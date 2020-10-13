Prep XC
LP Division 1 Boys
1. Romeo — R9
2. Caledonia — R3
3. Rockford — R1
4. Traverse City Central — R1
5. Ann Arbor Pioneer — R5
6. Salem — R6
7. Milford — R7
8. Rochester Hills Stoney Creek — R9
9. East Lansing — R4
10. Novi — R8
11. Hartland — R2
12. Northville — R8
13. Portage Central — R3
14. Brighton — R4
15. Saline — R5
HM Grand Haven — R1
LP Division 1 Girls
1. Traverse City Central — R1
2. Ann Arbor Pioneer — R5
3. Saline — R5
4. Holland West Ottawa — R3
5. Clarkston — R7
6. Northville — R8
7. Plymouth — R6
8. Brighton — R4
9. Romeo — R9
10. Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central — R1
11. Rockford — R1
12. Traverse City West — R1
13. Okemos — R4
14. Salem — R6
15. Canton — R6
HM Brownstown Woodhaven — R5
LP Division 2 Boys
1. Fremont — R10
2. Pinckney — R16
3. Otsego — R13
4. St Johns — R14
5. St Clair — R17
6. Chelsea — R18
7. East Grand Rapids — R11
8. Grand Rapids Christian — R13
9. Yale — R17
10. Spring Lake — R11
11. Ada Forest Hills Eastern — R11
12. Adrian — R18
13. Sparta — R10
14. Allendale — R11
15. Petoskey — R10
HM Dearborn Divine Child — R18
LP Division 2 Girls
1. East Grand Rapids — R11
2. Petoskey — R10
3. Grand Rapids Christian — R13
4. Frankenmuth — R15
5. Cadillac — R10
6. Otsego — R13
7. Shepherd — R15
8. Mason — R14
9. Ada Forest Hills Eastern — R11
10. Chelsea — R18
10. Freeland — R15
12. Pinckney — R16
13. Lansing Catholic — R14
14. Fremont — R10
15. St Clair — R17
HM Allendale — R11
HM Tecumseh — R18
LP Division 3 Boys
1. Hart — R20
2. Traverse City St Francis — R19
3. Caro — R25
4. Grandville Calvin Christian — R21
5. St Louis — R24
6. Ithaca — R24
7. Leslie — R23
8. Hanover-Horton — R23
9. McBain — R20
10. Benzie Central — R20
11. New Lothrop — R24
12. Harbor Springs — R19
13. Stockbridge — R27
14. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian — R21
15. Manchester — R27
HM Saranac — R21
LP Division 3 Girls
1. Hart — R20
2. Grandville Calvin Christian — R21
3. Ithaca — R24
4. Benzie Central — R20
5. Jackson Lumen Christi — R23
6. St Louis — R24
7. Traverse City St Francis — R19
8. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian — R21
9. Reese — R25
10. Kent City — R21
10. Pewamo-Westphalia — R24
12. Clare — R25
13. Caro — R25
14. Stockbridge — R27
15. McBain — R20
HM Grass Lake — R23
LP Division 4 Boys
1. Saugatuck — R31
2. Webberville — R33
3. Wyoming Potter’s House Christian — R31
4. Concord — R34
5. Carson City-Crystal — R33
6. Petoskey St Michael Academy — R28
7. Breckenridge — R30
8. Kalamazoo Christian — R32
9. Unionville-Sebewaing — R35
10. Mason County Eastern — R29
11. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart — R30
12. Whitmore Lake — R33
13. Buckley — R29
14. Adrian Lenawee Christian — R34
15. Gobles — R31
HM White Cloud — R30
LP Division 4 Girls
1. Lansing Christian — R33
2. Kalamazoo Christian — R32
3. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart — R30
4. Hillsdale Academy — R34
5. Saugatuck — R31
6. Clarkston Everest Collegiate — R36
7. Beal City — R30
8. Ellsworth — R28
9. Battle Creek St Philip — R32
10. Adrian Lenawee Christian — R34
10. Maple City Glen Lake — R29
12. Ubly — R35
13. Fowler — R33
14. Concord — R34
15. Hudsonville Libertas Christian — R31
HM Allen Park Cabrini — R36
UP Division 1 Boys
1. Marquette
2. Houghton
3. Gladstone
HM Sault Ste Marie — Sault Area
UP Division 1 Girls
1. Marquette
2. Houghton
3. Sault Ste Marie — Sault Area
UP Division 2 Boys
1. Ishpeming
2. Manistique
3. Painesdale-Jeffers
UP Division 2 Girls
1. St Ignace
2. Ishpeming
3. Hancock
UP Division 3 Boys
1. Newberry
2. Dollar Bay
3. Brimley
UP Division 3 Girls
1. Munising
2. Chassell
3. Newberry
