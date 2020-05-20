GAYLORD — Olivet College thought it had its 2020 men's soccer recruiting class finished.
Then coaches saw video of Regan Distel play.
"As soon as we saw that," Olivet assistant coach Ross Anderson said, "I said, 'I don't care how many recruits we have, we need to get this kid.'"
Distel committed to Olivet College for men's soccer following a standout four-year career at Gaylord. He joins Kingsley's Masen Martell in the Comets' recruiting class.
"We get sent videos all the time," Anderson said. "Normally, it's trick or scoring goals. With his, everything was simplistic. It'd be him stealing the ball from a player and then finding a teammate in space. It was so great to see a kid say, 'This is what I do.'"
New Comets head coach Doug Carter and Anderson started in November after former coach Dan Montanye and his staff departed.
"We think he can play right away as a freshman," Anderson said, "and I don't say that of every recruit."
The Comets don't have any other northern Michigan representation on the team, other than brothers Charles and Kjeil Dickinson, who are Lake Leelanau residents but played at a high school in Florida.
Distel (6-1, 160 pounds) was also recruited by Calvin College and Northern Michigan University, but by the time they reached out, he'd already made up his mind on Olivet.
"It felt good, because they really wanted me to play there," said Distel, who played travel ball for the Petoskey Lakers and Midland Fusion. "They really explained my role and their playing style matched mine. It was a good fit for my game."
The four-year Blue Devils starter at midfield and all-Big North Conference selection as a senior produced six goals and 11 assists last season.
He wasn't able to visit campus in March due to the coronavirus lockdown, but talked to the coaching staff in a Zoom meeting, where Distel asked all the right questions.
"I remember all four of us saying, 'We need this kid,'" Anderson recalled after the Zoom ended. "It was refreshing to have someone that we could have a conversation with."
He'll likely play at defensive midfield or on the back line for Olivet.
"He's a special player," Gaylord head coach Josh Bergman said. "He's a guy that understands the game more than most guys at the high school level. He was ready for this level last year. He has all the tools in his bag to be successful at that level."
The last Gaylord soccer player moving on to the college was goalkeeper Ben Fry four years ago, going to Hope College.
Distel, who scored the Devils' game-winning goal against Petoskey, is going to Olivet with a 3.60 grade-point average, but undecided on a major.
