PREP FOOTBALL

Week 7 Football Playoff Listing

11-Player Schools with 3+ Wins & all 8-Player Schools

Michigan High School Athletic Association football playing schools, displaying their win-loss records and playoff averages through the sixth week of the season.

Schools on this list are in enrollment order for 11-player teams, with 8-player teams ordered by playoff average. An asterisk (*) beside a record indicates a team has eight or fewer games scheduled.

Those schools with 11-player teams with six or more wins playing nine-game schedules, or five or more wins playing eight games or fewer, will qualify for the MHSAA Football Playoffs beginning Nov. 1. Schools with 5-4, 4-3 or 4-4 records may qualify if the number of potential qualifiers by win total does not reach the 256 mark. Schools with six or more wins playing nine-game schedules or five or more wins playing eight games or fewer may be subtracted from the field based on playoff average if the number of potential qualifiers exceeds the 256 mark.

Once the 256 qualifying schools are determined, they will be divided by enrollment groups into eight equal divisions of 32 schools, and then drawn into regions of eight teams each and districts of four teams each. Those schools with 8-player teams will be ranked by playoff average at season’s end, and the top 32 programs will then be divided into two divisions of 16 each based on enrollment. The playoffs in those divisions also begin Nov. 1

To review a list of all football playoff schools, individual school playoff point details and to report errors, visit the Football page of the MHSAA Website.

The announcement of the qualifiers and first-round pairings for both the 11 and 8-player playoffs will take place Oct. 27 on the Selection Sunday Show on FOX Sports Detroit PLUS. The playoff qualifiers and pairings will be posted to the MHSAA Website following the Selection Sunday Show.

