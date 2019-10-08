PREP FOOTBALL
Week 7 Football Playoff Listing
11-Player Schools with 3+ Wins & all 8-Player Schools
Michigan High School Athletic Association football playing schools, displaying their win-loss records and playoff averages through the sixth week of the season.
Schools on this list are in enrollment order for 11-player teams, with 8-player teams ordered by playoff average. An asterisk (*) beside a record indicates a team has eight or fewer games scheduled.
Those schools with 11-player teams with six or more wins playing nine-game schedules, or five or more wins playing eight games or fewer, will qualify for the MHSAA Football Playoffs beginning Nov. 1. Schools with 5-4, 4-3 or 4-4 records may qualify if the number of potential qualifiers by win total does not reach the 256 mark. Schools with six or more wins playing nine-game schedules or five or more wins playing eight games or fewer may be subtracted from the field based on playoff average if the number of potential qualifiers exceeds the 256 mark.
Once the 256 qualifying schools are determined, they will be divided by enrollment groups into eight equal divisions of 32 schools, and then drawn into regions of eight teams each and districts of four teams each. Those schools with 8-player teams will be ranked by playoff average at season’s end, and the top 32 programs will then be divided into two divisions of 16 each based on enrollment. The playoffs in those divisions also begin Nov. 1
To review a list of all football playoff schools, individual school playoff point details and to report errors, visit the Football page of the MHSAA Website.
The announcement of the qualifiers and first-round pairings for both the 11 and 8-player playoffs will take place Oct. 27 on the Selection Sunday Show on FOX Sports Detroit PLUS. The playoff qualifiers and pairings will be posted to the MHSAA Website following the Selection Sunday Show.
11-Player Playoff Listing
1. Macomb Dakota, 3034, 4-2, 63.000
2. Dearborn Fordson, 2868, 5-1, 78.167
3. Grand Blanc, 2719, 4-2, 66.833
4. East Kentwood, 2673, 3-3, 46.833
5. Utica Eisenhower, 2617, 4-2, 69.333
6. Clarkston *, 2499, 3-3, 47.000
7. Sterling Heights Stevenson, 2498, 3-3, 55.000
8. Rockford, 2443, 6-0, 100.000
9. Lake Orion, 2416, 5-1, 84.667
10. Howell, 2391, 3-3, 46.000
11. Clinton Township Chippewa Valley, 2386, 6-0, 104.000
12. Troy Athens, 2276, 3-3, 41.500
13. Ann Arbor Pioneer, 2250, 4-2, 58.667
14. Canton, 2228, 3-3, 45.833
15. Brighton, 2224, 5-1, 82.167
16. Dearborn, 2152, 3-3, 49.833
17. Plymouth, 2090, 6-0, 100.000
18. Southfield Arts & Technology, 2067, 3-3, 49.667
19. West Bloomfield, 2042, 5-1, 94.000
20. Detroit Catholic Central, 2024, 3-3, 58.000
21. Hartland, 2021, 3-3, 48.833
