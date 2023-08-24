ELK RAPIDS — It’s the dawn of a new era for Benzie Central football.
The Huskies haven’t won a season opener since the 2018-19 season, and quarterback Dan Wallington helped run up the scoreboard to defeat the Elk Rapids, 47-26, on Thursday.
“It’s better than the alternative,” Benzie Central coach Jason Katt said.
Everything clicked for the Huskies on Thursday, but they’ve been working on getting the offense to click since last season. Katt expressed how long it took for the offense to get to where they were Thursday night.
“It took four to five weeks of actual live (action),” Katt said. “It’s hard to replicate live action with the numbers that we have. Previously, we were option-based, where we could spread around and throw it, but this is a different twist.”
The players felt comfortable in the first half with the new look. After multiple jet sweeps from the Huskies to get the first quarter started, running back Jaxson Childers found the end zone to go up 7-0.
Childers finished the night with 59 rushing yards and 152 receiving yards with two touchdowns.
The Huskies’ special teams made some plays by recovering a surprise onside kick that resulted in Wallington recovering a high snap at the 6-yard line to find his receiver to extend the lead to 14-0.
The Elks got to Wallington a few times, but his mobility and ability to escape the pocket helped the Huskies’ offense thrive.
“Dan is one of 15 seniors that is just a great guy,” Katt said. “Dan gets the shine tonight, but it’s going to be someone else next week. We’ve got a great group of boys that just like playing ball and competing against anyone.”
The Huskies scored 14 points in the first quarter and quickly added more as running back Tyrone Brouillet found the end zone to extend the lead 21-0. Brouillet finished the night with 45 rushing yards and one touchdown while collecting 69 receiving yards with two touchdowns and a kickoff return for a touchdown to start the third quarter.
In the second quarter, Benzie continued to unleash on the Elks. The Huskie defense almost held the Elks to a shutout after forcing one turnover late in the second quarter, but Elks’ quarterback Chase DeArment quickly recovered by adding points to the board.
Benzie Central went into the locker room up 35-8 after Wallington connected with Dalton Geetings for a quick touchdown in the final seconds. Wallington finished the night with 284 yards with five touchdowns.
The chemistry came naturally for Wallington when connecting to his receivers.
“We’re all great friends, so it’s easy to get along with, and we just know where everybody is. I know where to throw it, so it’s easy.” Wallington said.
Brouillet added how fun it’s been to have Wallington under center as they move onto Week Two.
“It’s always nice to have a quarterback that can scramble sometimes,” Brouillet said. “Lay the boom once in a while and can throw it deep.”
Wallington’s deepest pass on the night was an 80-yard dart to one of his receivers.
The Elks tallied more points in the second half, but it wouldn’t be enough as the Huskies continued to run out the clock with their multiple running options.
“Coming out in the second half, I made some adjustments, and the kids dug deep and put the work in,” Elk Rapids head coach Nate Butte said. “They worked hard in the second half to put up points.”
Benzie Central shifts its focus to Week Two against Hudson, but Wallington, Childers, Brouillet and Katt all smiled when addressing the possibility of ending their 42-game losing streak to Traverse City St. Francis.
TC St. Francis is without a Week Eight opponent after declining to play Benzie Central.
“We want to play them, that’s the No. 1 thing,” Wallington said. “We hope we can play them. If they want it, they can come and get it. We are open for business.”
“If we’re fortunate to play anybody come Week 10. We’re excited, and that’s the best way to handle that,” Katt said. “We don’t care whether they are a private or public school. Different mascots or colors. If we are fortunate to have earned that opportunity to play Week 10, we’ll be happy.”
