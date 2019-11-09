MAPLE CITY — The Traverse City St. Francis volleyball team is one step closer to returning to the Final Four in Battle Creek.
The Gladiators took down Elk Rapids 25-21, 27-25 and 25-17 at Glen Lake on Saturday, taking home the Division 3 district title.
The two teams traded blows all evening. The first set was back and forth until the Glads pulled away in the final points and the last two sets were just as interesting.
Elk Rapids went down early in the second set before storming back to tie the set. The Glads and Elks traded points until TCSF was finally able to notch two in a row at 27-25.
“Our effort was fantastic and they were so fun to watch today,” Glads head coach Kathleen Nance said. “It was a great battle for the whole match against a pretty good team.”
The Elks fell behind 14-2 in the third set but brought it back to within three points before the Glads could put them away.
TCSF was led by Kaylin Poole (17 digs, 16 kills), Maddie Connolly (14 digs, 7 kills, ace), Hannah Sidorowicz (30 assists, 6 kills, ace), Laura Gallagher (14 digs, 4 assists, 3 aces), Lauren Tocco (4 kills, 2 blocks), Gwyn Bramer (4 blocks, 3 kills), Alexis Ochab (5 kills, block) and Lexi Coger (6 digs, 2 aces).
“Our goal from the beginning of the season has been to make it to states,” Nance said.
The Elks (28-9-1) fought admirably and were led by Tori Wilkins (9 kills), Kenzie Huber (4 kills), Logan Reasoner (4 kills), Madison Hall (22 assists), and Anna Rottman (24 digs).
The Gladiators will face off with Inland Lakes in East Jordan on Tuesday for the regional semifinal.
Inland Lakes took down Johannesburg-Lewiston in the other Division 3 district title match on Saturday.
Inland Lakes beat the Cardinals 25-19, 25-19, 22-25 and 25-15. This was the fourth meeting between these two teams this season, with Joburg winning the previous three. The Cardinals and Bulldogs tied for third place in the Ski Valley during the regular season and were very familiar foes.
“The girls worked really hard to put themselves in this position,” Cardinals head coach Kristine Peppin said. “Their never give up attitude showed especially when we were down two sets and won the third one.”
Joburg (36-18) was led by Tara Madej (21 kills), Jamie Burke (13 kills, 19 digs), Jessie Marlatt (43 assists, 2 aces) and Arielle Vermilya (14 digs).
