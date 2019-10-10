#1 GLEN LAKE at #4 KINGSLEY
RECORDS: Glen Lake (6-0, 3-0 NMFL-Leaders); Kingsley (6-0, 4-0 NMFL-Legends)
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday
SERIES: Glen Lake leads 28-24
RADIO/ONLINE: FM-104.5
LAST YEAR: Kingsley won 56-22
BACKGROUND: The area's premier matchup features two teams ranked in the top 5 of their division duking it out in the second annual Salute To Service game. The Stags handed the Lakers a 56-22 setback in last year's edition of this game, and this time both come in undefeated. The only common opponent this season is TC St. Francis, and they both team the Gladiators by similar scores (Glen Lake 28-7; Kingsley 26-7) for TCSF's only two losses this season.
#10 TC CENTRAL at ALPENA
RECORDS: TC Central (5-1, 3-0 BNC); Alpena (3-3, 2-1 BNC)
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday
SERIES: Central leads 43-21
RADIO: FM-107.7 (Alp.)
LAST YEAR: Central won 42-7
BACKGROUND: The Trojans have reeled off five straight victories, marked by a potent offense that's scored no fewer than 32 over that span and a defense that's given up only 55. Central hasn't lost to Alpena since 2009. From 2010-18, Central has won by an average score of 39-9.8.
TC WEST at CADILLAC
RECORDS: TC West (4-2, 1-1 BNC); Cadillac (4-2, 2-1 BNC)
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday
SERIES: West leads 16-6
RADIO: AM-580 (TC); FM-93.7 (Cad.)
LAST YEAR: West won 42-0
BACKGROUND: The Vikings haven't beaten West since a 17-12 decision in 2014. The teams come in with identical overall records, although Cadillac technically has a better Big North Conference mark by virtue of playing more league games already. A Viking win would likely set up a battle with TC Central in Week Nine with the BNC title on the line. A Titans win leaves West rooting for Cadillac in that regular-season finale in order to possibly get a share of the league title.
CHEBOYGAN at TC ST. FRANCIS
RECORDS: Cheboygan (3-3, 3-1 NMFL-Legends); TCSF (4-2, 3-1 NMFL-Legends)
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday
SERIES: TCSF leads 5-1
RADIO: FM-89.9/FM-107.9 (SF); AM-1240 (Cheb.)
LAST YEAR: TCSF won 49-8
BACKGROUND: Since both joined the NMFL in 2016, the Gladiators have won by scores of 49-8, 42-0 and 48-7. The Chiefs have allowed only 6 points in their three wins, and given up 86 in their trio of setbacks.
BRETHREN at MESICK
RECORDS: Brethren (4-2, 4-0 WMD); Mesick (5-1, 4-0 WMD)
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday
SERIES: Mesick leads 32-18
LAST YEAR: Brethren won 36-20
BACKGROUND: The de facto West Michigan D League championship game pits the only remaining undefeated teams against each other, while everyone else in the league already has two or more conference losses. The Bobcats are their second straight league title, while the upstart Bulldogs have won five straight after a season-opening 44-38 loss to 5-1 Mio.
