Playoff Listings

Here is a list of Michigan High School Athletic Association football playing schools, displaying their win-loss records and playoff averages through the eighth week of the season.

Schools on this list are in enrollment order for 11-player teams, with 8-player teams ordered by playoff average. An asterisk (*) beside a record indicates a team has eight or fewer games scheduled.

Those schools with 11-player teams with six or more wins playing nine-game schedules, or five or more wins playing eight games or fewer, will qualify for the MHSAA Football Playoffs beginning Nov. 1. Schools with 5-4, 4-3 or 4-4 records may qualify if the number of potential qualifiers by win total does not reach the 256 mark. Schools with six or more wins playing nine-game schedules or five or more wins playing eight games or fewer may be subtracted from the field based on playoff average if the number of potential qualifiers exceeds the 256 mark.

The announcement of the qualifiers and first-round pairings for both the 11 and 8-player playoffs will take place Oct. 27 on the Selection Sunday Show on FOX Sports Detroit PLUS. The playoff qualifiers and pairings will be posted to the MHSAA Website following the Selection Sunday Show.

11-Player Playoff Listing

1. Macomb Dakota, 3034, 4-4, 51.875

2. Dearborn Fordson, 2868, 7-1, 92.875

3. Grand Blanc, 2719, 5-3, 65.125

4. East Kentwood, 2673, 5-3, 62.750

5. Utica Eisenhower, 2617, 6-2, 78.375

6. Sterling Heights Stevenson, 2498, 4-4, 57.500

7. Rockford, 2443, 7-1, 96.750

8. Lake Orion, 2416, 7-1, 93.750

9. Howell, 2391, 4-4, 50.625

10. Clinton Township Chippewa Valley, 2386, 8-0, 115.000

11. Detroit Cass Tech, 2372, 4-4, 52.500

12. Ann Arbor Pioneer, 2250, 4-4, 47.750

13. Canton, 2228, 4-4, 50.375

14. Brighton, 2224, 7-1, 90.875

15. Dearborn, 2152, 4-4, 50.625

16. Plymouth, 2090, 8-0, 103.000

17. Southfield Arts & Technology, 2067, 4-4, 50.375

18. Grand Haven, 2066, 4-4, 55.625

19. West Bloomfield, 2042, 7-1, 99.750

20. Detroit Catholic Central, 2024, 4-4, 65.875

21. Hartland, 2021, 4-4, 50.750

22. Hudsonville, 1930, 5-3, 70.875

23. Detroit Western, 1888, 5-3, 48.750

24. Saline, 1861, 7-1, 89.875

25. Utica Ford, 1812, 4-4, 49.250

26. Lapeer, 1792, 7-1, 99.750

27. Grandville, 1719, 7-1, 101.500

28. Holt, 1713, 6-2, 83.250

29. Rochester Adams, 1710, 6-2, 76.500

30. Davison, 1694, 7-1, 94.500

31. White Lake Lakeland, 1693, 6-2, 79.500

32. Belleville, 1692, 8-0, 105.000

33. Romeo, 1692, 6-2, 77.500

34. Traverse City West, 1663, 6-2, 82.625

35. Waterford Mott, 1658, 5-3, 59.125

36. Rochester Hills Stoney Creek, 1638, 5-3, 61.000

37. Brownstown Woodhaven, 1623, 8-0, 108.000

38. Warren Mott, 1513, 6-2, 74.625

39. Saginaw Heritage, 1512, 4-4, 47.875

40. Grosse Pointe South, 1510, 7-1, 91.750

41. Detroit U-D Jesuit, 1486, 5-3, 61.804

42. Temperance Bedford, 1466, 6-2, 77.125

43. Sterling Heights, 1464, 5-3, 65.125

44. Farmington *, 1444, 7-1, 87.875

45. Livonia Franklin, 1435, 6-2, 77.625

46. Harrison Township L'Anse Creuse, 1434, 5-3, 65.250

47. Dearborn Heights Crestwood, 1404, 4-4, 44.500

48. St. Clair Shores Lakeview, 1404, 6-2, 74.125

49. Traverse City Central, 1404, 7-1, 95.625

50. Warren De La Salle Collegiate, 1404, 5-3, 72.925

51. Livonia Churchill, 1392, 4-4, 51.000

52. Lansing Everett, 1388, 4-4, 48.625

53. Wyandotte Roosevelt, 1386, 6-2, 74.500

54. North Farmington, 1371, 8-0, 102.000

55. Birmingham Seaholm, 1370, 5-3, 65.125

56. Portage Central, 1359, 4-4, 50.875

57. Battle Creek Lakeview, 1350, 8-0, 101.000

58. Flushing, 1326, 4-4, 50.875

59. Birmingham Groves, 1310, 7-1, 98.750

60. Midland, 1309, 8-0, 102.000

61. Port Huron, 1309, 5-3, 57.125

62. Midland Dow, 1287, 5-3, 61.625

63. Port Huron Northern, 1284, 7-1, 88.625

64. Oak Park, 1276, 7-1, 94.750

65. South Lyon, 1276, 7-1, 92.750

66. Portage Northern, 1274, 7-1, 87.625

67. St. Clair Shores Lake Shore, 1237, 4-4, 48.250

68. Jackson *, 1231, 5-3, 55.250

69. Walled Lake Western, 1228, 7-1, 98.750

70. Muskegon Mona Shores, 1227, 6-2, 78.625

71. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central, 1219, 6-2, 77.500

