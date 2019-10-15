Schools on this list are in enrollment order for 11-player teams, with 8-player teams ordered by playoff average. An asterisk (*) beside a record indicates a team has eight or fewer games scheduled.
Those schools with 11-player teams with six or more wins playing nine-game schedules, or five or more wins playing eight games or fewer, will qualify for the MHSAA Football Playoffs beginning Nov. 1. Schools with 5-4, 4-3 or 4-4 records may qualify if the number of potential qualifiers by win total does not reach the 256 mark. Schools with six or more wins playing nine-game schedules or five or more wins playing eight games or fewer may be subtracted from the field based on playoff average if the number of potential qualifiers exceeds the 256 mark.
Once the 256 qualifying schools are determined, they will be divided by enrollment groups into eight equal divisions of 32 schools, and then drawn into regions of eight teams each and districts of four teams each. Those schools with 8-player teams will be ranked by playoff average at season’s end, and the top 32 programs will then be divided into two divisions of 16 each based on enrollment. The playoffs in those divisions also begin Nov. 1
To review a list of all football playoff schools, individual school playoff point details and to report errors, visit the Football page of the MHSAA Website.
The announcement of the qualifiers and first-round pairings for both the 11 and 8-player playoffs will take place Oct. 27 on the Selection Sunday Show on FOX Sports Detroit PLUS. The playoff qualifiers and pairings will be posted to the MHSAA Website following the Selection Sunday Show.
11-Player Playoff Listing
1. Macomb Dakota, 3034, 4-3, 56.000
2. Dearborn Fordson, 2868, 6-1, 87.714
3. Grand Blanc, 2719, 5-2, 71.143
4. East Kentwood, 2673, 4-3, 53.143
5. Utica Eisenhower, 2617, 5-2, 72.286
6. Clarkston *, 2499, 3-4, 42.429
7. Sterling Heights Stevenson, 2498, 3-4, 50.571
8. Rockford, 2443, 7-0, 106.286
9. Lake Orion, 2416, 6-1, 88.714
10. Howell, 2391, 4-3, 54.571
11. Clinton Township Chippewa Valley, 2386, 7-0, 108.571
12. Detroit Cass Tech, 2372, 3-4, 45.857
13. Troy Athens, 2276, 3-4, 36.429
14. Ann Arbor Pioneer, 2250, 4-3, 52.143
15. Canton, 2228, 3-4, 40.143
16. Brighton, 2224, 6-1, 84.286
17. Dearborn, 2152, 4-3, 54.429
18. Plymouth, 2090, 7-0, 102.857
19. Southfield Arts & Technology, 2067, 4-3, 55.429
20. Grand Haven, 2066, 3-4, 48.429
21. West Bloomfield, 2042, 6-1, 96.714
22. Detroit Catholic Central, 2024, 4-3, 71.714
23. Hartland, 2021, 4-3, 56.000
24. Macomb L'Anse Creuse North, 1957, 3-4, 41.143
25. Hudsonville, 1930, 5-2, 75.714
26. Detroit Western, 1888, 4-3, 43.857
27. Saline, 1861, 6-1, 83.429
28. Monroe, 1857, 3-4, 36.714
29. Utica Ford, 1812, 4-3, 53.000
30. Lapeer, 1792, 6-1, 92.143
31. Livonia Stevenson, 1784, 3-4, 38.143
32. Grandville, 1719, 6-1, 90.857
33. Holt, 1713, 5-2, 78.857
