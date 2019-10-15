Playoff Listing

Schools on this list are in enrollment order for 11-player teams, with 8-player teams ordered by playoff average. An asterisk (*) beside a record indicates a team has eight or fewer games scheduled.

Those schools with 11-player teams with six or more wins playing nine-game schedules, or five or more wins playing eight games or fewer, will qualify for the MHSAA Football Playoffs beginning Nov. 1. Schools with 5-4, 4-3 or 4-4 records may qualify if the number of potential qualifiers by win total does not reach the 256 mark. Schools with six or more wins playing nine-game schedules or five or more wins playing eight games or fewer may be subtracted from the field based on playoff average if the number of potential qualifiers exceeds the 256 mark.

Once the 256 qualifying schools are determined, they will be divided by enrollment groups into eight equal divisions of 32 schools, and then drawn into regions of eight teams each and districts of four teams each. Those schools with 8-player teams will be ranked by playoff average at season’s end, and the top 32 programs will then be divided into two divisions of 16 each based on enrollment. The playoffs in those divisions also begin Nov. 1

To review a list of all football playoff schools, individual school playoff point details and to report errors, visit the Football page of the MHSAA Website.

The announcement of the qualifiers and first-round pairings for both the 11 and 8-player playoffs will take place Oct. 27 on the Selection Sunday Show on FOX Sports Detroit PLUS. The playoff qualifiers and pairings will be posted to the MHSAA Website following the Selection Sunday Show.