72. Dexter, 1214, 7-1, 85.875

73. Detroit Renaissance, 1205, 4-4, 48.161

74. Alpena, 1194, 4-4, 53.500

75. Ferndale, 1180, 4-4, 49.750

76. Mattawan, 1173, 4-4, 50.375

77. Fenton, 1168, 7-1, 94.750

78. Detroit Martin Luther King, 1158, 6-2, 83.250

79. Lowell, 1152, 4-4, 47.304

80. Byron Center, 1145, 8-0, 105.000

81. Auburn Hills Avondale, 1133, 4-4, 45.375

82. Grand Rapids Northview, 1130, 5-3, 59.625

83. Muskegon Reeths-Puffer, 1129, 5-3, 58.250

84. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice, 1128, 5-3, 74.891

85. Allen Park, 1127, 6-2, 80.250

86. Gibraltar Carlson, 1127, 6-2, 72.929

87. East Lansing, 1119, 6-2, 88.375

88. Redford Thurston, 1084, 7-1, 81.750

89. Zeeland West, 1054, 7-1, 94.875

90. Pinckney, 1053, 6-2, 69.625

91. Mount Pleasant, 1048, 6-2, 69.375

92. Garden City, 1030, 5-3, 57.875

93. St. Joseph, 1019, 6-2, 76.500

94. Cedar Springs, 1018, 7-1, 94.250

95. DeWitt, 1013, 6-2, 87.375

96. Detroit Mumford, 1007, 5-3, 53.000

97. River Rouge, 992, 7-1, 77.845

98. Mason, 964, 8-0, 99.000

99. East Grand Rapids, 959, 5-3, 60.250

100. Marquette, 957, 4-4, 52.875

101. Muskegon, 954, 8-0, 109.000

102. Flint Kearsley, 951, 6-2, 76.500

103. Zeeland East, 943, 5-3, 59.946

104. Orchard Lake St. Mary's, 942, 7-1, 100.931

105. Coldwater, 940, 7-1, 84.875

106. St. Johns, 938, 5-3, 60.125

107. Eastpointe, 926, 5-3, 68.750

108. Riverview, 915, 6-2, 65.625

109. Trenton, 914, 4-4, 53.875

110. Stevensville Lakeshore, 904, 4-4, 46.625

111. Dearborn Divine Child, 878, 4-4, 52.054

112. Parma Western, 870, 6-2, 68.625

113. Marysville, 869, 5-3, 57.375

114. Edwardsburg, 856, 8-0, 90.000

115. Spring Lake, 856, 4-4, 41.875

116. Chelsea, 847, 8-0, 104.000

117. Fowlerville, 834, 6-2, 70.625

118. Marshall, 825, 4-4, 46.875

119. Ortonville Brandon, 825, 7-1, 79.625

120. Cadillac, 824, 5-3, 57.250

121. Redford Union, 823, 5-3, 60.000

122. Grand Rapids Christian, 822, 6-2, 75.500

123. Carleton Airport, 815, 5-3, 55.250

124. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood, 811, 5-3, 58.161

125. Plainwell, 808, 4-4, 43.750

126. Fruitport, 805, 4-4, 44.000

127. Ada Forest Hills Eastern, 789, 4-4, 48.250

128. Imlay City, 780, 4-4, 37.625

129. Sparta, 780, 7-1, 75.750

130. St. Clair, 780, 7-1, 81.875

131. Hamilton, 778, 4-4, 40.250

132. Vicksburg, 764, 5-3, 53.250

133. Allendale, 756, 5-3, 52.000

134. Goodrich, 741, 6-2, 68.375

135. Milan, 738, 8-0, 93.000

136. North Branch, 736, 6-2, 62.625

137. Croswell-Lexington, 719, 4-4, 44.000

138. Holland Christian, 713, 4-4, 46.500

139. Escanaba, 708, 6-2, 76.458

140. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep, 705, 7-1, 85.159

141. Otsego, 683, 5-3, 54.125

142. Romulus Summit Academy North, 681, 6-2, 68.500

143. Sault Ste. Marie, 679, 5-3, 60.250

144. Detroit Country Day, 677, 8-0, 94.429

145. Paw Paw, 662, 8-0, 90.000

146. Ludington, 656, 6-2, 56.446

147. Warren Lincoln, 653, 4-4, 35.625

148. Flint Powers Catholic, 652, 6-2, 72.500

149. Harper Woods Chandler Park, 647, 4-4, 47.875

150. Grand Rapids Catholic Central, 628, 7-1, 89.625

151. Williamston, 621, 5-3, 58.000