34. Rochester Adams, 1710, 5-2, 70.000
35. Davison, 1694, 6-1, 90.714
36. White Lake Lakeland, 1693, 5-2, 76.857
37. Belleville, 1692, 7-0, 98.286
38. Romeo, 1692, 6-1, 85.143
39. Traverse City West, 1663, 5-2, 74.714
40. Waterford Mott, 1658, 4-3, 55.714
41. Rochester Hills Stoney Creek, 1638, 4-3, 56.857
42. Brownstown Woodhaven, 1623, 7-0, 104.000
43. Walled Lake Northern, 1608, 3-4, 39.714
44. Warren Mott, 1513, 5-2, 66.714
45. Saginaw Heritage, 1512, 4-3, 52.000
46. Grosse Pointe South, 1510, 6-1, 91.000
47. Detroit U-D Jesuit, 1486, 5-2, 68.429
48. Temperance Bedford, 1466, 5-2, 69.571
49. Sterling Heights, 1464, 5-2, 71.286
50. Farmington *, 1444, 7-0, 96.000
51. Livonia Franklin, 1435, 6-1, 85.286
52. Harrison Township L'Anse Creuse, 1434, 4-3, 55.000
53. Dearborn Heights Crestwood, 1404, 3-4, 36.857
54. St. Clair Shores Lakeview, 1404, 5-2, 65.000
55. Traverse City Central, 1404, 6-1, 89.714
56. Warren De La Salle Collegiate, 1404, 4-3, 64.143
57. Livonia Churchill, 1392, 3-4, 41.857
58. Lansing Everett, 1388, 3-4, 40.143
59. Wyandotte Roosevelt, 1386, 5-2, 70.000
60. North Farmington, 1371, 7-0, 93.714
61. Birmingham Seaholm, 1370, 5-2, 71.000
62. Portage Central, 1359, 4-3, 55.286
63. Battle Creek Lakeview, 1350, 7-0, 100.571
64. Flushing, 1326, 3-4, 42.857
65. Birmingham Groves, 1310, 6-1, 92.143
66. Midland, 1309, 7-0, 99.429
67. Port Huron, 1309, 5-2, 62.000
68. Midland Dow, 1287, 4-3, 49.714
69. Port Huron Northern, 1284, 6-1, 84.143
70. Oak Park, 1276, 6-1, 91.000
71. South Lyon, 1276, 6-1, 89.857
72. Portage Northern, 1274, 6-1, 82.857
73. St. Clair Shores Lake Shore, 1237, 3-4, 39.857
74. Jackson *, 1231, 5-2, 61.000
75. Walled Lake Western, 1228, 6-1, 93.286
76. Muskegon Mona Shores, 1227, 6-1, 84.286
77. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central, 1219, 5-2, 70.000
78. Dexter, 1214, 6-1, 82.000
79. Detroit Renaissance, 1205, 4-3, 50.595
80. Alpena, 1194, 3-4, 44.857
81. Wyoming, 1191, 3-4, 34.857
82. Ferndale, 1180, 3-4, 41.714
83. Mattawan, 1173, 3-4, 41.286
84. Fenton, 1168, 6-1, 88.714
85. Detroit Martin Luther King, 1158, 5-2, 75.571
86. Lowell, 1152, 4-3, 51.429
87. Byron Center, 1145, 7-0, 100.571
88. Auburn Hills Avondale, 1133, 3-4, 39.000
89. Grand Rapids Northview, 1130, 5-2, 66.429
90. Muskegon Reeths-Puffer, 1129, 4-3, 50.286
91. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice, 1128, 5-2, 81.000
92. Allen Park, 1127, 5-2, 74.429
93. Gibraltar Carlson, 1127, 5-2, 69.238
94. Southgate Anderson, 1124, 3-4, 39.714
95. East Lansing, 1119, 5-2, 81.286
96. Redford Thurston, 1084, 6-1, 76.143
97. South Lyon East, 1078, 3-4, 41.286
98. Lansing Waverly, 1056, 3-4, 36.000
99. Zeeland West, 1054, 6-1, 88.857
100. Pinckney, 1053, 5-2, 59.857
101. Mount Pleasant, 1048, 6-1, 76.286
102. Garden City, 1030, 5-2, 62.857
103. Warren Fitzgerald, 1020, 3-4, 40.429
104. St. Joseph, 1019, 6-1, 83.143
105. Cedar Springs, 1018, 6-1, 91.571
106. DeWitt, 1013, 5-2, 78.000
107. Detroit Mumford, 1007, 5-2, 58.286
