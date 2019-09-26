WEEK FIVE SHOWDOWNS
Alpena at TC West
RECORDS: Alpena (2-2, 2-0 BNC); TC West (2-2, 0-1 BNC)
WHEN: 7 p.m. Saturday
SERIES: TC West leads 22-0
LAST MEETING: TCW won 21-0
BACKGROUND: West will continue adapting to life without starting quarterback Andy Soma when Alpena visits for a Saturday night game at Thirlby Field. The Wildcats have won two in a row, over Big North foes Gaylord and Cadillac, to elevate the team into the league title conversation.
Gaylord at TC Central
RECORDS: Gaylord (2-2. 0-1 BNC); TC Central (3-1, 1-0 BNC)
WHEN: 1 p.m. Saturday
SERIES: TC Central leads 14-8
LAST MEETING: TCC won 28-0
BACKGROUND: Traverse City Central hasn't given up a point since the fourth quarter Sept. 6 against Marquette, posting shutouts against South Lyon East and TC West. Gaylord's offense finally found it's footing in a 28-25 win against Saginaw Arthur Hill after scoring a touchdown or less in two of the first three games.
Grayling at TC St. Francis
RECORDS: Grayling (1-3, 0-3 NMFL-Legends); TCSF (2-2, 1-1 NMFL-Legends)
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday
SERIES: TCSF leads 15-1
RADIO: FM-89.9; FM-107.9; FM-93.7
LAST MEETING: TCSF won 49-0
BACKGROUND: Both teams are coming off loses, although Grayling's was its third in a row. The Vikings started the season only giving up 14 points over the first two weeks, then have seen 85 scored upon them the last two. The Gladiators need to win the next four before a Week Nine matchup with a dominating and No. 2-ranked Muskegon Oakridge team.
Charlevoix at Frankfort
RECORDS: Charlevoix (3-1); Frankfort (2-2)
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday
SERIES: Frankfort leads 4-1
LAST MEETING: Frankfort won 20-12
BACKGROUND: Frankfort has bounced back from a bad start in Week One in a 20-3 loss to Evart. Last week's result against Glen Lake (a 53-7 loss) wasn't shocking, given what the Lakers have done this season, but in between the Panthers beat Harbor Springs (for the Rams' only loss) and Inland Lakes. Charlevoix has been rejuvenated this season after two down years. A win Friday would match the victory total of the last two seasons combined.
Mancelona at Elk Rapids
RECORDS: Mancelona (2-2); Elk Rapids (2-2)
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday
SERIES: Elk Rapids leads 24-15-1
LAST MEETING: Elk Rapids won 50-14
BACKGROUND: The winning streak of only one of these teams will continue. Mancelona won during weeks one and four and the Elks the two in between. Both teams need this game to boost their playoff chances. Whichever team wins, they each have a schedule that could produce a 3-1 finish to the slate that would automatically get them in.
