t be limited to just the All-Star series.
The Pit Spitters are once again leading the pack by making each game an experience at the ballpark.
“We’re excited to continue the tradition of having fun at the ballpark and creating that social environment for our fans,” Holm said. “The Pit Spitters are thrilled to bring back some of last season’s favorite promotions while keeping fans on their toes for new and exciting events at the stadium.”
Sundays are Family Days when the first 250 children ages 12 and younger eat free. In addition, fans will be able to play catch on the field pregame, and kids can run the bases postgame.
Mondays are Industry Nights during which proof of a hospitality job will get ticket and beverage discounts all season long. Every Tuesday will be our Barks and Brews night where fans can bring their dogs to the game and draught craft beers will be half-price.
Wednesday nights are Salute to Service games that feature half-price box seat tickets for all veterans, first responders, health care workers, teachers and snowplow drivers. Thirsty Thursday’s return with $2 20-ounce beers, $2 Pepsi products and $2 hot dogs.
Headlining the 2023 promotional calendar are 10 fireworks nights that are scheduled every Friday throughout the season in addition to select non-Friday dates.
Every Saturday will be a “Spit-tacular Saturday” during which fans can expect great theme nights and giveaways. Plus, on Saturdays, all fans age 50 or older can get half-priced tickets as part of our Silver Sluggers Promotion. Baseball Bingo also makes its debut for seniors.
In addition to the weekly promotions, the Pit Spitters are welcoming back some familiar theme night favorites like Pride Night on June 10 and the return of the “Up North Cork Dorks” rebrand on Aug. 4.
The Business at the Ballpark Networking event is new for the 2023 season and will debut during the day game on July 13 with a Margarita Night featuring a Pit Spitters Floral Shirt giveaway scheduled for that evening as part of a day-night doubleheader.
West Shore Bank is celebrating its 125th anniversary with $1.25 dogs for all in attendance on Aug. 6, and the Pit Spitters welcome back an event from 2020 with the second annual 1K beer run on Aug. 5 prior to that evening’s game.
“We consider ourselves to be one of the most inclusive opportunities in Traverse City,” Holm said. “We’re affordable. We’re a community asset. And we are an entertainment facility, so even if you don’t like sports, there’s something for everyone here.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.