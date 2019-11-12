MANISTIQUE — The matchup the northern Michigan volleyball community has been waiting for is finally set in stone.
Kingsley (56-7-3) and Cadillac (41-9-2) both dominated in their regional semifinal matches on Tuesday and are on a collision course set for the Division 2 regional final at Gaylord on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Kingsley defeated Cadillac in the regional final last year, earning the program’s first D2 regional title and marking the only win over Cadillac in school history. The Vikings have won this regional eight out of the last nine years and these two teams have met in the postseason each of those years.
The Stags took down Escanaba in Manistique 25-10, 25-20 and 25-12 while Cadillac hosted Clare and won in straight sets 25-9, 25-9 and 25-12 on Tuesday.
Kingsley had no trouble in the first and third sets against Escanaba while Austyn DeWeese and Brittany Bowman gave them a hot start. DeWeese, who is recovering from an abdominal injury, tallied 14 kills and two blocks while Bowman led the Stags with 18 kills.
The Stags defense was led by Sydny Hessem with 20 digs, Lark Jankewicz with 18, Bowman with eight and Maddie Bies with six. Bies assistsed on 35 points and Hessem added nine kills to the scorebook.
The Vikings made slight work of Clare, jumping out to early leads and shutting the door before the Pioneers even got started. Macy Brown was her usual self, notching 22 kills, 16 digs and a block for the Vikings. Maggie Neiss had 11 kills, Chloe Comstock six and Renee Brines seven. Brines tallied 39 assists and 10 digs and teammate Makenna Bryant had 17 digs and an ace.
VOLLEYBALL
TC St. Francis 3
Inland Lakes 0
TCSF def. Inland Lakes 25-22, 25-19, 26-24
TCSF: Hannah Sidorowicz 31 assists, 10 digs, 3 kills; Maddie Connolly 12 kills, 7 digs, 3 aces; Kaylin Poole 12 kills, 8 digs, 4 aces; Gwyn Bramer 4 kills, 2 blocks; Lauren Tocco 2 kills, 2 blocks; Laura Gallagher 10 digs, 3 aces; Lexi Coger 4 digs, 2 aces; Alena Kavanaugh 3 digs.
UP NEXT: TC St. Francis at Manistique in regional final, Thursday 6 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant 3
TC Central 2
Mt. Pleasant def. TCC 22-25, 26-24, 19-25, 26-24, 19-17
TC Central: No stats reported.
Manton 3
Beal City 2
Manton is headed to the first regional final game in school history after defeating Beal City 25-21, 25-21, 21-25, 22-25, 15-12
Manton (40-3): Abby Brown 3 aces, 11 kills, 35 assists; Addison Letts 2 aces, 28 digs; Brianna Puffer 2 aces, 18 kills, 2 blocks; Jaden Wilder 8 kills, 29 digs; Leah Helsel 6 kills; Madalynn Lutke 3 aces, 11 digs; Megan Moffit ace, 4 kills, 16 digs.
UP NEXT: Manton vs. Beaverton at Carson City-Crystal, Thursday 7 p.m.