108. River Rouge, 992, 6-1, 70.524
109. Mason, 964, 7-0, 92.571
110. East Grand Rapids, 959, 5-2, 64.429
111. Marquette, 957, 3-4, 46.286
112. Muskegon, 954, 7-0, 101.714
113. Flint Kearsley, 951, 6-1, 81.857
114. Zeeland East, 943, 5-2, 63.857
115. Orchard Lake St. Mary's, 942, 6-1, 97.000
116. Coldwater, 940, 6-1, 79.714
117. St. Johns, 938, 4-3, 55.857
118. Eastpointe, 926, 4-3, 60.143
119. Middleville Thornapple Kellogg, 926, 3-4, 37.714
120. Riverview, 915, 5-2, 63.286
121. Trenton, 914, 4-3, 59.000
122. Stevensville Lakeshore, 904, 3-4, 39.286
123. Dearborn Divine Child, 878, 4-3, 56.714
124. Parma Western, 870, 5-2, 63.286
125. Marysville, 869, 5-2, 60.857
126. Battle Creek Harper Creek, 863, 3-4, 38.571
127. Edwardsburg, 856, 7-0, 88.000
128. Spring Lake, 856, 4-3, 45.714
129. Chelsea, 847, 7-0, 105.143
130. Fowlerville, 834, 6-1, 76.286
131. Bay City John Glenn, 827, 3-4, 40.143
132. Marshall, 825, 4-3, 51.286
133. Ortonville Brandon, 825, 6-1, 70.429
134. Cadillac, 824, 4-3, 52.571
135. Redford Union, 823, 5-2, 64.143
136. Grand Rapids Christian, 822, 5-2, 66.714
137. Carleton Airport, 815, 5-2, 60.714
138. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood, 811, 4-3, 50.429
139. Plainwell, 808, 3-4, 37.000
140. Fruitport, 805, 3-4, 39.571
141. Ada Forest Hills Eastern, 789, 3-4, 38.714
142. Imlay City, 780, 4-3, 40.714
143. Sparta, 780, 6-1, 72.714
144. St. Clair, 780, 6-1, 82.000
145. Hamilton, 778, 3-4, 35.429
146. Vicksburg, 764, 5-2, 58.857
147. Allendale, 756, 4-3, 45.429
148. Goodrich, 741, 6-1, 73.714
149. Milan, 738, 7-0, 88.000
150. North Branch, 736, 5-2, 56.429
151. Croswell-Lexington, 719, 4-3, 48.000
152. Holland Christian, 713, 3-4, 39.000
153. Escanaba, 708, 6-1, 83.333
154. Hazel Park, 707, 3-4, 33.000
155. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep, 705, 6-1, 81.262
156. Lake Fenton, 703, 3-4, 33.000
157. Otsego, 683, 4-3, 47.714
158. Romulus Summit Academy North, 681, 5-2, 63.143
159. Sault Ste. Marie, 679, 5-2, 64.571
160. Detroit Country Day, 677, 7-0, 90.286
161. Whitehall, 670, 3-4, 28.857
162. Paw Paw, 662, 7-0, 90.286
163. Ludington, 656, 5-2, 49.357
164. Warren Lincoln, 653, 3-4, 32.429
165. Flint Powers Catholic, 652, 5-2, 65.429
166. Harper Woods Chandler Park, 647, 4-3, 51.143
167. Grand Rapids Catholic Central, 628, 6-1, 88.714
168. Williamston, 621, 4-3, 47.714
169. Hudsonville Unity Christian, 618, 5-2, 63.857
170. Howard City Tri County, 609, 3-4, 31.571
171. Cheboygan, 605, 3-4, 35.143
172. Livonia Clarenceville, 602, 5-2, 42.286
173. Muskegon Orchard View, 602, 7-0, 84.190
174. Grand Rapids South Christian, 599, 3-4, 38.714
175. Benton Harbor, 598, 4-3, 48.929
176. Dowagiac, 596, 4-3, 50.143
177. Ogemaw Heights, 588, 5-2, 54.000
178. Portland, 580, 7-0, 91.429
179. Freeland, 579, 5-2, 64.286
180. Hancock, 579, 4-3, 36.286
181. Macomb Lutheran North, 574, 3-4, 37.571
182. Muskegon Oakridge, 574, 7-0, 77.714
183. Belding, 570, 3-4, 35.429
