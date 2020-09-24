WEEK 2 SHOWDOWNS
PETOSKEY at TC CENTRAL
RECORDS: Petoskey (1-0); TC Central (1-0)
WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.
SERIES: Central leads 21-13
RADIO: AM-580
ONLINE: NFHS Network/MHSAA.TV
LAST YEAR: Central won 38-6
BACKGROUND: Fresh off last week's 53-13 victory over TC West, the Trojans look to keep things going in a battle between two of the three Big North Conference teams with 1-0 records. Petoskey opened the season with a 22-14 win over Gaylord last week, and the Northmen haven't beaten Central since a close 16-13 decision in 2014.
TC ST. FRANCIS at GRAYLING
RECORDS: TCSF (0-1); Grayling (1-0)
WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.
SERIES: TCSF leads 16-1
RADIO: FM-89.9/FM-107.9/FM-100.3
LAST YEAR: TCSF won 34-14
BACKGROUND: St. Francis aims to rebound from the program's first season-opening loss since 2014 (to New Lothrop, 28-20), and gets big linemen Corbin Domres (290 pounds) and Jack Beckwith (275) back to add to muscle to the trenches. The Vikings opened with a 43-0 rout of Kalkaska, and doesn't have to play NMFC-Legends newcomer Sault Ste. Marie, which beat the Gladiators 14-7 last week.
TC WEST at ALPENA
RECORDS: TC West (0-1); Alpena (0-1)
WHEN: Saturday, 7 p.m.
SERIES: West leads 23-0
RADIO: FM-107.7
LAST YEAR: West won 37-6
BACKGROUND: A rare Saturday night game for the Titans, who get three of four games at home to end the season after this one. West could take out its frustrations of last week's 53-13 loss to TC Central out on the Wildcats, who have still never beaten West in 23 tries. Cadillac blanked Alpena 27-0 to open the season.
CADILLAC at GAYLORD
RECORDS: Cadillac (1-0); Gaylord (0-1)
WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.
SERIES: Cadillac leads 18-16
RADIO: FM-101.5/FM-93.7
LAST YEAR: Cadillac won 23-20
BACKGROUND: This is the first of two meetings this season between these teams, much like TC West and Petoskey, but spread apart one week more. They play again Oct. 23 in Cadillac, whereas both West-Petoskey games are at Thirlby Field. The Vikings come in off a 27-0 shutout of Alpena, while the Blue Devils dropped a close one to Petoskey, 22-14.
BRETHREN at BEAR LAKE
RECORDS: Brethren (0-1); Bear Lake (1-0)
WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.
SERIES: Brethren leads 3-0
LAST YEAR: Brethren won 66-8
BACKGROUND: Brethren has won every matchup in this rivalry series by at least 24 points, including the last two by 58 each. The Lakers are looking for the school's first 2-0 start and matching the program's best season win total, even in a shortened campaign.
CHARLEVOIX at MANCELONA
RECORDS: Charlevoix (1-0); Mancelona (0-1)
WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.
SERIES: Charlevoix leads 19-6
LAST YEAR: Charlevoix won 22-20
BACKGROUND: Charlevoix looks to continue its resurgence, opening up NMFC-Leaders play against the Ironmen. The Rayders routed Frankfort 58-14 last week, while Mancelona fell 47-14 to Johannesburg-Lewiston.