22. Macomb L'Anse Creuse North, 1957, 3-3, 46.667
23. Hudsonville, 1930, 5-1, 84.500
24. Detroit Western, 1888, 4-2, 50.000
25. Saline, 1861, 5-1, 80.567
26. Utica Ford, 1812, 3-3, 48.333
27. Lapeer, 1792, 5-1, 87.333
28. Livonia Stevenson, 1784, 3-3, 43.167
29. Grandville, 1719, 5-1, 87.333
30. Holt, 1713, 4-2, 73.000
31. Rochester Adams, 1710, 4-2, 62.667
32. Davison, 1694, 6-0, 101.333
33. White Lake Lakeland, 1693, 4-2, 69.500
34. Romeo, 1692, 5-1, 79.167
35. Belleville, 1692, 6-0, 93.333
36. Traverse City West, 1663, 4-2, 68.167
37. Waterford Mott, 1658, 3-3, 50.000
38. Rochester Hills Stoney Creek, 1638, 4-2, 63.833
39. Brownstown Woodhaven, 1623, 6-0, 101.333
40. Walled Lake Northern, 1608, 3-3, 45.667
41. Warren Mott, 1513, 4-2, 60.167
42. Saginaw Heritage, 1512, 4-2, 58.667
43. Grosse Pointe South, 1510, 5-1, 86.000
44. Detroit U-D Jesuit, 1486, 4-2, 63.500
45. Temperance Bedford, 1466, 4-2, 61.000
46. Sterling Heights, 1464, 4-2, 61.667
47. Farmington *, 1444, 6-0, 93.333
48. Livonia Franklin, 1435, 6-0, 94.667
49. Harrison Township L'Anse Creuse, 1434, 4-2, 62.167
50. Dearborn Heights Crestwood, 1404, 3-3, 40.333
51. Warren De La Salle Collegiate, 1404, 3-3, 50.167
52. St. Clair Shores Lakeview, 1404, 4-2, 59.667
53. Traverse City Central, 1404, 5-1, 81.833
54. Lansing Everett, 1388, 3-3, 45.667
55. Wyandotte Roosevelt, 1386, 5-1, 76.833
56. North Farmington, 1371, 6-0, 92.000
57. Birmingham Seaholm, 1370, 4-2, 63.833
58. Portage Central, 1359, 3-3, 49.667
59. Battle Creek Lakeview, 1350, 6-0, 92.000
60. Flushing, 1326, 3-3, 47.333
61. Birmingham Groves, 1310, 5-1, 86.000
62. Port Huron, 1309, 5-1, 70.000
63. Midland, 1309, 6-0, 98.667
64. Midland Dow, 1287, 3-3, 40.333
65. Port Huron Northern, 1284, 5-1, 76.667
66. Oak Park, 1276, 5-1, 90.000
67. South Lyon, 1276, 6-0, 100.000
68. Portage Northern, 1274, 5-1, 75.167
69. St. Clair Shores Lake Shore, 1237, 3-3, 44.167
70. Jackson *, 1231, 4-2, 57.500
71. Walled Lake Western, 1228, 5-1, 83.500
72. Muskegon Mona Shores, 1227, 5-1, 79.500
73. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central, 1219, 4-2, 64.000
74. Dexter, 1214, 5-1, 72.833
75. Detroit Renaissance, 1205, 4-2, 56.867
76. Alpena, 1194, 3-3, 49.667
77. Fenton, 1168, 5-1, 82.167
78. Detroit Martin Luther King, 1158, 4-2, 69.167
79. Lowell, 1152, 4-2, 57.500
80. Byron Center, 1145, 6-0, 93.333
81. Auburn Hills Avondale, 1133, 3-3, 43.500
82. Grand Rapids Northview, 1130, 4-2, 58.500
83. Muskegon Reeths-Puffer, 1129, 3-3, 43.667
84. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice, 1128, 4-2, 72.367
85. Allen Park, 1127, 4-2, 62.500
86. Gibraltar Carlson, 1127, 4-2, 65.333
87. Southgate Anderson, 1124, 3-3, 42.833
88. East Lansing, 1119, 4-2, 74.500
89. Redford Thurston, 1084, 5-1, 75.333
90. Lansing Waverly, 1056, 3-3, 41.167
91. Zeeland West, 1054, 5-1, 84.833