184. Detroit Communication Media Arts, 567, 4-3, 34.714
185. Kingsford, 566, 4-3, 47.214
186. Essexville Garber, 561, 5-2, 58.571
187. Frankenmuth, 547, 7-0, 91.429
188. Saginaw Swan Valley, 544, 5-2, 61.000
189. Dearborn Heights Robichaud, 542, 6-1, 76.000
190. Midland Bullock Creek, 541, 5-2, 56.143
191. Grant, 539, 5-2, 58.143
192. Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard, 536, 4-3, 48.143
193. Remus Chippewa Hills, 526, 3-4, 39.571
194. Marine City, 521, 7-0, 96.000
195. Lansing Catholic, 520, 6-1, 71.714
196. Whitmore Lake, 520, 5-2, 42.286
197. Clawson, 515, 4-3, 41.429
198. Almont, 514, 7-0, 86.857
199. Hopkins, 514, 7-0, 83.429
200. Carrollton, 509, 3-4, 29.857
201. Detroit Denby, 508, 6-1, 74.857
202. Berrien Springs *, 505, 7-0, 83.429
203. Olivet, 505, 7-0, 81.143
204. Dundee, 497, 4-3, 48.571
205. Detroit Henry Ford, 492, 5-2, 59.857
206. Reed City, 490, 5-2, 61.714
207. Mt. Morris, 488, 3-4, 34.429
208. Manistee, 487, 3-4, 27.786
209. Standish-Sterling, 484, 3-4, 33.429
210. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep, 483, 4-3, 44.143
211. Lansing Sexton, 478, 3-4, 35.714
212. Grayling, 476, 3-4, 30.571
213. Richmond, 476, 6-1, 78.571
214. Ida, 471, 3-4, 33.143
215. Ovid-Elsie, 468, 3-4, 36.143
216. Central Montcalm, 457, 6-1, 73.714
217. Kingsley, 454, 7-0, 85.714
218. Shepherd, 454, 4-3, 42.143
219. Onsted, 449, 5-2, 59.714
220. Caro, 448, 3-4, 25.714
221. Montague, 446, 5-2, 54.143
222. Hillsdale, 445, 7-0, 84.571
223. Durand, 444, 3-4, 31.000
224. Clare, 442, 6-1, 70.571
225. Detroit Osborn, 441, 5-2, 56.000
226. Newaygo, 438, 4-3, 46.429
227. Gladstone, 437, 3-4, 42.286
228. Menominee, 425, 4-3, 48.768
229. Boyne City, 423, 3-4, 36.429
230. Tawas *, 421, 3-4, 27.571
231. Flint Hamady *, 420, 6-1, 66.476
232. Perry, 420, 3-4, 31.429
233. Detroit Voyageur Prep, 415, 3-4, 29.857
234. Brooklyn Columbia Central, 414, 4-3, 41.571
235. Constantine, 412, 5-2, 50.857
236. Ishpeming Westwood, 412, 5-2, 59.857
237. Negaunee, 407, 5-2, 57.571
238. Adrian Madison, 398, 4-3, 38.286
239. Jonesville, 395, 5-2, 50.714
240. Clinton Township Clintondale, 392, 5-2, 49.714
241. Maple City Glen Lake, 389, 6-1, 64.857
242. Muskegon Catholic Central *, 387, 4-2, 50.333
243. Lake City, 386, 4-3, 38.857
244. Sanford Meridian, 386, 5-2, 58.714
245. Millington, 384, 3-4, 36.571
246. Harrison, 382, 4-3, 38.571
247. Blissfield, 381, 5-2, 64.571
248. Niles Brandywine, 378, 7-0, 77.714
249. Calumet, 377, 6-1, 72.857
250. Warren Michigan Collegiate, 375, 6-1, 72.476
251. Montrose, 374, 6-1, 72.857
252. Hemlock, 367, 5-2, 59.143
253. Ithaca, 362, 6-1, 66.857
254. Morley Stanwood, 360, 5-2, 57.571
255. Delton Kellogg, 358, 4-3, 42.143
256. Quincy, 356, 3-4, 27.429
257. Hanover-Horton, 352, 3-4, 31.000
258. Manchester, 349, 5-2, 47.286
259. Grass Lake, 347, 6-1, 57.857
260. Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central *, 347, 6-1, 78.571
261. Ravenna, 347, 6-1, 66.000
262. LeRoy Pine River, 345, 3-4, 26.143
263. Byron, 342, 5-2, 59.571