11-Player Playoff Listing

1. Macomb Dakota, 3034, 4-3, 56.000

2. Dearborn Fordson, 2868, 6-1, 87.714

3. Grand Blanc, 2719, 5-2, 71.143

4. East Kentwood, 2673, 4-3, 53.143

5. Utica Eisenhower, 2617, 5-2, 72.286

6. Clarkston *, 2499, 3-4, 42.429

7. Sterling Heights Stevenson, 2498, 3-4, 50.571

8. Rockford, 2443, 7-0, 106.286

9. Lake Orion, 2416, 6-1, 88.714

10. Howell, 2391, 4-3, 54.571

11. Clinton Township Chippewa Valley, 2386, 7-0, 108.571

12. Detroit Cass Tech, 2372, 3-4, 45.857

13. Troy Athens, 2276, 3-4, 36.429

14. Ann Arbor Pioneer, 2250, 4-3, 52.143

15. Canton, 2228, 3-4, 40.143

16. Brighton, 2224, 6-1, 84.286

17. Dearborn, 2152, 4-3, 54.429

18. Plymouth, 2090, 7-0, 102.857

19. Southfield Arts & Technology, 2067, 4-3, 55.429

20. Grand Haven, 2066, 3-4, 48.429

21. West Bloomfield, 2042, 6-1, 96.714

22. Detroit Catholic Central, 2024, 4-3, 71.714

23. Hartland, 2021, 4-3, 56.000

24. Macomb L'Anse Creuse North, 1957, 3-4, 41.143

25. Hudsonville, 1930, 5-2, 75.714

26. Detroit Western, 1888, 4-3, 43.857

27. Saline, 1861, 6-1, 83.429

28. Monroe, 1857, 3-4, 36.714

29. Utica Ford, 1812, 4-3, 53.000

30. Lapeer, 1792, 6-1, 92.143

31. Livonia Stevenson, 1784, 3-4, 38.143

32. Grandville, 1719, 6-1, 90.857

33. Holt, 1713, 5-2, 78.857

34. Rochester Adams, 1710, 5-2, 70.000

35. Davison, 1694, 6-1, 90.714

36. White Lake Lakeland, 1693, 5-2, 76.857

37. Belleville, 1692, 7-0, 98.286

38. Romeo, 1692, 6-1, 85.143

39. Traverse City West, 1663, 5-2, 74.714

40. Waterford Mott, 1658, 4-3, 55.714

41. Rochester Hills Stoney Creek, 1638, 4-3, 56.857

42. Brownstown Woodhaven, 1623, 7-0, 104.000

43. Walled Lake Northern, 1608, 3-4, 39.714

44. Warren Mott, 1513, 5-2, 66.714

45. Saginaw Heritage, 1512, 4-3, 52.000

46. Grosse Pointe South, 1510, 6-1, 91.000

47. Detroit U-D Jesuit, 1486, 5-2, 68.429

48. Temperance Bedford, 1466, 5-2, 69.571

49. Sterling Heights, 1464, 5-2, 71.286

50. Farmington *, 1444, 7-0, 96.000

51. Livonia Franklin, 1435, 6-1, 85.286

52. Harrison Township L'Anse Creuse, 1434, 4-3, 55.000

53. Dearborn Heights Crestwood, 1404, 3-4, 36.857

54. St. Clair Shores Lakeview, 1404, 5-2, 65.000

55. Traverse City Central, 1404, 6-1, 89.714

56. Warren De La Salle Collegiate, 1404, 4-3, 64.143

57. Livonia Churchill, 1392, 3-4, 41.857

58. Lansing Everett, 1388, 3-4, 40.143

59. Wyandotte Roosevelt, 1386, 5-2, 70.000

60. North Farmington, 1371, 7-0, 93.714

61. Birmingham Seaholm, 1370, 5-2, 71.000

62. Portage Central, 1359, 4-3, 55.286

63. Battle Creek Lakeview, 1350, 7-0, 100.571

64. Flushing, 1326, 3-4, 42.857

65. Birmingham Groves, 1310, 6-1, 92.143

66. Midland, 1309, 7-0, 99.429

67. Port Huron, 1309, 5-2, 62.000

68. Midland Dow, 1287, 4-3, 49.714

69. Port Huron Northern, 1284, 6-1, 84.143

70. Oak Park, 1276, 6-1, 91.000

71. South Lyon, 1276, 6-1, 89.857

72. Portage Northern, 1274, 6-1, 82.857

73. St. Clair Shores Lake Shore, 1237, 3-4, 39.857

74. Jackson *, 1231, 5-2, 61.000

75. Walled Lake Western, 1228, 6-1, 93.286

76. Muskegon Mona Shores, 1227, 6-1, 84.286

77. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central, 1219, 5-2, 70.000

