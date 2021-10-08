Gaylord at TC West
RECORDS: TC West (5-1, 3-1 BNC); Gaylord (2-4, 1-3 BNC)
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday
LAST YEAR: West won 40-2
SERIES: West leads 18-3
RADIO: FM-106.3 (TCW); FM-101.5 (GHS)
BACKGROUND: The Titans can wrap up second place in the Big North Conference with a win in their final BNC game against the Blue Devils, who have struggled to manufacture points this season. The Devils’ highest output is 15 points against Saginaw Arthur Hill, and the only other double-digit performance came in a 10-7 win over Petoskey.
TC Central at Alpena
RECORDS: TC Central (5-1, 4-0 BNC); Alpena (1-5, 1-3 BNC)
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday
LAST YEAR: Central won 57-0
SERIES: Central leads 45-21
RADIO: AM-580 (TCC)/FM-107.7 (Alpena)
BACKGROUND: Alpena hasn’t beaten TC Central — or any team from Traverse City, for that matter — since 2009. The Wildcats own a 5-19 record against the Trojans since the Big North Conference started in 1997. Central looks to finish off a perfect BNC slate in possibly the league’s final year and win the BNC outright.
St. Francis at Sault Ste. Marie
RECORDS: St. Francis (6-0, 4-0 NMFC-Legends); Sault (4-2, 3-2 NMFC-Legends)
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday
LAST YEAR: Sault Ste. Marie won 7-14 to open the season
SERIES: Tied 1-1
RADIO: FM-89.9/FM-107.9
BACKGROUND: St. Francis remember last year’s opener all too well. The Blue Devils came into Thirlby Field and left with a 14-7 victory. The Gladiators started the season 1-2 before rebounding to make a trip to the state finals. The Soo is coming off a tight 36-32 loss to Grayling, so the task doesn’t get any easier for TCSF.
Boyne City at Mancelona
RECORDS: Boyne City (5-1, 3-0 NMFC-Leaders); Mancelona (5-0, 2-0 NMFC-Leaders)
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday
LAST YEAR: Boyne won 48-6
SERIES: Boyne leads 18-7-1
BACKGROUND: The game for first place in the Northern Michigan Conference’s Leaders Division is one of the top matchups in this week. The Ackler brothers, Adam and Justin, help power the Mancelona offense, while Bobby Hoth paces the Ramblers.
Suttons Bay at Marion
RECORDS: Suttons Bay (6-0); Marion (6-0, 5-0 WMFL8)
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday
LAST MEETING: Suttons Bay won 48-22 in 2002
SERIES: Marion leads 3-4-1
BACKGROUND: The last time these two met up, both played 11-player football. Now, they’re powerhouses in eight-player, with Suttons Bay ranked No. 5 and Marion one spot and only two votes behind in this week’s AP poll. Suttons Bay averaged more than 50 points a game the last four weeks, while the Eagles scored 300 points in six games.