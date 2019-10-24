Charlevoix at Harbor Springs
RECORDS: Charlevoix (5-3, 3-1 NMFL-Leaders); Harbor Springs (6-2, 3-1 NMFL Legacy)
WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.
SERIES: Charlevoix leads 31-11-2
LAST YEAR: Harbor Springs won 38-20
BACKGROUND: These teams appear locked in for another meeting in the first week of the Division 7 playoffs, once again back at Harbor Springs, no matter how Friday's contest pan out. The winner of the second matchup could be looking at a long trip to Iron Mountain for the second playoff round.
Suttons Bay at Mesick
RECORDS: Suttons Bay (8-0, 3-0 MWMC-W); Mesick (7-1, 6-0 WM8M)
WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.
SERIES: Suttons Bay leads 31-16
LAST YEAR: Suttons Bay won 42-6
BACKGROUND: A win over Mesick could hand the Norsemen enough playoff points to surpass Martin and earn the district's top seed and home field advantage through regionals. The Clippers have a tough matchup with 7-1 Climax-Scotts that the Norse would like to see Scotts take to help seal that home cooking. Mesick is looking to match the highest win total in school history with a win (8-2 in 1995).
Gaylord St. Mary at Brethren
RECORDS: Gaylord SM (3-5); Brethren (5-3, 5-1 WM8M)
WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.
SERIES: First meeting
BACKGROUND: Brethren seems destined for a first-round date with Onekama either way this game goes, but the Snowbirds absolutely have to have this to get a No. 4 seed and a potential third shot at Mio this season. If the Snowbirds get in, they're legit regional contenders and could see Suttons Bay again in the semifinals. GSM beat the Norse 48-47 this season, but had to forfeit that win, along with three others.
Cadillac at No. 10 TC Central
RECORDS: Cadillac (5-3, 2-2 BNC); TCC (7-1, 4-0 BNC)
WHEN: Saturday, 1 p.m.
SERIES: TCC leads 18-10
RADIO: AM-580
LAST YEAR: TCC won 41-7
BACKGROUND: A win for the Trojans would give them the outright Big North Conference title for the first time since 2016. TC Central has allowed seven points or less in the last five out of six matchups this season. The Vikings are in search of an automatic bid into the playoffs for the first time since 2016.
TC St. Francis at No. 1 Muskegon Oakridge
RECORDS: TCSF (6-2); Muskegon Oakridge (8-0)
WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.
SERIES: First meeting
RADIO: FM-89.9/FM-107.9
BACKGROUND: This is the first meeting between two perennial powerhouse programs who have combined to miss the playoffs only four times since 1990. Oakridge is ranked No. 1 in Division 5, one spot ahead of Kingsley (who beat TCSF 26-7 this season). The Gladiators are trying to avoid losing three regular season games for the first time since 2013.