78. Dexter, 1214, 6-1, 82.000

79. Detroit Renaissance, 1205, 4-3, 50.595

80. Alpena, 1194, 3-4, 44.857

81. Wyoming, 1191, 3-4, 34.857

82. Ferndale, 1180, 3-4, 41.714

83. Mattawan, 1173, 3-4, 41.286

84. Fenton, 1168, 6-1, 88.714

85. Detroit Martin Luther King, 1158, 5-2, 75.571

86. Lowell, 1152, 4-3, 51.429

87. Byron Center, 1145, 7-0, 100.571

88. Auburn Hills Avondale, 1133, 3-4, 39.000

89. Grand Rapids Northview, 1130, 5-2, 66.429

90. Muskegon Reeths-Puffer, 1129, 4-3, 50.286

91. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice, 1128, 5-2, 81.000

92. Allen Park, 1127, 5-2, 74.429

93. Gibraltar Carlson, 1127, 5-2, 69.238

94. Southgate Anderson, 1124, 3-4, 39.714

95. East Lansing, 1119, 5-2, 81.286

96. Redford Thurston, 1084, 6-1, 76.143

97. South Lyon East, 1078, 3-4, 41.286

98. Lansing Waverly, 1056, 3-4, 36.000

99. Zeeland West, 1054, 6-1, 88.857

100. Pinckney, 1053, 5-2, 59.857

101. Mount Pleasant, 1048, 6-1, 76.286

102. Garden City, 1030, 5-2, 62.857

103. Warren Fitzgerald, 1020, 3-4, 40.429

104. St. Joseph, 1019, 6-1, 83.143

105. Cedar Springs, 1018, 6-1, 91.571

106. DeWitt, 1013, 5-2, 78.000

107. Detroit Mumford, 1007, 5-2, 58.286

108. River Rouge, 992, 6-1, 70.524

109. Mason, 964, 7-0, 92.571

110. East Grand Rapids, 959, 5-2, 64.429

111. Marquette, 957, 3-4, 46.286

112. Muskegon, 954, 7-0, 101.714

113. Flint Kearsley, 951, 6-1, 81.857

114. Zeeland East, 943, 5-2, 63.857

115. Orchard Lake St. Mary's, 942, 6-1, 97.000

116. Coldwater, 940, 6-1, 79.714

117. St. Johns, 938, 4-3, 55.857

118. Eastpointe, 926, 4-3, 60.143

119. Middleville Thornapple Kellogg, 926, 3-4, 37.714

120. Riverview, 915, 5-2, 63.286

121. Trenton, 914, 4-3, 59.000

122. Stevensville Lakeshore, 904, 3-4, 39.286

123. Dearborn Divine Child, 878, 4-3, 56.714

124. Parma Western, 870, 5-2, 63.286

125. Marysville, 869, 5-2, 60.857

126. Battle Creek Harper Creek, 863, 3-4, 38.571

127. Edwardsburg, 856, 7-0, 88.000

128. Spring Lake, 856, 4-3, 45.714

129. Chelsea, 847, 7-0, 105.143

130. Fowlerville, 834, 6-1, 76.286

131. Bay City John Glenn, 827, 3-4, 40.143

132. Marshall, 825, 4-3, 51.286

133. Ortonville Brandon, 825, 6-1, 70.429

134. Cadillac, 824, 4-3, 52.571

135. Redford Union, 823, 5-2, 64.143

136. Grand Rapids Christian, 822, 5-2, 66.714

137. Carleton Airport, 815, 5-2, 60.714

138. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood, 811, 4-3, 50.429

139. Plainwell, 808, 3-4, 37.000

140. Fruitport, 805, 3-4, 39.571

141. Ada Forest Hills Eastern, 789, 3-4, 38.714

142. Imlay City, 780, 4-3, 40.714

143. Sparta, 780, 6-1, 72.714

144. St. Clair, 780, 6-1, 82.000

145. Hamilton, 778, 3-4, 35.429

146. Vicksburg, 764, 5-2, 58.857

147. Allendale, 756, 4-3, 45.429

148. Goodrich, 741, 6-1, 73.714

149. Milan, 738, 7-0, 88.000

150. North Branch, 736, 5-2, 56.429

151. Croswell-Lexington, 719, 4-3, 48.000

152. Holland Christian, 713, 3-4, 39.000

153. Escanaba, 708, 6-1, 83.333

154. Hazel Park, 707, 3-4, 33.000

155. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep, 705, 6-1, 81.262

156. Lake Fenton, 703, 3-4, 33.000

157. Otsego, 683, 4-3, 47.714

158. Romulus Summit Academy North, 681, 5-2, 63.143

159. Sault Ste. Marie, 679, 5-2, 64.571

160. Detroit Country Day, 677, 7-0, 90.286

161. Whitehall, 670, 3-4, 28.857

162. Paw Paw, 662, 7-0, 90.286

163. Ludington, 656, 5-2, 49.357

164. Warren Lincoln, 653, 3-4, 32.429

165. Flint Powers Catholic, 652, 5-2, 65.429

166. Harper Woods Chandler Park, 647, 4-3, 51.143

167. Grand Rapids Catholic Central, 628, 6-1, 88.714

168. Williamston, 621, 4-3, 47.714

