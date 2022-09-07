TC St. Francis at Benzie Central
RECORDS: Traverse City St. Francis (2-0; No. 2 in Division 7); Benzie Central (0-2)
WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.
SERIES: The Gladiators lead the Huskies 40-0 all time.
LAST MEETING: St. Francis topped Benzie Central 42-0 to open the 2021 season.
RADIO: FM-89.9
BACKGROUND: St. Francis has played only Boyne City (42) more times than Benzie Central (40). The Glads remain undefeated against the Huskies, and that is likely to stay the same unless St. Francis has a letdown after sending Jackson Lumen Christi to its first 0-2 start since 1970. St. Francis is sitting on a 14-game regular season win streak. Benzie is riding a six-game streak in the opposite direction.
TC Central at Davison
RECORDS: Traverse City Central (1-1, No. 6 in Division 2); Davison (1-1)
WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.
SERIES: First meeting between the two squads.
RADIO: AM-580
BACKGROUND: Both the Trojans and Cardinals are coming off of losses in Week 2, and neither will want that losing streak to stretch to two games. Central has a knack for bouncing back after losses. The last time the Trojans dropped two regular-season games in a row was in 2017 when they lost to rival Traverse City West and then Portage Central. Defense will be the key in this matchup, and look for Central to make a point of proving they can stop the opposition.
Bay City Western at TC West
RECORDS: Bay City Western (1-1); Traverse City West (1-1)
WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.
SERIES: First meeting between the two teams.
RADIO: FM-106.3
BACKGROUND: Another battle between a pair of teams coming off losses in Week Two after winning their season openers. The Traverse City West defense was stout in Week One, pitching a shutout against Marquette. But the Titans allowed 49 points to Grand Haven last Thursday and managed just 21 points. Bay City Western had a similar route, allowing just seven points in Week One and then 43 to Petoskey.
Petoskey at Escanaba
RECORDS: Petoskey (1-1); Escanaba (0-2)
WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.
SERIES: The Eskymos lead the Northmen 4-2.
LAST MEETING: Petoskey defeated Escanaba 44-27 in 2021.
RADIO: FM-93.7 FM/FM-104.7/AM-1340
BACKGROUND: CJ Hibbler is the story here. The Petoskey running back had more than 200 all-purpose yards and three TDs in Week One, and then he followed that up with 226 rushing yards and 58 yards receiving along with another three scores in the Northmen’s victory over Bay City Western. The dynamic offensive weapon will be difficult to stop for an Escanaba team that has already allowed 84 points.
Boyne City
at Grayling
RECORDS: Boyne City (2-0); Grayling (1-1)
WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.
SERIES: The Ramblers lead the Vikings 30-19.
LAST MEETING: Boyne City ended Grayling’s season in the first round of the 2021 playoffs with a 19-18 victory.
RADIO/ONLINE: FM-100.3; Boyne City Rambler Sports Network
BACKGROUND: Boyne City’s offense behind quarterback Jack Neer has been potent — to say the least — in 2022. The Ramblers have put up 94 points in the first two weeks, but their defense might be their Achilles heel as they’ve allowed an uncharacteristic nine touchdowns to their opponents. Grayling looks to rebound after a loss to up-and-coming Sault Ste. Marie, and the Vikings have the weapons on both sides of the ball to hand Boyne City its first defeat of the season.
