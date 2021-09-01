MARQUETTE at TC CENTRAL
RECORDS: Traverse City Central (0-1); Marquette (1-0)
WHEN: Thursday, 7 p.m.
SERIES: TC Central leads 14-3
LAST MEETING: TC Central won 37-28 in 2019.
RADIO: AM-580 WTCM
BACKGROUND: Marquette comes into Thursday’s game at Thirlby fresh off a 49-14 shellacking of Alpena. QB Austin Ridl completed 10-of-11 passes for 269 yards and 3 TDs, rushing for 81 yards and a TD; WR Justin Jurmu hauled in four catches for 79 yards and 2 TDs and 6-2 WR Jordan Demay caught a 52-yard TD and recorded a pick-six on defense. Marquette ran for only 130 yards out of 399 of total offense. The Trojans struggled against multiple top WRs against defending state champ DeWitt last week.
GLEN LAKE at KINGSLEY
RECORDS: Kingsley (1-0); Glen Lake (1-0)
WHEN: Thursday, 7 p.m.
SERIES: Kingsley leads 28-25
LAST MEETING: Kingsley won 53-14 in 2019.
ONLINE: www.nfhsnetwork.com
RADIO: FM-104.5
BACKGROUND: Both teams are coming off of convincing wins, but the series dating back to 2011 hasn’t been particularly close either on either side. The winning team has won by at two TDs the last seven games.
MANCELONA at EAST JORDAN
RECORDS: Mancelona (1-0); East Jordan (1-0)
WHEN: Thursday, 7 p.m.
SERIES: East Jordan leads 30-23-4
LAST MEETING: East Jordan won 21-6 in 2019
ONLINE: www.nfhsnetwork.com
BACKGROUND: The Ironmen come off an impressive 36-8 win over Pine River, while East Jordan knocked off Johannesburg-Lewiston 36-12. It’s the first time both of these teams won their opener since 2000.
CADILLAC at FRUITPORT
RECORDS: Cadillac (1-0); Fruitport (1-0)
WHEN: Thursday, 7 p.m.
SERIES: Cadillac and Fruitport are tied at 2-2.
LAST MEETING: Fruitport won 35-6 in the 2001 district finals.
ONLINE: www.nfhsnetwork.com
RADIO: FM-107.1
BACKGROUND: Cadillac plays a Grand Rapids area team that’s posted a losing record in its last seven seasons. Meanwhile the Vikings are coming off a Division 4 Finals run, but squeezed by Reed City in week one 18-14. Expect a test for the group led by Cody Mallory before Big North Conference play opens with Traverse City West in Week 3.
OGEMAW HTS. at KALKASKA
RECORDS: Ogemaw Heights (0-1); Kalkaska (1-0)
WHEN: Thursday, 7 p.m.
SERIES: First meeting.
ONLINE: www.nfhsnetwork.com
BACKGROUND: Ogemaw Heights joined the Northern Michigan Football league last year, creating this matchup. Blazers have a huge weight off their shoulders, winning their first game in three seasons last week over Elk Rapids. Falcons lost in week one to Boyne City 34-7. Ogemaw has posted one winning season in seven years.
the last was 2019.
Follow @Jamescook14 on Twitter.