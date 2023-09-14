TC CENTRAL vs. MT. PLEASANT
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Thirlby Field, Traverse City
RECORDS: Traverse City Central 1-2; Mt. Pleasant 2-1, 1-0 SVL-Blue
LAST WEEK: Central fell 49-7 to Davison; the Oilers beat St. Thomas More (Ontario) 42-14
LAST YEAR: Mt. Pleasant won 27-21
SERIES: Central leads 4-3
RADIO: FM-104.5 WZTC
BACKGROUND: These two hadn't played since 1964 until Central joined the Saginaw Valley League last year. Oilers QB Logan Bordychuck leads the SVL-Blue in passing with 550 yards and 8 TDs through three weeks. Central's Drew Zrimec is fourth with 285 yards and 2 TDs. TCC's Arthur McManus leads the SVL-Blue in rushing with 285 yards and is tied for the lead in TDs with four.
TC WEST vs. GRAND BLANC
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Grand Blanc HS
RECORDS: Traverse City West 1-2, 1-0 SVL-Blue; Grand Blanc 2-1, 2-0 SVL-Red
LAST WEEK: West beat Bay City Western 8-7; Grand Blanc topped Saginaw Heritage 53-33
LAST YEAR: Grand Blanc won 48-0
SERIES: Grand Blanc leads 1-0
RADIO: FM-106.3 WQON
STREAM: nfhsnetwork.com/events/mhsaa-mi/game70776a34c
BACKGROUND: The Titans make their first trip to Grand Blanc's new nearly $40 million athletic facility after hosting the Bobcats in the programs' first meeting last season. Grand Blanc QB Jake Morrow has thrown for 379 yards and 5 TDs this year, while RB Daniel Steel has 300 yards and 3 TDs, and WR JT Webber has 246 receiving yards and 5 TDs.
GRAYLING vs. TC ST. FRANCIS
WHEN: 5 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Thirlby Field, Traverse City
RECORDS: Traverse City St. Francis 1-2, 0-1 NMFC-Legends; Grayling 2-1, 0-1 NMFC-Legends
LAST WEEK: St. Francis lost to Ogemaw Heights 56-17; Grayling beat Elk Rapids 35-14
LAST YEAR: St. Francis won 42-13
SERIES: St. Francis leads 19-1
RADIO: FM-100.3 WQON
STREAM: youtube.com/@NextLevelBroadcasting
BACKGROUND: St. Francis has already given up 134 points this season, the same amount the 2018 Glads did in 13 contests. Both teams lost to a strong Ogemaw Heights squad (Grayling 60-33 and SF 56-17).
KINGSLEY vs. BOYNE CITY
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Boyne City HS
RECORDS: Kingsley 2-1, 1-0 NMFC-Legends; Boyne 2-1, 1-1 NMFC-Leaders
LAST WEEK: Kingsley beat Cheboygan 50-7; Boyne lost 26-13 to Charlevoix
LAST MEETING: Kingsley won 44-16 in 2019
SERIES: Boyne leads 6-3
RADIO: FM-93.7 WKAD
STREAM: boyne.k12.mi.us/District/Portal/rsn-live
BACKGROUND: These two don't play each other that often, but Kingsley draws a Boyne City team that'll be at home coming off a loss. They'll also see a lot of each other in other sports starting in 2024 with both joining the Northern Shores Conference.
EAST JORDAN vs. CHARLEVOIX
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Kipke Field, Charlevoix
RECORDS: East Jordan 3-0, 1-0 NMFC-Legacy; Charlevoix 2-1 2-0 NMFL-Leaders
LAST WEEK: EJ won 42-13 over Kalkaska; Charlevoix beat Boyne City 26-13
LAST YEAR: Charlevoix won 24-15
SERIES: Charlevoix leads 41-14-2
STREAM: nfhsnetwork.com/events/mhsaa-mi/gam135c05254a
BACKGROUND: The Red Devils come into the game red hot with the program's first 3-0 start since 2016. Charlevoix comes in off a huge 26-13 win over Boyne City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.