ALPENA at TC CENTRAL
RECORDS: Alpena (0-3, 0-3 BNC) ; TC Central (3-0, 3-0 BNC)
WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.
SERIES: TCC leads 44-21
RADIO: AM-580
ONLINE: www.nfhsnetwork.com
LAST YEAR: TCC won 43-7
BACKGROUND: The Trojans look to build on a 3-0 start and have a chance to take down the Wildcats for the 12th year in a row. Alpena finally found some footing in a 30-27 loss to Gaylord in Week Three.
TC WEST at GAYLORD
RECORDS: TC West (2-1, 2-1 BNC); Gaylord (1-2, 1-2 BNC)
WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.
SERIES: TC West leads 17-3
RADIO: FM-101.5
ONLINE: www.Eagle1015.com
LAST YEAR: TC West won 46-16
BACKGROUND: Gaylord looks for its first win over the Titans since 2005 after a 30-27 win over Alpena last week. The Titans have rebounded after a Week One loss to outscore opponents 100-7 the last two weeks.
TC ST. FRANCIS at CHEBOYGAN
RECORDS: TCSF (1-2, 1-2 NMFL-Legends); Cheboygan (0-3, 0-3 NMFL-Legends)
WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.
SERIES: TCSF leads 6-1
RADIO: FM-89.9/FM-107.9/AM-1240
LAST YEAR: TCSF won 29-26
BACKGROUND: The Gladiators are looking to avoid back-to-back losses for the first time since 2013. The 29-26 loss for Cheboygan in 2019 was the closest in the series.
MUSKEGON CC at MANISTEE
RECORDS: Muskegon CC (3-0, 1-0 Lakes-8); Manistee (3-0, 1-0 Lakes-8)
WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.
SERIES: Muskegon CC leads 9-1
RADIO: AM-1450
LAST YEAR: Muskegon CC won 49-0
BACKGROUND: The Chippewas already matched their 2019 win total with three wins to open the season but have a tough matchup with undefeated Muskegon Catholic Central for at least a share of the Lakes-8 Conference. Manistee took this game for the first time in 2018 by a score of 35-27.
PELLSTON at GAYLORD ST. MARY
RECORDS: Pellston (3-0); Gaylord St. Mary (3-0)
WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.
SERIES: Gaylord SM leads 31-7-2
LAST YEAR: GSM won 48-6
BACKGROUND: The Snowbirds and Hornets meet in the regular season for the first time since 2014 when they were in the Ski-Valley Conference. These teams have combined to put 350 points on the scoreboard over the last three weeks and Pellston has shut out its last two opponents.