92. Pinckney, 1053, 5-1, 67.500
93. Mount Pleasant, 1048, 5-1, 75.500
94. Garden City, 1030, 4-2, 58.333
95. St. Joseph, 1019, 6-0, 90.667
96. Cedar Springs, 1018, 5-1, 82.833
97. DeWitt, 1013, 4-2, 72.000
98. Detroit Mumford, 1007, 4-2, 49.000
99. River Rouge, 992, 5-1, 69.200
100. Mason, 964, 6-0, 88.000
101. East Grand Rapids, 959, 4-2, 56.167
102. Muskegon, 954, 6-0, 101.333
103. Flint Kearsley, 951, 5-1, 78.000
104. Zeeland East, 943, 5-1, 71.867
105. Orchard Lake St. Mary's, 942, 6-0, 106.095
106. Coldwater, 940, 5-1, 68.833
107. St. Johns, 938, 4-2, 62.667
108. Middleville Thornapple Kellogg, 926, 3-3, 40.333
109. Eastpointe, 926, 3-3, 49.667
110. Riverview, 915, 4-2, 58.833
111. Trenton, 914, 3-3, 50.000
112. Dearborn Divine Child, 878, 3-3, 47.000
113. Parma Western, 870, 5-1, 70.167
114. Marysville, 869, 4-2, 55.000
115. Battle Creek Harper Creek, 863, 3-3, 43.667
116. Spring Lake, 856, 4-2, 50.833
117. Edwardsburg, 856, 6-0, 86.667
118. Chelsea, 847, 6-0, 108.000
119. Fowlerville, 834, 5-1, 66.167
120. Marshall, 825, 3-3, 43.500
121. Ortonville Brandon, 825, 5-1, 64.667
122. Cadillac, 824, 4-2, 59.167
123. Redford Union, 823, 4-2, 61.167
124. Grand Rapids Christian, 822, 4-2, 61.500
125. Carleton Airport, 815, 4-2, 57.167
126. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood, 811, 3-3, 42.500
127. Fruitport, 805, 3-3, 45.500
128. Ada Forest Hills Eastern, 789, 3-3, 44.000
129. Imlay City, 780, 4-2, 45.167
130. Sparta, 780, 5-1, 70.000
131. St. Clair, 780, 6-0, 88.000
132. Hamilton, 778, 3-3, 39.167
133. Vicksburg, 764, 5-1, 64.833
134. Allendale, 756, 3-3, 39.167
135. Goodrich, 741, 5-1, 72.500
136. Milan, 738, 6-0, 82.667
137. North Branch, 736, 4-2, 48.333
138. Croswell-Lexington, 719, 3-3, 41.167
139. Holland Christian, 713, 3-3, 43.167
140. Escanaba, 708, 5-1, 78.300
141. Hazel Park, 707, 3-3, 36.333
142. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep, 705, 5-1, 76.038
143. Lake Fenton, 703, 3-3, 36.167
144. Otsego, 683, 4-2, 52.333
145. Romulus Summit Academy North, 681, 4-2, 58.667
146. Sault Ste. Marie, 679, 4-2, 63.167
147. Detroit Country Day, 677, 6-0, 92.000
148. Paw Paw, 662, 6-0, 84.000
149. Ludington, 656, 4-2, 43.900
150. Warren Lincoln, 653, 3-3, 35.667
151. Flint Powers Catholic, 652, 4-2, 60.167
152. Harper Woods Chandler Park, 647, 3-3, 44.667
153. Grand Rapids Catholic Central, 628, 5-1, 83.500
154. Williamston, 621, 4-2, 51.833
155. Hudsonville Unity Christian, 618, 4-2, 57.000
156. Cheboygan, 605, 3-3, 38.500
157. Livonia Clarenceville, 602, 4-2, 37.167
158. Muskegon Orchard View, 602, 6-0, 87.467
159. Grand Rapids South Christian, 599, 3-3, 42.667
160. Benton Harbor, 598, 4-2, 56.714
161. Dowagiac, 596, 3-3, 40.833
162. Ogemaw Heights, 588, 4-2, 48.000
163. Portland, 580, 6-0, 89.333
164. Hancock, 579, 4-2, 41.000
165. Freeland, 579, 5-1, 71.500
