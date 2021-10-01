Cadillac at TC Central
RECORDS: Cadillac (4-1, 2-1 Big North); TC Central (4-1, 3-0 Big North)
WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.
SERIES: TC Central leads 20-10
LAST MEETING: Central won 41-17 in 2020
RADIO/ONLINE: AM-580; nfhsnetwork.com
BACKGROUND: Central, which is coming off two dominating performances against Traverse City West and Petoskey, hasn’t lost to Cadillac since a one-point setback in 2014. The Vikings won back-to-back defensive battles in 2013 and 2014, with neither team eclipsing 15 points in those contests.
East Jordan vs. Charlevoix
RECORDS: Charlevoix (4-1, 2-1 NMFC-Leaders); East Jordan (4-1, 3-0 NMFC-Legacy)
WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.
SERIES: Charlevoix leads 39-14-2
LAST MEETING: Charlevoix won 14-7 in 2019
RADIO/ONLINE: nfhsnetwork.com
BACKGROUND: The Devils have lost seven in a row against the Rayders, with the last East Jordan win coming in 2013 (18-13). However, the East Jordan defense has pitched two shutouts in the last two weeks. Charlevoix is riding a three-game win streak, and the Rayders hope to keep their offense rolling, too.
Petoskey vs. TC West
RECORDS: Traverse City West (4-1; 2-1 Big North); Petoskey (3-2, 1-2 Big North)
WHEN: Saturday, 3 p.m.
SERIES: West leads 17-5
LAST MEETING: The Titans defeated the Northmen 41-7 in 2020
RADIO/ONLINE: FM-106.3
BACKGROUND: West and Petoskey are both coming off shutouts, although on opposite ends. The Titans trounced Alpena 40-0, and the Northmen were routed 56-0 by Traverse City Central. Petoskey started 3-0 but dropped its last two contests. West hopes to continue stellar play from last week.
Central Lake at Suttons Bay
RECORDS: Central Lake (2-3, 1-2 Ski Valley); Suttons Bay (5-0)
WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.
SERIES: Tied 5-5
LAST MEETING: Suttons Bay won 53-8 in 2020
BACKGROUND: Two high-scoring offenses will meet when the Trojans and Norsemen duke it out. Suttons Bay is averaging 42 points per game and allowed just 40 points all season. Central Lake can fill up the scorebook at just north of 43 points per game, but the Trojans’ defense has allowed 224 points this season, including 86 to Inland lakes in Week 3.
Frankfort at Glen Lake
RECORDS: Frankfort (4-1, 4-0 NMFC-Legacy); Glen Lake (1-4; 0-2 NMFC-Leaders)
WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.
SERIES: Frankfort leads 40-20-1
LAST MEETING: Glen Lake won 53-7 in 2019
RADIO/ONLINE: nfhsnetwork.com
BACKGROUND: These two perennial rivals did not meet in 2020 due to the COVID-shortened season, but the Panthers and Lakers are back at it Friday. Glen Lake is the winner of three in a row between the two squads, but the Lakers will need a mistake-free performance to keep that streak alive. Frankfort is rolling after a Week 1 defeat, outscoring opponents 107-66 in four straight wins.