169. Hudsonville Unity Christian, 618, 5-2, 63.857

170. Howard City Tri County, 609, 3-4, 31.571

171. Cheboygan, 605, 3-4, 35.143

172. Livonia Clarenceville, 602, 5-2, 42.286

173. Muskegon Orchard View, 602, 7-0, 84.190

174. Grand Rapids South Christian, 599, 3-4, 38.714

175. Benton Harbor, 598, 4-3, 48.929

176. Dowagiac, 596, 4-3, 50.143

177. Ogemaw Heights, 588, 5-2, 54.000

178. Portland, 580, 7-0, 91.429

179. Freeland, 579, 5-2, 64.286

180. Hancock, 579, 4-3, 36.286

181. Macomb Lutheran North, 574, 3-4, 37.571

182. Muskegon Oakridge, 574, 7-0, 77.714

183. Belding, 570, 3-4, 35.429

184. Detroit Communication Media Arts, 567, 4-3, 34.714

185. Kingsford, 566, 4-3, 47.214

186. Essexville Garber, 561, 5-2, 58.571

187. Frankenmuth, 547, 7-0, 91.429

188. Saginaw Swan Valley, 544, 5-2, 61.000

189. Dearborn Heights Robichaud, 542, 6-1, 76.000

190. Midland Bullock Creek, 541, 5-2, 56.143

191. Grant, 539, 5-2, 58.143

192. Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard, 536, 4-3, 48.143

193. Remus Chippewa Hills, 526, 3-4, 39.571

194. Marine City, 521, 7-0, 96.000

195. Lansing Catholic, 520, 6-1, 71.714

196. Whitmore Lake, 520, 5-2, 42.286

197. Clawson, 515, 4-3, 41.429

198. Almont, 514, 7-0, 86.857

199. Hopkins, 514, 7-0, 83.429

200. Carrollton, 509, 3-4, 29.857

201. Detroit Denby, 508, 6-1, 74.857

202. Berrien Springs *, 505, 7-0, 83.429

203. Olivet, 505, 7-0, 81.143

204. Dundee, 497, 4-3, 48.571

205. Detroit Henry Ford, 492, 5-2, 59.857

206. Reed City, 490, 5-2, 61.714

207. Mt. Morris, 488, 3-4, 34.429

208. Manistee, 487, 3-4, 27.786

209. Standish-Sterling, 484, 3-4, 33.429

210. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep, 483, 4-3, 44.143

211. Lansing Sexton, 478, 3-4, 35.714

212. Grayling, 476, 3-4, 30.571

213. Richmond, 476, 6-1, 78.571

214. Ida, 471, 3-4, 33.143

215. Ovid-Elsie, 468, 3-4, 36.143

216. Central Montcalm, 457, 6-1, 73.714

217. Kingsley, 454, 7-0, 85.714

218. Shepherd, 454, 4-3, 42.143

219. Onsted, 449, 5-2, 59.714

220. Caro, 448, 3-4, 25.714

221. Montague, 446, 5-2, 54.143

222. Hillsdale, 445, 7-0, 84.571

223. Durand, 444, 3-4, 31.000

224. Clare, 442, 6-1, 70.571

225. Detroit Osborn, 441, 5-2, 56.000

226. Newaygo, 438, 4-3, 46.429

227. Gladstone, 437, 3-4, 42.286

228. Menominee, 425, 4-3, 48.768

229. Boyne City, 423, 3-4, 36.429

230. Tawas *, 421, 3-4, 27.571

231. Flint Hamady *, 420, 6-1, 66.476

232. Perry, 420, 3-4, 31.429

233. Detroit Voyageur Prep, 415, 3-4, 29.857

234. Brooklyn Columbia Central, 414, 4-3, 41.571

235. Constantine, 412, 5-2, 50.857

236. Ishpeming Westwood, 412, 5-2, 59.857

237. Negaunee, 407, 5-2, 57.571

238. Adrian Madison, 398, 4-3, 38.286

239. Jonesville, 395, 5-2, 50.714

240. Clinton Township Clintondale, 392, 5-2, 49.714

241. Maple City Glen Lake, 389, 6-1, 64.857

242. Muskegon Catholic Central *, 387, 4-2, 50.333

243. Lake City, 386, 4-3, 38.857

244. Sanford Meridian, 386, 5-2, 58.714

245. Millington, 384, 3-4, 36.571

246. Harrison, 382, 4-3, 38.571

247. Blissfield, 381, 5-2, 64.571

248. Niles Brandywine, 378, 7-0, 77.714

249. Calumet, 377, 6-1, 72.857

250. Warren Michigan Collegiate, 375, 6-1, 72.476

251. Montrose, 374, 6-1, 72.857

252. Hemlock, 367, 5-2, 59.143

253. Ithaca, 362, 6-1, 66.857

254. Morley Stanwood, 360, 5-2, 57.571

255. Delton Kellogg, 358, 4-3, 42.143

256. Quincy, 356, 3-4, 27.429

257. Hanover-Horton, 352, 3-4, 31.000

258. Manchester, 349, 5-2, 47.286

259. Grass Lake, 347, 6-1, 57.857

260. Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central *, 347, 6-1, 78.571