166. Macomb Lutheran North, 574, 3-3, 40.333
167. Muskegon Oakridge, 574, 6-0, 74.667
168. Belding, 570, 3-3, 38.500
169. Detroit Communication Media Arts, 567, 3-3, 32.167
170. Kingsford, 566, 3-3, 42.667
171. Essexville Garber, 561, 4-2, 50.833
172. Frankenmuth, 547, 6-0, 89.333
173. Saginaw Swan Valley, 544, 4-2, 52.167
174. Dearborn Heights Robichaud, 542, 5-1, 69.833
175. Midland Bullock Creek, 541, 4-2, 50.500
176. Grant, 539, 4-2, 49.000
177. Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard, 536, 4-2, 54.167
178. Marine City, 521, 6-0, 88.000
179. Whitmore Lake, 520, 4-2, 34.667
180. Lansing Catholic, 520, 5-1, 67.500
181. Clawson, 515, 3-3, 32.000
182. Hopkins, 514, 6-0, 77.333
183. Almont, 514, 6-0, 78.667
184. Detroit Denby, 508, 5-1, 68.500
185. Berrien Springs, 505, 6-0, 80.000
186. Olivet, 505, 6-0, 80.000
187. Dundee, 497, 3-3, 38.833
188. Detroit Henry Ford, 492, 4-2, 56.167
189. Reed City, 490, 4-2, 50.333
190. Manistee, 487, 3-3, 31.333
191. Standish-Sterling, 484, 3-3, 35.333
192. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep, 483, 3-3, 36.333
193. Lansing Sexton, 478, 3-3, 39.000
194. Richmond, 476, 6-0, 85.333
195. Ida, 471, 3-3, 37.333
196. Ovid-Elsie, 468, 3-3, 39.667
197. Central Montcalm, 457, 6-0, 81.333
198. Shepherd, 454, 3-3, 35.500
199. Kingsley, 454, 6-0, 78.667
200. Onsted, 449, 4-2, 56.000
201. Caro, 448, 3-3, 29.000
202. Montague, 446, 4-2, 53.500
203. Hillsdale, 445, 6-0, 81.333
204. Durand, 444, 3-3, 34.833
205. Clare, 442, 6-0, 77.333
206. Detroit Osborn, 441, 4-2, 51.667
207. Newaygo, 438, 4-2, 50.667
208. Gladstone, 437, 3-3, 45.667
209. Menominee, 425, 4-2, 53.762
210. Tawas *, 421, 3-3, 31.167
211. Perry, 420, 3-3, 34.833
212. Flint Hamady *, 420, 5-1, 60.500
213. Brooklyn Columbia Central, 414, 4-2, 47.667
214. Constantine, 412, 4-2, 48.333
215. Ishpeming Westwood, 412, 4-2, 54.833
216. Negaunee, 407, 4-2, 54.833
217. Adrian Madison, 398, 3-3, 32.500
218. Jonesville, 395, 5-1, 54.167
219. Clinton Township Clintondale, 392, 4-2, 44.333
220. Maple City Glen Lake, 389, 6-0, 70.667
221. Muskegon Catholic Central *, 387, 3-2, 40.167
222. Lake City, 386, 3-3, 31.500
223. Sanford Meridian, 386, 4-2, 52.333
224. Harrison, 382, 4-2, 43.000
225. Blissfield, 381, 4-2, 61.667
226. Niles Brandywine, 378, 6-0, 76.000
227. Calumet, 377, 5-1, 67.500
228. Warren Michigan Collegiate, 375, 5-1, 68.833
229. Montrose, 374, 5-1, 67.500
230. Hemlock, 367, 4-2, 55.333
231. Ithaca, 362, 5-1, 61.833
232. Morley Stanwood, 360, 4-2, 52.333
233. Delton Kellogg, 358, 4-2, 47.000
234. Quincy, 356, 3-3, 29.667
235. Hanover-Horton, 352, 3-3, 32.500
236. Manchester, 349, 4-2, 40.167
237. Grass Lake, 347, 6-0, 62.667
238. Ravenna, 347, 5-1, 64.833
239. Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central *, 347, 5-1, 75.500