11-Player Playoff Listing

1. Macomb Dakota, 3034, 4-2, 63.000

2. Dearborn Fordson, 2868, 5-1, 78.167

3. Grand Blanc, 2719, 4-2, 66.833

4. East Kentwood, 2673, 3-3, 46.833

5. Utica Eisenhower, 2617, 4-2, 69.333

6. Clarkston *, 2499, 3-3, 47.000

7. Sterling Heights Stevenson, 2498, 3-3, 55.000

8. Rockford, 2443, 6-0, 100.000

9. Lake Orion, 2416, 5-1, 84.667

10. Howell, 2391, 3-3, 46.000

11. Clinton Township Chippewa Valley, 2386, 6-0, 104.000

12. Troy Athens, 2276, 3-3, 41.500

13. Ann Arbor Pioneer, 2250, 4-2, 58.667

14. Canton, 2228, 3-3, 45.833

15. Brighton, 2224, 5-1, 82.167

16. Dearborn, 2152, 3-3, 49.833

17. Plymouth, 2090, 6-0, 100.000

18. Southfield Arts & Technology, 2067, 3-3, 49.667

19. West Bloomfield, 2042, 5-1, 94.000

20. Detroit Catholic Central, 2024, 3-3, 58.000

21. Hartland, 2021, 3-3, 48.833

22. Macomb L'Anse Creuse North, 1957, 3-3, 46.667

23. Hudsonville, 1930, 5-1, 84.500

24. Detroit Western, 1888, 4-2, 50.000

25. Saline, 1861, 5-1, 80.567

26. Utica Ford, 1812, 3-3, 48.333

27. Lapeer, 1792, 5-1, 87.333

28. Livonia Stevenson, 1784, 3-3, 43.167

29. Grandville, 1719, 5-1, 87.333

30. Holt, 1713, 4-2, 73.000

31. Rochester Adams, 1710, 4-2, 62.667

32. Davison, 1694, 6-0, 101.333

33. White Lake Lakeland, 1693, 4-2, 69.500

34. Romeo, 1692, 5-1, 79.167

35. Belleville, 1692, 6-0, 93.333

36. Traverse City West, 1663, 4-2, 68.167

37. Waterford Mott, 1658, 3-3, 50.000

38. Rochester Hills Stoney Creek, 1638, 4-2, 63.833

39. Brownstown Woodhaven, 1623, 6-0, 101.333

40. Walled Lake Northern, 1608, 3-3, 45.667

41. Warren Mott, 1513, 4-2, 60.167

42. Saginaw Heritage, 1512, 4-2, 58.667

43. Grosse Pointe South, 1510, 5-1, 86.000

44. Detroit U-D Jesuit, 1486, 4-2, 63.500

45. Temperance Bedford, 1466, 4-2, 61.000

46. Sterling Heights, 1464, 4-2, 61.667

47. Farmington *, 1444, 6-0, 93.333

48. Livonia Franklin, 1435, 6-0, 94.667

49. Harrison Township L'Anse Creuse, 1434, 4-2, 62.167

50. Dearborn Heights Crestwood, 1404, 3-3, 40.333

51. Warren De La Salle Collegiate, 1404, 3-3, 50.167

52. St. Clair Shores Lakeview, 1404, 4-2, 59.667

53. Traverse City Central, 1404, 5-1, 81.833

54. Lansing Everett, 1388, 3-3, 45.667

55. Wyandotte Roosevelt, 1386, 5-1, 76.833

56. North Farmington, 1371, 6-0, 92.000

57. Birmingham Seaholm, 1370, 4-2, 63.833

58. Portage Central, 1359, 3-3, 49.667

59. Battle Creek Lakeview, 1350, 6-0, 92.000

60. Flushing, 1326, 3-3, 47.333

61. Birmingham Groves, 1310, 5-1, 86.000

62. Port Huron, 1309, 5-1, 70.000

63. Midland, 1309, 6-0, 98.667

64. Midland Dow, 1287, 3-3, 40.333

65. Port Huron Northern, 1284, 5-1, 76.667

66. Oak Park, 1276, 5-1, 90.000

67. South Lyon, 1276, 6-0, 100.000

68. Portage Northern, 1274, 5-1, 75.167

69. St. Clair Shores Lake Shore, 1237, 3-3, 44.167

70. Jackson *, 1231, 4-2, 57.500

71. Walled Lake Western, 1228, 5-1, 83.500

72. Muskegon Mona Shores, 1227, 5-1, 79.500

73. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central, 1219, 4-2, 64.000