152. Hudsonville Unity Christian, 618, 5-3, 61.000

153. Livonia Clarenceville, 602, 5-3, 39.875

154. Muskegon Orchard View, 602, 8-0, 84.714

155. Grand Rapids South Christian, 599, 4-4, 47.125

156. Benton Harbor, 598, 4-4, 44.641

157. Dowagiac, 596, 5-3, 58.250

158. Ogemaw Heights, 588, 6-2, 61.375

159. Portland, 580, 7-1, 82.875

160. Freeland, 579, 6-2, 66.500

161. Hancock, 579, 4-4, 32.875

162. Macomb Lutheran North, 574, 4-4, 45.250

163. Muskegon Oakridge, 574, 8-0, 83.000

164. Detroit Communication Media Arts, 567, 5-3, 40.500

165. Kingsford, 566, 4-4, 42.125

166. Essexville Garber, 561, 5-3, 54.125

167. Frankenmuth, 547, 8-0, 93.000

168. Saginaw Swan Valley, 544, 6-2, 68.625

169. Dearborn Heights Robichaud, 542, 7-1, 84.500

170. Midland Bullock Creek, 541, 6-2, 60.375

171. Grant, 539, 6-2, 62.125

172. Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard, 536, 4-4, 46.661

173. Remus Chippewa Hills, 526, 4-4, 43.875

174. Marine City, 521, 8-0, 103.000

175. Lansing Catholic, 520, 7-1, 76.750

176. Whitmore Lake, 520, 6-2, 48.000

177. Clawson, 515, 5-3, 49.625

178. Almont, 514, 8-0, 88.000

179. Hopkins, 514, 8-0, 84.000

180. Carrollton, 509, 4-4, 38.625

181. Detroit Denby, 508, 7-1, 82.625

182. Berrien Springs *, 505, 7-0, 84.000

183. Olivet, 505, 7-1, 75.500

184. Dundee, 497, 5-3, 51.875

185. Detroit Henry Ford, 492, 6-2, 67.500

186. Reed City, 490, 5-3, 56.750

187. Mt. Morris, 488, 4-4, 41.375

188. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep, 483, 4-4, 40.482

189. Richmond, 476, 7-1, 82.875

190. Central Montcalm, 457, 7-1, 79.500

191. Kingsley, 454, 8-0, 90.000

192. Shepherd, 454, 5-3, 46.250

193. Onsted, 449, 6-2, 65.500

194. Montague, 446, 6-2, 60.500

195. Hillsdale, 445, 8-0, 89.000

196. Durand, 444, 4-4, 38.500

197. Clare, 442, 7-1, 71.875

198. Detroit Osborn, 441, 5-3, 50.875

199. Newaygo, 438, 5-3, 55.000

200. Menominee, 425, 5-3, 55.889

201. Boyne City, 423, 4-4, 42.125

202. Tawas *, 421, 4-4, 31.500

203. Flint Hamady *, 420, 6-1, 65.625

204. Perry, 420, 4-4, 35.875

205. Detroit Voyageur Prep, 415, 4-4, 35.375

206. Brooklyn Columbia Central, 414, 4-4, 38.625

207. Constantine, 412, 6-2, 59.732

208. Ishpeming Westwood, 412, 6-2, 62.625

209. Negaunee, 407, 6-2, 62.625

210. Adrian Madison, 398, 4-4, 36.625

211. Jonesville, 395, 6-2, 55.625

212. Clinton Township Clintondale, 392, 5-3, 46.125

213. Maple City Glen Lake, 389, 7-1, 69.875

214. Muskegon Catholic Central *, 387, 5-2, 57.768

215. Lake City, 386, 5-3, 45.250

216. Sanford Meridian, 386, 6-2, 63.625

217. Millington, 384, 4-4, 42.500

218. Harrison, 382, 4-4, 34.750

219. Blissfield, 381, 6-2, 67.750

220. Niles Brandywine, 378, 8-0, 80.000

221. Calumet, 377, 7-1, 78.875

222. Warren Michigan Collegiate, 375, 7-1, 78.589

223. Montrose, 374, 7-1, 77.875

224. Hemlock, 367, 6-2, 62.000

225. Ithaca, 362, 7-1, 68.625

226. Morley Stanwood, 360, 6-2, 62.482

227. Delton Kellogg, 358, 4-4, 38.250

228. Hanover-Horton, 352, 4-4, 34.375

229. Manchester, 349, 5-3, 44.375

230. Grass Lake, 347, 7-1, 64.750

231. Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central *, 347, 7-1, 81.875

