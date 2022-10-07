Sault Ste. Marie at TC St. Francis
RECORDS: Sault Ste. Marie 4-2; Traverse City St. Francis 6-0
WHEN: Saturday, 3 p.m.
SERIES: The Gladiators lead the Blue Devils 2-1.
LAST MEETING: St. Francis defeated the Soo 42-28 on Oct. 8, 2021.
BACKGROUND: The Gladiators seem to be catching the Blue Devils at an advantageous time. The Soo's offense has struggled to score the last two weeks, managing just 21 points in losses to Ogemaw Heights and Kingsley. The Soo also allowed 52 points to the Stags and likely will have trouble stopping a potent St. Francis attack. The Glads probably will have next week off, so don't look for St. Francis to hold back in the Saturday matinee matchup.
TC Central at Bay City Central
RECORDS: Traverse City Central 2-4; Bay City Central 2-4.
WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.
SERIES: The Wolves lead the Trojans 3-2.
LAST MEETING: Traverse City Central took down Bay City Central 34-21 almost 14 years ago on Oct. 17, 2008.
BACKGROUND: Last week was do-or-die time for the Trojans, and they rose to the occasion with a blowout 62-26 win over Midland Dow. There can't be any letup against the Wolves if they want to continue to turn that corner and dig themselves out of a hole and into playoff contention. In the battle of the Centrals and 2-4 teams, defense and ball control will be key. The Trojans' run game was explosive against Dow, and they will look to continue that trend against the Wolves.
Boyne City at Elk Rapids
RECORDS: Boyne City 6-0; Elk Rapids 5-1
WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.
SERIES: The Ramblers hold a commanding 28-4 lead over the Elks all time.
LAST MEETING: Boyne City shut out Elk Rapids 48-0 on Oct. 15, 2021.
BACKGROUND: Boyne City made a major statement last week when the Ramblers took care of business against then-undefeated Charlevoix, beating the Rayders 42-14. The Boyne defense has allowed just 20 points in the last three games, and the Ramblers will have to be on their game against an Elk Rapids team that has put up 89 points since a 48-0 loss to Charlevoix in Week Four. Elk Rapids will have to do what Charlevoix couldn't and find a way to stop Boyne City from scoring. That won't be an easy task. Freshman Drew Neer starts at quarterback for the Ramblers, after his older brother Jack sustained a broken leg in last week's win, but didn't discover the extent of the injury until well after the game.
Benzie Central at Ogemaw Heights
RECORDS: Benzie Central 2-4; Ogemaw Heights 4-2
WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.
SERIES: The Falcons have won both matchups against the Huskies.
LAST MEETING: Ogemaw Heights topped Benzie Central 19-13 on Oct. 1, 2021.
BACKGROUND: What looks on paper to possibly be a lopsided matchup in favor of the Falcons could actually be far more competitive and result in a Benzie Central victory. The Huskies have the talent on offense to put up some points, dropping 35 on undefeated Boyne City in Week One, 63 against Grayling in Week Four, and 54 against Otisville LakeVille last week. But Benzie has also given up some points — 51, 42, 49 and 41 in the Huskies' four losses. A few key stops on defense could lead to a Benzie win.