264. Bath, 341, 3-4, 24.857
265. Hartford, 341, 4-3, 30.714
266. Kent City, 340, 5-2, 49.429
267. Laingsburg, 338, 5-2, 45.143
268. North Muskegon, 338, 4-3, 38.714
269. Traverse City St. Francis, 337, 5-2, 65.571
270. Pewamo-Westphalia, 335, 7-0, 75.429
271. Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian, 333, 5-2, 41.571
272. Clinton, 328, 7-0, 75.429
273. Houghton Lake, 328, 5-2, 53.143
274. Schoolcraft, 328, 7-0, 81.143
275. Lakeview, 326, 3-4, 26.000
276. L'Anse, 324, 4-3, 38.143
277. Detroit Leadership Academy, 322, 6-1, 71.571
278. Beaverton, 318, 7-0, 85.714
279. Charlevoix, 318, 5-2, 51.571
280. Ecorse, 317, 3-4, 29.286
281. Madison Heights Bishop Foley, 316, 4-3, 35.833
282. Springport, 316, 4-3, 32.429
283. Jackson Lumen Christi *, 314, 7-0, 101.714
284. Riverview Gabriel Richard, 313, 6-1, 66.714
285. McBain, 308, 4-3, 37.286
286. Homer, 307, 5-2, 48.143
287. Madison Heights Madison, 307, 3-4, 40.571
288. New Lothrop, 307, 7-0, 86.857
289. Iron Mountain, 303, 7-0, 90.286
290. Bad Axe, 302, 3-4, 28.857
291. Detroit Central, 299, 6-1, 64.286
292. Oscoda, 295, 7-0, 67.429
293. Sandusky, 289, 5-2, 42.286
294. Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett, 286, 3-4, 31.833
295. Saugatuck, 285, 3-4, 31.714
296. Detroit Community, 283, 4-3, 37.857
297. Mancelona, 282, 4-3, 34.143
298. Centreville, 281, 5-2, 45.000
299. Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker, 279, 5-2, 52.571
300. Harbor Springs, 279, 5-2, 51.048
301. Lawton, 275, 7-0, 65.143
302. Detroit Loyola *, 272, 3-4, 47.543
303. Evart, 271, 3-4, 27.429
304. Brown City, 270, 3-4, 27.571
305. Cass City, 269, 6-1, 63.571
306. Cassopolis, 268, 7-0, 74.286
307. Allen Park Cabrini, 265, 3-4, 27.714
308. Concord, 259, 4-3, 37.000
309. Carson City-Crystal, 256, 4-3, 41.857
310. Sand Creek, 256, 5-2, 57.286
311. Unionville-Sebewaing, 250, 4-3, 46.857
312. Beal City, 249, 7-0, 67.429
313. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic, 249, 6-1, 70.143
314. Blanchard Montabella, 247, 3-4, 25.857
315. Addison, 238, 6-1, 63.286
316. Ottawa Lake Whiteford, 235, 4-3, 41.143
317. West Iron County, 235, 5-2, 48.143
318. Gobles, 233, 3-4, 25.571
319. Reading, 232, 6-1, 63.714
320. Mount Clemens, 225, 4-3, 37.714
321. Flint Beecher *, 224, 4-2, 47.524
322. Bark River-Harris, 223, 5-2, 42.571
323. Ishpeming, 217, 5-2, 48.000
324. White Pigeon, 213, 6-1, 55.714
325. Johannesburg-Lewiston, 212, 7-0, 76.571
326. Decatur, 211, 3-4, 21.143
327. Harbor Beach, 207, 7-0, 69.714
328. St. Ignace, 205, 4-3, 37.143
329. Southfield Christian, 200, 3-4, 22.143
330. Adrian Lenawee Christian, 199, 6-1, 58.286
331. Ubly, 198, 6-1, 59.143
332. Breckenridge, 197, 6-1, 58.000
333. Merrill, 197, 5-2, 49.143
334. Detroit Public Safety Academy, 191, 5-2, 54.000
335. Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary, 189, 5-2, 46.571
336. Britton Deerfield, 188, 4-3, 46.143
337. Saginaw Nouvel, 188, 4-3, 41.429
338. Mendon, 184, 6-1, 51.143
339. Fowler, 180, 7-0, 65.143
