Charlevoix
at Boyne City
RECORDS: Charlevoix (5-0); Boyne City (5-0)
WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.
SERIES: The Rayders lead the Ramblers 40-29-2.
LAST MEETING: Boyne City topped Charlevoix 27-8 on Sept. 3, 2021.
BACKGROUND: No team in northern Michigan — and possibly the entire state — is playing better all-around football than the Charlevoix Rayders. In the last four weeks, the Rayders have scored 67, 50, 48 and 45 points while giving up a grand total of zero. But Boyne City is no slouch either in this battle of unbeatens. The Ramblers, coming off a forfeit win against Kalkaska, allowed just six points in their previous two played games. This contest is the football equivalent of two unstoppable forces meeting two immovable objects.
Midland Dow at TC Central
RECORDS: Midland Dow (3-2); Traverse City Central (1-4)
WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.
SERIES: The Trojans lead the Chargers 5-4.
LAST MEETING: The Chargers defeated Central 27-24 in the first round of the 2019 playoffs.
BACKGROUND: It’s do-or-die time for the Trojans, who find themselves sitting on the precipice of missing the playoffs for the first time since 2013 and facing a losing record for the first time since 2011. Friday is Central’s senior night celebration, so the Trojans’ upperclassmen will have a little extra to play for — although they’re unlikely to need any more motivation given the stakes. A win for Central stays their likely elimination from playoff contention for another week.
East Jordan at Frankfort
RECORDS: East Jordan (3-2); Frankfort 4-1
WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.
SERIES: The Panthers lead the Red Devils 3-2.
LAST MEETING: East Jordan bested Frankfort 22-18 in Week Nine of the 2021 season.
BACKGROUND: East Jordan pulled in a statement victory last week against Glen Lake when the Red Devils beat the Lakers 35-9 for their third straight W. Both the offense and defense are rolling for East Jordan, as the Red Devils have allowed just 28 points and scored 126 in those three wins. Frankfort, led by strong quarterback play from Nick Stevenson, is coming off a shutout win against Johannesburg-Lewiston and looks to make a statement of its own with a home victory against a surging East Jordan team.
Bear Lake at Mesick
RECORDS: Bear Lake (1-4); Mesick (4-1)
WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.
SERIES: The Bulldogs are undefeated against the Lakers with a 5-0 record.
LAST MEETING: Mesick sunk Bear Lake 46-22 on Oct. 8, 2021.
BACKGROUND: Coming off a near record-setting performance when he scored eight touchdowns against Pellston in a 60-26 win, Mesick’s Colton Eckler looks for more of the same against a Bear Lake team that has lost four straight after a forfeit win in Week One and allowed 60, 52 and 42 points in three of those defeats. Friday is also the Bulldogs’ homecoming celebration, so a third win in a row would be a nice cherry on Mesick’s proverbial sundae.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.