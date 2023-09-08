TCSF4.jpg

TC St. Francis junior tight end Isaac Kerr makes a catch Friday against Charlevoix.

 Record-Eagle/James Cook

TC Central

vs. Davison

WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.

WHERE: Thirlby Field, TC

RECORDS: TC Central 1-1; Davison 2-0

LAST WEEK: Central fell 46-21 at Lapeer; Davison beat Grandville 52-21

LAST YEAR: Davison won 49-14

SERIES: Davison leads 1-0

RADIO: FM-104.5 WZTC

STREAM: nfhsnetwork.com/events/mhsaa-mi/gam663346b6f5

BACKGROUND: The Trojan offense produced almost 30 points a game this season, but the defense has let in 33.5. Davison senior QB Sawyer Glennie passed for 248 yards and four TDs last week as the D1 No. 3-ranked Cardinals scored 31 unanswered points against Grandville. Sophomore RB A.J. Hill gained 208 yards, over 100 each rushing and receiving.

TC West vs.

Bay City Western

WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.

WHERE: Bay City Western HS, Auburn

RECORDS: TC West 0-2; Western 2-0

LAST WEEK: West fell 27-14 to Grand Haven; Bay City Western topped Petoskey 26-6

LAST YEAR: Bay City won 21-0 in TC West’s first Saginaw Valley League game

SERIES: Bay City Western leads 1-0

RADIO: FM-106.3 WQON

STREAM: nfhsnetwork.com/events/mhsaa-mi/gam340adfd4cc

BACKGROUND: West aims to avoid its first 0-3 start since 2015, while Western looked impressive in a win last week against Petoskey.

TC St. Francis vs. Ogemaw Heights

WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.

WHERE: Ogemaw Heights HS, West Branch

RECORDS: TCSF 1-1; Ogemaw 1-1

LAST WEEK: TCSF lost 38-6 to D7 No. 10 Lawton; Ogemaw topped Grayling 60-33

LAST YEAR: TCSF won 42-19 in the season opener

SERIES: TCSF leads 3-0

STREAM: youtube.com/@NextLevelBroadcasting OR nfhsnetwork.com/events/mhsaa-mi/game9a7c47f5c

BACKGROUND: St. Francis lost to one of the best D-7 teams in the state last week, while Ogemaw won a shootout with Grayling. It’s the NMFC-Legends opener for both teams.

Frankfort vs.

Benzie Central

WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.

WHERE: Benzie Central HS, Benzonia

RECORDS: Frankfort 2-0; Benzie 1-1

LAST WEEK: Frankfort beat Glen Lake 28-15; Benzie fell to D8 No. 7 Hudson 20-14

LAST MEETING: Benzie won 42-22 in 2019 season finale

SERIES: Benzie leads 13-10

STREAM: nfhsnetwork.com/events/mhsaa-mi/gamb7c5e43803

BACKGROUND: Benzie fell to the 2021 state champs last week by one TD on the road. Frankfort beat a talented Glen Lake team that has eyes on a long playoff run.

Grayling vs. Elk Rapids

WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.

WHERE: Glowicki Field, Elk Rapids

RECORDS: Grayling 1-1; Elk Rapids 0-2

LAST WEEK: The Vikings lost 60-33 to Ogemaw Heights; the Elks lost 57-14 to 6 No. 6 Boyne City

LAST MEETING: Elk Rapids won 23-8 in 2017

SERIES: Grayling leads 9-7

RADIO: FM-100.3 WQON

STREAM: nfhsnetwork.com/events/mhsaa-mi/gamc508496ed7

BACKGROUND: Elk Rapids needs its talented defensive line to step up if the Elks want to avoid an 0-3 start. Grayling is averaging almost 35 points a game thus far this season.

Follow @Jamescook14 on Twitter.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you