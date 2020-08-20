TRAVERSE CITY — Regions 6 and 8 — which includes Traverse City all of the Record-Eagle's coverage area — can begin play in volleyball, boys soccer and girls swimming starting Friday.
The Michigan High School Athletic Association's Representative Council approved the start of competition in those sports, but held off on making a decision about the state's six other downstate regions.
Thursday's announcement also allows football teams — whose season was moved to spring in an Aug. 14 decision — to have 16 days of voluntary contact practice from Aug. 24 to Oct. 31.
Cross country, girls golf and boy tennis already received statewide clearance from the MHSAA and started competition as early as Wednesday.
Attendance for indoor volleyball matches are limited to 250 people or 25% of the facility's capacity, whichever is less. Indoor pools can have 25% of capacity for swim meets.
Soccer matches can have 500 people of 25% of stadium capacity, whichever is less.
For all three sports, the total numbers of people allowed to be present include all participants, officials and school and game personnel, media and fans.