232. Ravenna, 347, 6-2, 61.750

233. Byron, 342, 5-3, 55.125

234. Hartford, 341, 5-3, 37.125

235. Kent City, 340, 6-2, 53.500

236. Laingsburg, 338, 6-2, 51.625

237. North Muskegon, 338, 5-3, 45.125

238. Traverse City St. Francis, 337, 6-2, 67.625

239. Pewamo-Westphalia, 335, 8-0, 81.000

240. Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian, 333, 5-3, 38.250

241. Clinton, 328, 8-0, 82.000

242. Houghton Lake, 328, 6-2, 55.500

243. Schoolcraft, 328, 8-0, 83.000

244. L'Anse, 324, 4-4, 35.500

245. Detroit Leadership Academy, 322, 7-1, 76.750

246. Beaverton, 318, 8-0, 88.000

247. Charlevoix, 318, 5-3, 48.000

248. Ecorse, 317, 4-4, 37.750

249. Madison Heights Bishop Foley, 316, 5-3, 40.607

250. Springport, 316, 4-4, 30.375

251. Jackson Lumen Christi *, 314, 8-0, 101.000

252. Riverview Gabriel Richard, 313, 7-1, 70.500

253. McBain, 308, 5-3, 47.000

254. Homer, 307, 6-2, 54.375

255. Madison Heights Madison, 307, 4-4, 46.875

256. New Lothrop, 307, 8-0, 88.000

257. Iron Mountain, 303, 8-0, 92.000

258. Bad Axe, 302, 4-4, 37.750

259. Detroit Central, 299, 7-1, 66.375

260. Oscoda, 295, 7-1, 64.750

261. Sandusky, 289, 5-3, 39.000

262. Grosse Pointe Woods University Liggett, 286, 4-4, 37.232

263. Mancelona, 282, 4-4, 31.375

264. Centreville, 281, 6-2, 52.625

265. Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker, 279, 6-2, 54.250

266. Harbor Springs, 279, 6-2, 55.458

267. Lawton, 275, 8-0, 68.000

268. Evart, 271, 4-4, 31.375

269. Brown City, 270, 4-4, 31.500

270. Cass City, 269, 7-1, 66.750

271. Cassopolis, 268, 8-0, 72.000

272. Concord, 259, 4-4, 35.250

273. Carson City-Crystal, 256, 4-4, 39.500

274. Sand Creek, 256, 6-2, 60.375

275. Unionville-Sebewaing, 250, 5-3, 49.375

276. Beal City, 249, 7-1, 63.500

277. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic, 249, 6-2, 66.232

278. Blanchard Montabella, 247, 4-4, 31.875

279. Addison, 238, 7-1, 66.375

280. Ottawa Lake Whiteford, 235, 5-3, 45.375

281. West Iron County, 235, 6-2, 50.375

282. Reading, 232, 7-1, 68.875

283. Mount Clemens, 225, 4-4, 33.875

284. Flint Beecher *, 224, 5-2, 51.893

285. Bark River-Harris, 223, 5-3, 39.000

286. Ishpeming, 217, 6-2, 51.250

287. White Pigeon, 213, 7-1, 60.875

288. Johannesburg-Lewiston, 212, 8-0, 77.000

289. Harbor Beach, 207, 8-0, 76.000

290. St. Ignace, 205, 4-4, 33.875

291. Adrian Lenawee Christian, 199, 7-1, 59.181

292. Ubly, 198, 7-1, 61.875

293. Breckenridge, 197, 7-1, 65.875

294. Merrill, 197, 6-2, 52.125

295. Detroit Public Safety Academy, 191, 5-3, 49.125

296. Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary, 189, 5-3, 42.375

297. Britton Deerfield, 188, 4-4, 43.125

298. Saginaw Nouvel, 188, 4-4, 37.125

299. Mendon, 184, 6-2, 47.625

300. Fowler, 180, 7-1, 60.875

301. Pittsford, 176, 4-4, 30.875

302. Auburn Hills Oakland Christian, 175, 6-2, 54.482

