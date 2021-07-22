TRAVERSE CITY — The time had come for Adam Warren.
The 47-year-old coach jumped at an opportunity to take over as Traverse City St. Francis’ new girls basketball coach this summer after leading many Traverse City area teams over the last two decades.
Warren coached most of the last 18 years in the Traverse City Area Public Schools system, leading the TC Central freshman girls from 2019-21, serving as a varsity girls assistant at Central under Greg Farmer from 2017-19 and West’s freshman girls basketball coach from 2016-17, when his daughter Ava was on the team. He also led the East Middle School program from 2017-19 and coached middle school teams prior to 2016.
“I knew I wanted to be a varsity basketball coach,” Warren said. “I made that decision when coaching at West. With my youngest daughter being done (with high school), it seemed like a good time.”
Coincidentally, the varsity coaching jobs opened up at three TC girls basketball programs — Central, West and St. Francis — this offseason.
A defensive-minded coach who likes to run a motion offense, he’s already extended St. Francis’ youth program down from the fifth grade to third, adding a group for players in grades 3-4.
The Gladiator varsity returns a good amount from last season’s 12-4 team that finished second in the Lake Michigan Conference before an opening-round district loss to eventual state quarterfinalist Glen Lake.
Last year’s Glads featured only two seniors, and return seniors Colleen Hegewald and Cora Pomaranski and juniors Maggie Napont and Gwyneth Bramer. TCSF doesn’t have much height, but returns solid scoring and shooting.
Mike Kanitz returns as director of basketball operations and assistant coach, while Kelly Santorilla and Emily Williams will also serve as assistants.
“We definitely have had strong parental support at the lower age groups,” Warren said, “helping prepare girls for varsity basketball.”
Warren said he intends to run two junior varsity teams at TCSF instead of separate freshman and JV squads. The Blue team plays JV teams from smaller schools, while the Gold acts as more of a traditional JV team, playing the Gladiators’ LMC schedule among its games.
The Gladiators run a camp Aug. 9-11 open to any players. Registration is available at www.gtacsgirlsbasketball.org for the camp, with grades 3-5 running from 8-9:45 a.m. and grades 6-8 from 10 a.m.-noon at Immaculate Conception.