240. LeRoy Pine River, 345, 3-3, 29.500
241. Byron, 342, 4-2, 53.333
242. Hartford, 341, 3-3, 24.667
243. Kent City, 340, 4-2, 46.667
244. North Muskegon, 338, 4-2, 42.500
245. Laingsburg, 338, 4-2, 44.333
246. Traverse City St. Francis, 337, 4-2, 57.667
247. Pewamo-Westphalia, 335, 6-0, 72.000
248. Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian, 333, 4-2, 37.500
249. Houghton Lake, 328, 4-2, 47.000
250. Clinton, 328, 6-0, 69.333
251. Schoolcraft, 328, 6-0, 78.667
252. L'Anse, 324, 4-2, 42.333
253. Detroit Leadership Academy, 322, 5-1, 66.000
254. Charlevoix, 318, 4-2, 42.500
255. Beaverton, 318, 6-0, 76.000
256. Ecorse, 317, 3-3, 32.000
257. Springport, 316, 3-3, 25.500
258. Madison Heights Bishop Foley, 316, 3-3, 28.300
259. Jackson Lumen Christi *, 314, 6-0, 96.000
260. Riverview Gabriel Richard, 313, 5-1, 63.000
261. McBain, 308, 3-3, 35.000
262. Homer, 307, 4-2, 45.333
263. New Lothrop, 307, 6-0, 82.667
264. Iron Mountain, 303, 6-0, 82.667
265. Detroit Central, 299, 5-1, 61.667
266. Oscoda, 295, 6-0, 68.000
267. Sandusky, 289, 4-2, 39.833
268. Detroit Community, 283, 5-1, 53.833
269. Mancelona, 282, 4-2, 37.667
270. Centreville, 281, 4-2, 38.833
271. Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker, 279, 4-2, 50.500
272. Harbor Springs, 279, 5-1, 54.300
273. Lawton, 275, 6-0, 62.667
274. Detroit Loyola *, 272, 3-3, 51.667
275. Evart, 271, 3-3, 29.667
276. Brown City, 270, 3-3, 28.167
277. Cass City, 269, 5-1, 55.333
278. Cassopolis, 268, 6-0, 72.000
279. Allen Park Cabrini, 265, 3-3, 30.333
280. Concord, 259, 3-3, 33.667
281. Carson City-Crystal, 256, 4-2, 45.167
282. Sand Creek, 256, 4-2, 52.000
283. Unionville-Sebewaing, 250, 4-2, 50.667
284. Beal City, 249, 6-0, 66.667
285. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic, 249, 6-0, 76.000
286. Addison, 238, 5-1, 53.667
287. Ottawa Lake Whiteford, 235, 4-2, 44.000
288. West Iron County, 235, 5-1, 52.667
289. Gobles, 233, 3-3, 27.000
290. Reading, 232, 5-1, 54.167
291. Mount Clemens, 225, 4-2, 42.000
292. Flint Beecher *, 224, 4-2, 48.000
293. Bark River-Harris, 223, 4-2, 37.500
294. Ishpeming, 217, 4-2, 38.333
295. White Pigeon, 213, 5-1, 58.167
296. Johannesburg-Lewiston, 212, 6-0, 70.667
297. Decatur, 211, 3-3, 23.500
298. Harbor Beach, 207, 6-0, 64.000
299. St. Ignace, 205, 3-3, 32.500
300. Southfield Christian, 200, 3-3, 24.667
301. Adrian Lenawee Christian, 199, 5-1, 50.595
302. Ubly, 198, 5-1, 55.500
303. Merrill, 197, 4-2, 45.167
304. Breckenridge, 197, 5-1, 51.500
305. Detroit Public Safety Academy, 191, 4-2, 49.333
306. Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary, 189, 5-1, 52.500
307. Britton Deerfield, 188, 3-3, 36.167
308. Saginaw Nouvel, 188, 4-2, 46.167
309. Mendon, 184, 5-1, 50.167
310. Fowler, 180, 6-0, 64.000
311. Pittsford, 176, 4-2, 33.833
312. Auburn Hills Oakland Christian, 175, 4-2, 39.967
