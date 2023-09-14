Gaylord9.jpg

TC CENTRAL vs. MT. PLEASANT

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday

WHERE: Thirlby Field, Traverse City

RECORDS: Traverse City Central 1-2; Mt. Pleasant 2-1, 1-0 SVL-Blue

LAST WEEK: Central fell 49-7 to Davison; the Oilers beat St. Thomas More (Ontario) 42-14

LAST YEAR: Mt. Pleasant won 27-21

SERIES: Central leads 4-3

RADIO: FM-104.5 WZTC

BACKGROUND: These two hadn't played since 1964 until Central joined the Saginaw Valley League last year. Oilers QB Logan Bordychuck leads the SVL-Blue in passing with 550 yards and 8 TDs through three weeks. Central's Drew Zrimec is fourth with 285 yards and 2 TDs. TCC's Arthur McManus leads the SVL-Blue in rushing with 285 yards and is tied for the lead in TDs with four.

TC WEST vs. GRAND BLANC

WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday

WHERE: Grand Blanc HS

RECORDS: Traverse City West 1-2, 1-0 SVL-Blue; Grand Blanc 2-1, 2-0 SVL-Red

LAST WEEK: West beat Bay City Western 8-7; Grand Blanc topped Saginaw Heritage 53-33

LAST YEAR: Grand Blanc won 48-0

SERIES: Grand Blanc leads 1-0

RADIO: FM-106.3 WQON

STREAM: nfhsnetwork.com/events/mhsaa-mi/game70776a34c

BACKGROUND: The Titans make their first trip to Grand Blanc's new nearly $40 million athletic facility after hosting the Bobcats in the programs' first meeting last season. Grand Blanc QB Jake Morrow has thrown for 379 yards and 5 TDs this year, while RB Daniel Steel has 300 yards and 3 TDs, and WR JT Webber has 246 receiving yards and 5 TDs.

GRAYLING vs. TC ST. FRANCIS

WHEN: 5 p.m. Friday

WHERE: Thirlby Field, Traverse City

RECORDS: Traverse City St. Francis 1-2, 0-1 NMFC-Legends; Grayling 2-1, 0-1 NMFC-Legends

LAST WEEK: St. Francis lost to Ogemaw Heights 56-17; Grayling beat Elk Rapids 35-14

LAST YEAR: St. Francis won 42-13

SERIES: St. Francis leads 19-1

RADIO: FM-100.3 WQON

STREAM: youtube.com/@NextLevelBroadcasting

BACKGROUND: St. Francis has already given up 134 points this season, the same amount the 2018 Glads did in 13 contests. Both teams lost to a strong Ogemaw Heights squad (Grayling 60-33 and SF 56-17).

KINGSLEY vs. BOYNE CITY

WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday

WHERE: Boyne City HS

RECORDS: Kingsley 2-1, 1-0 NMFC-Legends; Boyne 2-1, 1-1 NMFC-Leaders

LAST WEEK: Kingsley beat Cheboygan 50-7; Boyne lost 26-13 to Charlevoix

LAST MEETING: Kingsley won 44-16 in 2019

SERIES: Boyne leads 6-3

RADIO: FM-93.7 WKAD

STREAM: boyne.k12.mi.us/District/Portal/rsn-live

BACKGROUND: These two don't play each other that often, but Kingsley draws a Boyne City team that'll be at home coming off a loss. They'll also see a lot of each other in other sports starting in 2024 with both joining the Northern Shores Conference.

EAST JORDAN vs. CHARLEVOIX

WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday

WHERE: Kipke Field, Charlevoix

RECORDS: East Jordan 3-0, 1-0 NMFC-Legacy; Charlevoix 2-1 2-0 NMFL-Leaders

LAST WEEK: EJ won 42-13 over Kalkaska; Charlevoix beat Boyne City 26-13

LAST YEAR: Charlevoix won 24-15

SERIES: Charlevoix leads 41-14-2

STREAM: nfhsnetwork.com/events/mhsaa-mi/gam135c05254a

BACKGROUND: The Red Devils come into the game red hot with the program's first 3-0 start since 2016. Charlevoix comes in off a huge 26-13 win over Boyne City.