261. Ravenna, 347, 6-1, 66.000

262. LeRoy Pine River, 345, 3-4, 26.143

263. Byron, 342, 5-2, 59.571

264. Bath, 341, 3-4, 24.857

265. Hartford, 341, 4-3, 30.714

266. Kent City, 340, 5-2, 49.429

267. Laingsburg, 338, 5-2, 45.143

268. North Muskegon, 338, 4-3, 38.714

269. Traverse City St. Francis, 337, 5-2, 65.571

270. Pewamo-Westphalia, 335, 7-0, 75.429

271. Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian, 333, 5-2, 41.571

272. Clinton, 328, 7-0, 75.429

273. Houghton Lake, 328, 5-2, 53.143

274. Schoolcraft, 328, 7-0, 81.143

275. Lakeview, 326, 3-4, 26.000

276. L'Anse, 324, 4-3, 38.143

277. Detroit Leadership Academy, 322, 6-1, 71.571

278. Beaverton, 318, 7-0, 85.714

279. Charlevoix, 318, 5-2, 51.571

280. Ecorse, 317, 3-4, 29.286

281. Madison Heights Bishop Foley, 316, 4-3, 35.833

282. Springport, 316, 4-3, 32.429

283. Jackson Lumen Christi *, 314, 7-0, 101.714

284. Riverview Gabriel Richard, 313, 6-1, 66.714

285. McBain, 308, 4-3, 37.286

286. Homer, 307, 5-2, 48.143

287. Madison Heights Madison, 307, 3-4, 40.571

288. New Lothrop, 307, 7-0, 86.857

289. Iron Mountain, 303, 7-0, 90.286

290. Bad Axe, 302, 3-4, 28.857

291. Detroit Central, 299, 6-1, 64.286

292. Oscoda, 295, 7-0, 67.429

293. Sandusky, 289, 5-2, 42.286

294. Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett, 286, 3-4, 31.833

295. Saugatuck, 285, 3-4, 31.714

296. Detroit Community, 283, 4-3, 37.857

297. Mancelona, 282, 4-3, 34.143

298. Centreville, 281, 5-2, 45.000

299. Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker, 279, 5-2, 52.571

300. Harbor Springs, 279, 5-2, 51.048

301. Lawton, 275, 7-0, 65.143

302. Detroit Loyola *, 272, 3-4, 47.543

303. Evart, 271, 3-4, 27.429

304. Brown City, 270, 3-4, 27.571

305. Cass City, 269, 6-1, 63.571

306. Cassopolis, 268, 7-0, 74.286

307. Allen Park Cabrini, 265, 3-4, 27.714

308. Concord, 259, 4-3, 37.000

309. Carson City-Crystal, 256, 4-3, 41.857

310. Sand Creek, 256, 5-2, 57.286

311. Unionville-Sebewaing, 250, 4-3, 46.857

312. Beal City, 249, 7-0, 67.429

313. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic, 249, 6-1, 70.143

314. Blanchard Montabella, 247, 3-4, 25.857

315. Addison, 238, 6-1, 63.286

316. Ottawa Lake Whiteford, 235, 4-3, 41.143

317. West Iron County, 235, 5-2, 48.143

318. Gobles, 233, 3-4, 25.571

319. Reading, 232, 6-1, 63.714

320. Mount Clemens, 225, 4-3, 37.714

321. Flint Beecher *, 224, 4-2, 47.524

322. Bark River-Harris, 223, 5-2, 42.571

323. Ishpeming, 217, 5-2, 48.000

324. White Pigeon, 213, 6-1, 55.714

325. Johannesburg-Lewiston, 212, 7-0, 76.571

326. Decatur, 211, 3-4, 21.143

327. Harbor Beach, 207, 7-0, 69.714

328. St. Ignace, 205, 4-3, 37.143

329. Southfield Christian, 200, 3-4, 22.143

330. Adrian Lenawee Christian, 199, 6-1, 58.286

331. Ubly, 198, 6-1, 59.143

332. Breckenridge, 197, 6-1, 58.000

333. Merrill, 197, 5-2, 49.143

334. Detroit Public Safety Academy, 191, 5-2, 54.000

335. Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary, 189, 5-2, 46.571

336. Britton Deerfield, 188, 4-3, 46.143