74. Dexter, 1214, 5-1, 72.833

75. Detroit Renaissance, 1205, 4-2, 56.867

76. Alpena, 1194, 3-3, 49.667

77. Fenton, 1168, 5-1, 82.167

78. Detroit Martin Luther King, 1158, 4-2, 69.167

79. Lowell, 1152, 4-2, 57.500

80. Byron Center, 1145, 6-0, 93.333

81. Auburn Hills Avondale, 1133, 3-3, 43.500

82. Grand Rapids Northview, 1130, 4-2, 58.500

83. Muskegon Reeths-Puffer, 1129, 3-3, 43.667

84. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice, 1128, 4-2, 72.367

85. Allen Park, 1127, 4-2, 62.500

86. Gibraltar Carlson, 1127, 4-2, 65.333

87. Southgate Anderson, 1124, 3-3, 42.833

88. East Lansing, 1119, 4-2, 74.500

89. Redford Thurston, 1084, 5-1, 75.333

90. Lansing Waverly, 1056, 3-3, 41.167

91. Zeeland West, 1054, 5-1, 84.833

92. Pinckney, 1053, 5-1, 67.500

93. Mount Pleasant, 1048, 5-1, 75.500

94. Garden City, 1030, 4-2, 58.333

95. St. Joseph, 1019, 6-0, 90.667

96. Cedar Springs, 1018, 5-1, 82.833

97. DeWitt, 1013, 4-2, 72.000

98. Detroit Mumford, 1007, 4-2, 49.000

99. River Rouge, 992, 5-1, 69.200

100. Mason, 964, 6-0, 88.000

101. East Grand Rapids, 959, 4-2, 56.167

102. Muskegon, 954, 6-0, 101.333

103. Flint Kearsley, 951, 5-1, 78.000

104. Zeeland East, 943, 5-1, 71.867

105. Orchard Lake St. Mary's, 942, 6-0, 106.095

106. Coldwater, 940, 5-1, 68.833

107. St. Johns, 938, 4-2, 62.667

108. Middleville Thornapple Kellogg, 926, 3-3, 40.333

109. Eastpointe, 926, 3-3, 49.667

110. Riverview, 915, 4-2, 58.833

111. Trenton, 914, 3-3, 50.000

112. Dearborn Divine Child, 878, 3-3, 47.000

113. Parma Western, 870, 5-1, 70.167

114. Marysville, 869, 4-2, 55.000

115. Battle Creek Harper Creek, 863, 3-3, 43.667

116. Spring Lake, 856, 4-2, 50.833

117. Edwardsburg, 856, 6-0, 86.667

118. Chelsea, 847, 6-0, 108.000

119. Fowlerville, 834, 5-1, 66.167

120. Marshall, 825, 3-3, 43.500

121. Ortonville Brandon, 825, 5-1, 64.667

122. Cadillac, 824, 4-2, 59.167

123. Redford Union, 823, 4-2, 61.167

124. Grand Rapids Christian, 822, 4-2, 61.500

125. Carleton Airport, 815, 4-2, 57.167

126. Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood, 811, 3-3, 42.500

127. Fruitport, 805, 3-3, 45.500

128. Ada Forest Hills Eastern, 789, 3-3, 44.000

129. Imlay City, 780, 4-2, 45.167

130. Sparta, 780, 5-1, 70.000

131. St. Clair, 780, 6-0, 88.000

132. Hamilton, 778, 3-3, 39.167

133. Vicksburg, 764, 5-1, 64.833

134. Allendale, 756, 3-3, 39.167

135. Goodrich, 741, 5-1, 72.500

136. Milan, 738, 6-0, 82.667

137. North Branch, 736, 4-2, 48.333

138. Croswell-Lexington, 719, 3-3, 41.167

139. Holland Christian, 713, 3-3, 43.167

140. Escanaba, 708, 5-1, 78.300

141. Hazel Park, 707, 3-3, 36.333

142. Pontiac Notre Dame Prep, 705, 5-1, 76.038

143. Lake Fenton, 703, 3-3, 36.167

144. Otsego, 683, 4-2, 52.333

145. Romulus Summit Academy North, 681, 4-2, 58.667

146. Sault Ste. Marie, 679, 4-2, 63.167

147. Detroit Country Day, 677, 6-0, 92.000

148. Paw Paw, 662, 6-0, 84.000

149. Ludington, 656, 4-2, 43.900

150. Warren Lincoln, 653, 3-3, 35.667

151. Flint Powers Catholic, 652, 4-2, 60.167

152. Harper Woods Chandler Park, 647, 3-3, 44.667

153. Grand Rapids Catholic Central, 628, 5-1, 83.500

154. Williamston, 621, 4-2, 51.833

155. Hudsonville Unity Christian, 618, 4-2, 57.000