340. Pittsford, 176, 4-3, 32.000
341. Auburn Hills Oakland Christian, 175, 5-2, 43.690
342. Frankfort, 160, 3-4, 30.571
343. Detroit Southeastern, 158, 4-3, 43.000
344. Lake Linden-Hubbell, 131, 4-3, 35.857
345. Clarkston Everest Collegiate *, 121, 6-0, 64.381
346. Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes, 100, 3-4, 30.976
8-Player Playoff Listing
1. Colon, 160, 7-0, 60.952
2. Powers North Central, 107, 7-0, 59.429
3. Deckerville, 195, 7-0, 58.286
4. Morrice, 182, 7-0, 58.286
5. Pickford, 138, 6-1, 58.000
6. Martin, 187, 7-0, 57.714
7. Portland St. Patrick, 99, 7-0, 55.619
8. Mio, 168, 6-1, 52.333
9. Climax-Scotts, 145, 6-1, 50.000
11. Hillman, 124, 6-1, 48.714
12. Pellston, 173, 6-1, 48.714
13. Kingston, 197, 6-1, 46.571
14. Mesick, 193, 6-1, 44.600
15. Engadine, 108, 6-1, 44.143
16. Suttons Bay, 205, 6-1, 43.457
17. Crystal Falls Forest Park, 121, 5-2, 39.286
18. New Haven Merritt Academy, 174, 6-1, 38.143
19. Mayville, 193, 5-2, 37.143
20. Bellevue, 171, 4-3, 35.571
21. Burr Oak, 70, 5-2, 35.571
22. Brimley, 166, 5-2, 35.429
23. Onekama, 142, 5-2, 35.095
24. Kinde North Huron, 126, 5-2, 34.714
25. Cedarville, 154, 4-3, 33.857
26. Posen, 71, 4-3, 33.190
27. Camden-Frontier, 175, 4-3, 32.857
28. Peck, 119, 4-3, 32.714
29. Webberville, 182, 4-3, 31.119
30. International Academy of Flint, 185, 4-3, 29.429
31. Wyoming Tri-unity Christian, 100, 4-3, 28.476
32. Hale, 113, 4-3, 28.333
33. Vestaburg *, 186, 4-2, 28.333
34. Brethren, 141, 4-3, 27.714
35. Onaway, 182, 4-3, 26.905
36. Rapid River, 131, 3-4, 26.429
37. Marion, 133, 4-3, 25.714
38. Genesee, 179, 3-4, 24.714
39. Tekonsha, 159, 3-4, 23.000
40. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart, 113, 3-4, 22.571
41. Newberry, 186, 4-3, 22.286
42. Carney-Nadeau, 132, 3-4, 21.714
43. Rudyard, 164, 3-4, 21.714
44. Bay City All Saints, 136, 3-4, 21.429
45. Ashley, 90, 2-5, 19.143
46. Litchfield, 179, 3-4, 18.429
47. Lawrence, 180, 2-5, 17.286
48. Akron-Fairgrove, 90, 3-4, 16.857
49. Eben Junction Superior Central, 177, 2-5, 16.571
50. Au Gres-Sims, 129, 2-5, 15.571
51. Battle Creek St. Philip, 179, 2-5, 14.905
52. Manistee Catholic Central, 177, 2-5, 14.571
53. Atlanta, 74, 2-5, 14.505
54. Bellaire, 122, 2-5, 13.714
55. Fife Lake Forest Area *, 175, 1-4, 13.257
56. Burton Madison Academy, 164, 2-5, 13.143
57. Baldwin, 106, 2-5, 12.000
58. Waldron, 77, 2-5, 11.857
59. Carsonville-Port Sanilac, 92, 1-6, 10.429
60. North Adams-Jerome, 145, 1-6, 10.357
61. Central Lake, 169, 1-6, 9.571
62. New Buffalo *, 178, 1-5, 8.786
63. St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran, 103, 1-6, 8.714
64. Ontonagon, 165, 1-6, 7.714
65. Owendale-Gagetown, 49, 1-6, 7.714
66. Felch North Dickinson, 86, 1-6, 7.571
67. St. Helen Charlton Heston Academy *, 181, 1-5, 7.476
68. Big Rapids Crossroads Academy, 188, 1-6, 7.286
69. Caseville, 79, 0-7, 3.000
70. Bear Lake, 98, 0-7, 2.000
71. Stephenson *, 175, 0-6, 1.714
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.