303. Detroit Southeastern, 158, 4-4, 39.500

304. Lake Linden-Hubbell, 131, 5-3, 42.625

305. Clarkston Everest Collegiate *, 121, 7-0, 72.429

8-Player Playoff Listing

1. Colon, 160, 8-0, 66.429

2. Deckerville, 195, 8-0, 64.429

3. Powers North Central, 107, 8-0, 64.000

4. Martin, 187, 8-0, 60.571

5. Pickford, 138, 7-1, 57.875

6. Portland St. Patrick, 99, 8-0, 57.571

7. Climax-Scotts, 145, 7-1, 56.875

8. Suttons Bay, 205, 8-0, 56.333

9. Mio, 168, 7-1, 55.393

10. Morrice, 182, 7-1, 54.625

11. Hillman, 124, 7-1, 53.750

12. Pellston, 173, 7-1, 49.893

13. Crystal Falls Forest Park, 121, 6-2, 47.625

14. Mesick, 193, 7-1, 47.083

15. Engadine, 108, 7-1, 45.750

16. Mayville, 193, 6-2, 44.625

17. Kingston, 197, 6-2, 43.625

18. New Haven Merritt Academy, 174, 7-1, 42.500

19. Bellevue, 171, 5-3, 39.500

20. Cedarville, 154, 5-3, 36.875

21. Peck, 119, 5-3, 36.750

22. Posen, 71, 5-3, 36.393

23. Onekama, 142, 5-3, 36.054

24. Camden-Frontier, 175, 5-3, 35.125

25. Brethren, 141, 5-3, 33.625

26. Kinde North Huron, 126, 5-3, 33.554

27. Marion, 133, 5-3, 33.321

28. Brimley, 166, 5-3, 32.750

29. Burr Oak, 70, 5-3, 32.125

30. Hale, 113, 5-3, 31.143

31. Genesee, 179, 4-4, 30.875

32. Newberry, 186, 5-3, 29.750

33. Wyoming Tri-unity Christian, 100, 4-4, 27.893

34. International Academy of Flint, 185, 4-4, 27.804

35. Webberville, 182, 4-4, 27.661

36. Onaway, 182, 4-4, 26.643

37. Rapid River, 131, 3-5, 26.125

38. Gaylord St. Mary, 162, 3-5, 25.333

39. Bay City All Saints, 136, 4-4, 25.161

40. Vestaburg *, 186, 4-3, 25.036

41. Manistee Catholic Central, 177, 4-4, 24.625

42. Ashley, 90, 3-5, 23.554

43. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart *, 113, 3-4, 22.714

44. Carney-Nadeau, 132, 3-5, 21.208

45. Tekonsha, 159, 3-5, 20.750

46. Battle Creek St. Philip, 179, 3-5, 20.643

47. Lawrence, 180, 3-5, 20.625

48. Central Lake, 169, 3-5, 20.333

49. Rudyard, 164, 3-5, 20.125

50. Akron-Fairgrove, 90, 3-5, 17.750

51. Litchfield, 179, 3-5, 17.125

52. Au Gres-Sims, 129, 2-6, 16.625

53. Eben Junction Superior Central, 177, 2-6, 16.375

54. Bellaire, 122, 2-6, 15.000

55. Atlanta, 74, 2-6, 13.476

56. Burton Madison Academy, 164, 2-6, 13.036

57. Fife Lake Forest Area *, 175, 1-5, 12.583

58. Felch North Dickinson, 86, 2-6, 12.125

59. Baldwin, 106, 2-6, 11.875

60. Owendale-Gagetown, 49, 2-6, 11.000

61. Waldron, 77, 2-6, 11.000

62. Carsonville-Port Sanilac, 92, 1-7, 9.875

63. North Adams-Jerome, 145, 1-7, 9.804

64. St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran, 103, 1-7, 8.875

65. New Buffalo *, 178, 1-6, 8.482

66. St. Helen Charlton Heston Academy *, 181, 1-6, 7.571

67. Ontonagon, 165, 1-7, 7.250

68. Big Rapids Crossroads Academy, 188, 1-7, 7.125

69. Bear Lake, 98, 0-8, 3.250

70. Caseville, 79, 0-8, 3.125

71. Stephenson *, 175, 0-6, 1.875

Follow Jake on Twitter @JakeAtnip

Tags

Recommended for you