156. Cheboygan, 605, 3-3, 38.500

157. Livonia Clarenceville, 602, 4-2, 37.167

158. Muskegon Orchard View, 602, 6-0, 87.467

159. Grand Rapids South Christian, 599, 3-3, 42.667

160. Benton Harbor, 598, 4-2, 56.714

161. Dowagiac, 596, 3-3, 40.833

162. Ogemaw Heights, 588, 4-2, 48.000

163. Portland, 580, 6-0, 89.333

164. Hancock, 579, 4-2, 41.000

165. Freeland, 579, 5-1, 71.500

166. Macomb Lutheran North, 574, 3-3, 40.333

167. Muskegon Oakridge, 574, 6-0, 74.667

168. Belding, 570, 3-3, 38.500

169. Detroit Communication Media Arts, 567, 3-3, 32.167

170. Kingsford, 566, 3-3, 42.667

171. Essexville Garber, 561, 4-2, 50.833

172. Frankenmuth, 547, 6-0, 89.333

173. Saginaw Swan Valley, 544, 4-2, 52.167

174. Dearborn Heights Robichaud, 542, 5-1, 69.833

175. Midland Bullock Creek, 541, 4-2, 50.500

176. Grant, 539, 4-2, 49.000

177. Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard, 536, 4-2, 54.167

178. Marine City, 521, 6-0, 88.000

179. Whitmore Lake, 520, 4-2, 34.667

180. Lansing Catholic, 520, 5-1, 67.500

181. Clawson, 515, 3-3, 32.000

182. Hopkins, 514, 6-0, 77.333

183. Almont, 514, 6-0, 78.667

184. Detroit Denby, 508, 5-1, 68.500

185. Berrien Springs, 505, 6-0, 80.000

186. Olivet, 505, 6-0, 80.000

187. Dundee, 497, 3-3, 38.833

188. Detroit Henry Ford, 492, 4-2, 56.167

189. Reed City, 490, 4-2, 50.333

190. Manistee, 487, 3-3, 31.333

191. Standish-Sterling, 484, 3-3, 35.333

192. Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep, 483, 3-3, 36.333

193. Lansing Sexton, 478, 3-3, 39.000

194. Richmond, 476, 6-0, 85.333

195. Ida, 471, 3-3, 37.333

196. Ovid-Elsie, 468, 3-3, 39.667

197. Central Montcalm, 457, 6-0, 81.333

198. Shepherd, 454, 3-3, 35.500

199. Kingsley, 454, 6-0, 78.667

200. Onsted, 449, 4-2, 56.000

201. Caro, 448, 3-3, 29.000

202. Montague, 446, 4-2, 53.500

203. Hillsdale, 445, 6-0, 81.333

204. Durand, 444, 3-3, 34.833

205. Clare, 442, 6-0, 77.333

206. Detroit Osborn, 441, 4-2, 51.667

207. Newaygo, 438, 4-2, 50.667

208. Gladstone, 437, 3-3, 45.667

209. Menominee, 425, 4-2, 53.762

210. Tawas *, 421, 3-3, 31.167

211. Perry, 420, 3-3, 34.833

212. Flint Hamady *, 420, 5-1, 60.500

213. Brooklyn Columbia Central, 414, 4-2, 47.667

214. Constantine, 412, 4-2, 48.333

215. Ishpeming Westwood, 412, 4-2, 54.833

216. Negaunee, 407, 4-2, 54.833

217. Adrian Madison, 398, 3-3, 32.500

218. Jonesville, 395, 5-1, 54.167

219. Clinton Township Clintondale, 392, 4-2, 44.333

220. Maple City Glen Lake, 389, 6-0, 70.667

221. Muskegon Catholic Central *, 387, 3-2, 40.167

222. Lake City, 386, 3-3, 31.500

223. Sanford Meridian, 386, 4-2, 52.333

224. Harrison, 382, 4-2, 43.000

225. Blissfield, 381, 4-2, 61.667

226. Niles Brandywine, 378, 6-0, 76.000

227. Calumet, 377, 5-1, 67.500

228. Warren Michigan Collegiate, 375, 5-1, 68.833

229. Montrose, 374, 5-1, 67.500

230. Hemlock, 367, 4-2, 55.333

231. Ithaca, 362, 5-1, 61.833

232. Morley Stanwood, 360, 4-2, 52.333

233. Delton Kellogg, 358, 4-2, 47.000

234. Quincy, 356, 3-3, 29.667

235. Hanover-Horton, 352, 3-3, 32.500

236. Manchester, 349, 4-2, 40.167

237. Grass Lake, 347, 6-0, 62.667

238. Ravenna, 347, 5-1, 64.833

239. Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central *, 347, 5-1, 75.500