313. Detroit Southeastern, 158, 4-2, 49.167
314. Lake Linden-Hubbell, 131, 3-3, 32.333
315. Clarkston Everest Collegiate *, 121, 5-0, 62.133
316. Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes, 100, 3-3, 33.667
8-Player Playoff Listing
1. Colon, 160, 6-0, 55.200
2. Powers North Central, 107, 6-0, 54.667
3. Martin, 187, 6-0, 53.600
4. Gaylord St. Mary, 162, 6-0, 52.667
5. Deckerville, 195, 6-0, 52.000
6. Morrice, 182, 6-0, 52.000
7. Pellston, 173, 6-0, 50.667
8. Portland St. Patrick, 99, 6-0, 50.667
9. Pickford, 138, 5-1, 50.167
10. Mio, 168, 5-1, 47.767
11. Climax-Scotts, 145, 5-1, 46.167
12. Suttons Bay, 205, 5-1, 42.833
13. Kingston, 197, 5-1, 42.167
14. Engadine, 108, 5-1, 39.333
15. Hillman, 124, 5-1, 39.333
16. Kinde North Huron, 126, 5-1, 39.333
17. Mesick, 193, 5-1, 38.667
18. Crystal Falls Forest Park, 121, 4-2, 37.500
19. Onekama, 142, 5-1, 37.200
20. New Haven Merritt Academy, 174, 5-1, 35.167
21. Peck, 119, 4-2, 34.500
22. Mayville, 193, 4-2, 33.667
23. Brimley, 166, 4-2, 33.000
24. Camden-Frontier, 175, 4-2, 33.000
25. Burr Oak, 70, 4-2, 30.667
26. Bellevue, 171, 3-3, 30.333
27. International Academy of Flint, 185, 4-2, 30.333
28. Brethren, 141, 4-2, 30.000
29. Onaway, 182, 4-2, 29.433
30. Posen, 71, 3-3, 28.833
31. Rapid River, 131, 3-3, 28.333
32. Webberville, 182, 3-3, 28.333
33. Vestaburg, 186, 4-2, 27.833
34. Cedarville, 154, 3-3, 27.167
35. Newberry, 186, 4-2, 24.833
36. Wyoming Tri-unity Christian, 100, 3-3, 24.767
37. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart, 113, 3-3, 24.667
38. Tekonsha, 159, 3-3, 24.500
39. Rudyard, 164, 3-3, 24.333
40. Hale, 113, 3-3, 22.100
41. Marion, 133, 3-3, 20.500
42. Litchfield, 179, 3-3, 19.500
43. Bay City All Saints, 136, 2-4, 19.333
44. Genesee, 179, 2-4, 17.500
45. Carney-Nadeau, 132, 2-4, 16.905
46. Eben Junction Superior Central, 177, 2-4, 16.833
47. Battle Creek St. Philip, 179, 2-4, 16.100
48. Au Gres-Sims, 129, 2-4, 15.667
49. Fife Lake Forest Area *, 175, 1-3, 15.500
50. Manistee Catholic Central, 177, 2-4, 14.833
51. Burton Madison Academy, 164, 2-4, 14.500
52. Akron-Fairgrove, 90, 2-4, 12.667
53. North Adams-Jerome, 145, 1-5, 11.500
54. Ashley, 90, 1-5, 11.000
55. Bellaire, 122, 1-5, 10.333
56. Lawrence, 180, 1-5, 10.000
57. Carsonville-Port Sanilac, 92, 1-5, 9.833
58. Atlanta, 74, 1-5, 9.433
59. New Buffalo *, 178, 1-4, 9.267
60. Central Lake, 169, 1-5, 8.833
61. Owendale-Gagetown, 49, 1-5, 8.333
62. Ontonagon, 165, 1-5, 8.167
63. St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran, 103, 1-5, 8.000
64. St. Helen Charlton Heston Academy *, 181, 1-4, 7.900
65. Big Rapids Crossroads Academy, 188, 1-5, 7.667
66. Felch North Dickinson, 86, 1-5, 7.667
67. Baldwin, 106, 1-5, 7.000
68. Waldron, 77, 1-5, 7.000
69. Caseville, 79, 0-6, 2.667
70. Bear Lake, 98, 0-6, 1.667
71. Stephenson, 175, 0-6, 1.667