337. Saginaw Nouvel, 188, 4-3, 41.429

338. Mendon, 184, 6-1, 51.143

339. Fowler, 180, 7-0, 65.143

340. Pittsford, 176, 4-3, 32.000

341. Auburn Hills Oakland Christian, 175, 5-2, 43.690

342. Frankfort, 160, 3-4, 30.571

343. Detroit Southeastern, 158, 4-3, 43.000

344. Lake Linden-Hubbell, 131, 4-3, 35.857

345. Clarkston Everest Collegiate *, 121, 6-0, 64.381

346. Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes, 100, 3-4, 30.976

8-Player Playoff Listing

1. Colon, 160, 7-0, 60.952

2. Powers North Central, 107, 7-0, 59.429

3. Deckerville, 195, 7-0, 58.286

4. Morrice, 182, 7-0, 58.286

5. Pickford, 138, 6-1, 58.000

6. Martin, 187, 7-0, 57.714

7. Portland St. Patrick, 99, 7-0, 55.619

8. Mio, 168, 6-1, 52.333

9. Climax-Scotts, 145, 6-1, 50.000

11. Hillman, 124, 6-1, 48.714

12. Pellston, 173, 6-1, 48.714

13. Kingston, 197, 6-1, 46.571

14. Mesick, 193, 6-1, 44.600

15. Engadine, 108, 6-1, 44.143

16. Suttons Bay, 205, 6-1, 43.457

17. Crystal Falls Forest Park, 121, 5-2, 39.286

18. New Haven Merritt Academy, 174, 6-1, 38.143

19. Mayville, 193, 5-2, 37.143

20. Bellevue, 171, 4-3, 35.571

21. Burr Oak, 70, 5-2, 35.571

22. Brimley, 166, 5-2, 35.429

23. Onekama, 142, 5-2, 35.095

24. Kinde North Huron, 126, 5-2, 34.714

25. Cedarville, 154, 4-3, 33.857

26. Posen, 71, 4-3, 33.190

27. Camden-Frontier, 175, 4-3, 32.857

28. Peck, 119, 4-3, 32.714

29. Webberville, 182, 4-3, 31.119

30. International Academy of Flint, 185, 4-3, 29.429

31. Wyoming Tri-unity Christian, 100, 4-3, 28.476

32. Hale, 113, 4-3, 28.333

33. Vestaburg *, 186, 4-2, 28.333

34. Brethren, 141, 4-3, 27.714

35. Onaway, 182, 4-3, 26.905

36. Rapid River, 131, 3-4, 26.429

37. Marion, 133, 4-3, 25.714

38. Genesee, 179, 3-4, 24.714

39. Tekonsha, 159, 3-4, 23.000

40. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart, 113, 3-4, 22.571

41. Newberry, 186, 4-3, 22.286

42. Carney-Nadeau, 132, 3-4, 21.714

43. Rudyard, 164, 3-4, 21.714

44. Bay City All Saints, 136, 3-4, 21.429

45. Ashley, 90, 2-5, 19.143

46. Litchfield, 179, 3-4, 18.429

47. Lawrence, 180, 2-5, 17.286

48. Akron-Fairgrove, 90, 3-4, 16.857

49. Eben Junction Superior Central, 177, 2-5, 16.571

50. Au Gres-Sims, 129, 2-5, 15.571

51. Battle Creek St. Philip, 179, 2-5, 14.905

52. Manistee Catholic Central, 177, 2-5, 14.571

53. Atlanta, 74, 2-5, 14.505

54. Bellaire, 122, 2-5, 13.714

55. Fife Lake Forest Area *, 175, 1-4, 13.257

56. Burton Madison Academy, 164, 2-5, 13.143

57. Baldwin, 106, 2-5, 12.000

58. Waldron, 77, 2-5, 11.857

59. Carsonville-Port Sanilac, 92, 1-6, 10.429

60. North Adams-Jerome, 145, 1-6, 10.357

61. Central Lake, 169, 1-6, 9.571

62. New Buffalo *, 178, 1-5, 8.786

63. St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran, 103, 1-6, 8.714

64. Ontonagon, 165, 1-6, 7.714

65. Owendale-Gagetown, 49, 1-6, 7.714

66. Felch North Dickinson, 86, 1-6, 7.571

67. St. Helen Charlton Heston Academy *, 181, 1-5, 7.476

68. Big Rapids Crossroads Academy, 188, 1-6, 7.286

69. Caseville, 79, 0-7, 3.000

70. Bear Lake, 98, 0-7, 2.000

71. Stephenson *, 175, 0-6, 1.714