240. LeRoy Pine River, 345, 3-3, 29.500

241. Byron, 342, 4-2, 53.333

242. Hartford, 341, 3-3, 24.667

243. Kent City, 340, 4-2, 46.667

244. North Muskegon, 338, 4-2, 42.500

245. Laingsburg, 338, 4-2, 44.333

246. Traverse City St. Francis, 337, 4-2, 57.667

247. Pewamo-Westphalia, 335, 6-0, 72.000

248. Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian, 333, 4-2, 37.500

249. Houghton Lake, 328, 4-2, 47.000

250. Clinton, 328, 6-0, 69.333

251. Schoolcraft, 328, 6-0, 78.667

252. L'Anse, 324, 4-2, 42.333

253. Detroit Leadership Academy, 322, 5-1, 66.000

254. Charlevoix, 318, 4-2, 42.500

255. Beaverton, 318, 6-0, 76.000

256. Ecorse, 317, 3-3, 32.000

257. Springport, 316, 3-3, 25.500

258. Madison Heights Bishop Foley, 316, 3-3, 28.300

259. Jackson Lumen Christi *, 314, 6-0, 96.000

260. Riverview Gabriel Richard, 313, 5-1, 63.000

261. McBain, 308, 3-3, 35.000

262. Homer, 307, 4-2, 45.333

263. New Lothrop, 307, 6-0, 82.667

264. Iron Mountain, 303, 6-0, 82.667

265. Detroit Central, 299, 5-1, 61.667

266. Oscoda, 295, 6-0, 68.000

267. Sandusky, 289, 4-2, 39.833

268. Detroit Community, 283, 5-1, 53.833

269. Mancelona, 282, 4-2, 37.667

270. Centreville, 281, 4-2, 38.833

271. Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker, 279, 4-2, 50.500

272. Harbor Springs, 279, 5-1, 54.300

273. Lawton, 275, 6-0, 62.667

274. Detroit Loyola *, 272, 3-3, 51.667

275. Evart, 271, 3-3, 29.667

276. Brown City, 270, 3-3, 28.167

277. Cass City, 269, 5-1, 55.333

278. Cassopolis, 268, 6-0, 72.000

279. Allen Park Cabrini, 265, 3-3, 30.333

280. Concord, 259, 3-3, 33.667

281. Carson City-Crystal, 256, 4-2, 45.167

282. Sand Creek, 256, 4-2, 52.000

283. Unionville-Sebewaing, 250, 4-2, 50.667

284. Beal City, 249, 6-0, 66.667

285. Royal Oak Shrine Catholic, 249, 6-0, 76.000

286. Addison, 238, 5-1, 53.667

287. Ottawa Lake Whiteford, 235, 4-2, 44.000

288. West Iron County, 235, 5-1, 52.667

289. Gobles, 233, 3-3, 27.000

290. Reading, 232, 5-1, 54.167

291. Mount Clemens, 225, 4-2, 42.000

292. Flint Beecher *, 224, 4-2, 48.000

293. Bark River-Harris, 223, 4-2, 37.500

294. Ishpeming, 217, 4-2, 38.333

295. White Pigeon, 213, 5-1, 58.167

296. Johannesburg-Lewiston, 212, 6-0, 70.667

297. Decatur, 211, 3-3, 23.500

298. Harbor Beach, 207, 6-0, 64.000

299. St. Ignace, 205, 3-3, 32.500

300. Southfield Christian, 200, 3-3, 24.667

301. Adrian Lenawee Christian, 199, 5-1, 50.595

302. Ubly, 198, 5-1, 55.500

303. Merrill, 197, 4-2, 45.167

304. Breckenridge, 197, 5-1, 51.500

305. Detroit Public Safety Academy, 191, 4-2, 49.333

306. Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary, 189, 5-1, 52.500

307. Britton Deerfield, 188, 3-3, 36.167

308. Saginaw Nouvel, 188, 4-2, 46.167

309. Mendon, 184, 5-1, 50.167

310. Fowler, 180, 6-0, 64.000

311. Pittsford, 176, 4-2, 33.833

312. Auburn Hills Oakland Christian, 175, 4-2, 39.967

