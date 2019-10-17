Charlevoix photo
#10 TC CENTRAL at #6 ESCANABA

RECORDS: TC Central (6-1, 4-0 BNC); Escanaba (6-1, 3-1 GNUP)

WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday

SERIES: Central leads 18-14

LAST YEAR: Escanaba won 38-21

BACKGROUND: Escanaba beat the Trojans on their own field last season. Now, Division 2 No. 10-ranked Central looks to turn the tables in a matchup of 6-1 teams. The Division 3 No. 6 Eskymos lost 14-7 to a Marquette team Central beat 37-28.

TC WEST at GAYLORD

RECORDS: TC West (5-2, 2-1 BNC); Gaylord (2-5, 0-4 BNC)

WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday

SERIES: West leads 16-3

RADIO: FM-101.5

LAST YEAR: West won 17-16

BACKGROUND: West has won 13 straight in a series that was once tied 3-3. Last year's overtime game took that streak to a baker's dozen. The Blue Devils are 2-1 at home this season.

TC ST. FRANCIS at KALKASKA

RECORDS: TCSF (5-2, 4-1 NMFL-Legends); Kalkaska (0-7, 0-5 NMFL-Legends)

WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday

SERIES: TCSF leads 35-1

RADIO: FM-89.9/FM-107.9

LAST YEAR: TCSF won 67-8

BACKGROUND: St. Francis has won three straight after two losses in three weeks to Glen Lake and Kingsley. Kalkaska has lost 18 straight games, including two to TCSF by a combined 114-8 score.

ONEKAMA at SUTTONS BAY

RECORDS: Onekama (5-2, 2-0 MCM8); Suttons Bay (7-0, 2-0 MCM8)

WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday

SERIES: Onekama leads 19-13

LAST MEETING: Suttons Bay won 20-14 in Week Four

BACKGROUND: The Midwest Central Michigan 8-Man Conference's West Division comes down to this game. These teams played in Week Four, but this is the one that counts in the league standings.

#6 GLEN LAKE at CHARLEVOIX

RECORDS: Glen Lake (6-1, 3-0 NMFL-Leaders); Charlevoix (5-2, 3-0 NMFL-Leaders)

WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday

SERIES: Glen Lake leads 6-3

LAST YEAR: Glen Lake won 21-0

BACKGROUND: The Lakers slipped from No. 1 to No. 6 in Division 6 after their lopsided 53-14 loss to Kingsley last week. The Rayders close out the regular season with the 6-1 Lakers and then 5-2 Harbor Springs, needing a win to guarantee a postseason berth. The NMFL Leaders Division crown will be decided by this contest.

