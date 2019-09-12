Week Three Showdowns

South Lyon East at TC Central

RECORDS: South Lyon (0-2); TC Central (1-1)

WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday

SERIES: TC Central leads 1-0

RADIO: AM-580

LAST YEAR: TC Central won 14-10

BACKGROUND: South Lyon East visits Traverse City for the first time, after the Trojans won their inaugural meeting 14-10 on the road last season. The program that started in 2008 had its best season to date last year, winning six games, including a postseason contest against Ortonville Brandon (22-15).

Benzie Central at TC St. Francis

RECORDS: Benzie Central (1-1); TC St. Francis (1-1)

WHEN: 1 p.m Saturday

SERIES: TCSF leads 38-0

RADIO: FM-89.9/FM-107.9/FM-92.3

LAST YEAR: TCSF won 55-18

BACKGROUND: TC St. Francis is coming off its earliest loss in the season since 2014 and looking to rebound against a team the Gladiators have never lost to. The Huskies are looking for their second win, something that has only happened once since 2012, they went 6-4 last year. TCSF has posted at least 47 points in every game against the Huskies since 2003. 

Holt at TC West

RECORDS: Holt (2-0); TC West (1-1)

WHEN: 5 p.m. Saturday

SERIES: Holt leads 2-0

LAST YEAR: Holt won 14-7

BACKGROUND: Holt is off to its first 2-0 start since 2007 and are looking to defeat the Titans for the second year in a row. Prior to 2018, these two teams met one time in the pre-district round in 2006 where the Rams beat the Titans 10-7. These two teams have been locked in low-scoring affairs with the Rams outscoring the Titans 24-14 in two games. 

Grayling at Kingsley

RECORDS: Grayling (1-1); Kingsley (2-0)

WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday

SERIES: Grayling leads 4-1

RADIO: FM-104.5

LAST YEAR: Kingsley won 38-18

BACKGROUND: The Stags have only beaten the Vikings once in five all-time meetings, that lone victory coming last year in a 38-18 contest that was also in Week Three. Grayling is coming off a heartbreaking 8-6 loss to a very solid Cheboygan team after routing Roscommon to open the season. Grayling is usually known for its wide-open passing game, but the Vikings have allowed only 14 points in two games thus far, something the program hasn't done since 1992.

Ludington at Manistee

RECORDS: Ludington (2-0); Manistee (2-0)

WHEN: 7 p.n. Friday

SERIES: Ludington leads 68-62-11

ONLINE: www.nfhsnetwork.com

LAST YEAR: Manistee won 33-14

BACKGROUND: These teams have played 141 times in one of the state's longest rivalries, dating back to 1895. The Chippewas put their 11-game regular-season win streak on the line against the 2-0 Orioles in the Lakes 8 Conference opener for both. Quarterback Keelan Eskridge is coming off a brilliant game in the Chippewas' 57-20 win, earning Hall of Fame honors on The Get Around podcast for the performance that included over 100 yards rushing and throwing.