313. Detroit Southeastern, 158, 4-2, 49.167

314. Lake Linden-Hubbell, 131, 3-3, 32.333

315. Clarkston Everest Collegiate *, 121, 5-0, 62.133

316. Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes, 100, 3-3, 33.667

8-Player Playoff Listing

1. Colon, 160, 6-0, 55.200

2. Powers North Central, 107, 6-0, 54.667

3. Martin, 187, 6-0, 53.600

4. Gaylord St. Mary, 162, 6-0, 52.667

5. Deckerville, 195, 6-0, 52.000

6. Morrice, 182, 6-0, 52.000

7. Pellston, 173, 6-0, 50.667

8. Portland St. Patrick, 99, 6-0, 50.667

9. Pickford, 138, 5-1, 50.167

10. Mio, 168, 5-1, 47.767

11. Climax-Scotts, 145, 5-1, 46.167

12. Suttons Bay, 205, 5-1, 42.833

13. Kingston, 197, 5-1, 42.167

14. Engadine, 108, 5-1, 39.333

15. Hillman, 124, 5-1, 39.333

16. Kinde North Huron, 126, 5-1, 39.333

17. Mesick, 193, 5-1, 38.667

18. Crystal Falls Forest Park, 121, 4-2, 37.500

19. Onekama, 142, 5-1, 37.200

20. New Haven Merritt Academy, 174, 5-1, 35.167

21. Peck, 119, 4-2, 34.500

22. Mayville, 193, 4-2, 33.667

23. Brimley, 166, 4-2, 33.000

24. Camden-Frontier, 175, 4-2, 33.000

25. Burr Oak, 70, 4-2, 30.667

26. Bellevue, 171, 3-3, 30.333

27. International Academy of Flint, 185, 4-2, 30.333

28. Brethren, 141, 4-2, 30.000

29. Onaway, 182, 4-2, 29.433

30. Posen, 71, 3-3, 28.833

31. Rapid River, 131, 3-3, 28.333

32. Webberville, 182, 3-3, 28.333

33. Vestaburg, 186, 4-2, 27.833

34. Cedarville, 154, 3-3, 27.167

35. Newberry, 186, 4-2, 24.833

36. Wyoming Tri-unity Christian, 100, 3-3, 24.767

37. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart, 113, 3-3, 24.667

38. Tekonsha, 159, 3-3, 24.500

39. Rudyard, 164, 3-3, 24.333

40. Hale, 113, 3-3, 22.100

41. Marion, 133, 3-3, 20.500

42. Litchfield, 179, 3-3, 19.500

43. Bay City All Saints, 136, 2-4, 19.333

44. Genesee, 179, 2-4, 17.500

45. Carney-Nadeau, 132, 2-4, 16.905

46. Eben Junction Superior Central, 177, 2-4, 16.833

47. Battle Creek St. Philip, 179, 2-4, 16.100

48. Au Gres-Sims, 129, 2-4, 15.667

49. Fife Lake Forest Area *, 175, 1-3, 15.500

50. Manistee Catholic Central, 177, 2-4, 14.833

51. Burton Madison Academy, 164, 2-4, 14.500

52. Akron-Fairgrove, 90, 2-4, 12.667

53. North Adams-Jerome, 145, 1-5, 11.500

54. Ashley, 90, 1-5, 11.000

55. Bellaire, 122, 1-5, 10.333

56. Lawrence, 180, 1-5, 10.000

57. Carsonville-Port Sanilac, 92, 1-5, 9.833

58. Atlanta, 74, 1-5, 9.433

59. New Buffalo *, 178, 1-4, 9.267

60. Central Lake, 169, 1-5, 8.833

61. Owendale-Gagetown, 49, 1-5, 8.333

62. Ontonagon, 165, 1-5, 8.167

63. St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran, 103, 1-5, 8.000

64. St. Helen Charlton Heston Academy *, 181, 1-4, 7.900

65. Big Rapids Crossroads Academy, 188, 1-5, 7.667

66. Felch North Dickinson, 86, 1-5, 7.667

67. Baldwin, 106, 1-5, 7.000

68. Waldron, 77, 1-5, 7.000

69. Caseville, 79, 0-6, 2.667

70. Bear Lake, 98, 0-6, 1.667

71. Stephenson, 175, 0-6, 1.667

