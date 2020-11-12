MANISTIQUE — Charlevoix went the distance, even if it didn't bring back the prize.
The Rayders logged two trips to Manistique this week, culminating in a straight-sets loss to Calumet in Thursday's Division 3 volleyball regional championship.
The Copper Kings, who haven't dropped a set in four postseason games, won 3-0 (25-15, 25-23, 25-23).
Calumet moves on to play Beaverton in Tuesday's quarterfinal at Houghton Lake.
DIVISION 4
Fowler 3
Onekama 0
No. 11 Fowler def. Onekama 25-6, 25-11, 25-17 in Division 4 regional final at Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart.
Onekama: Sophie Wisniski 3 kills, 6 digs; Sara Bromley 2 kills, 9 digs; Mairin McCarthy 2 kills; Madison Gutowski 5 digs; Carly Bennett 1 ace, 4 assists.
UP NEXT: Fowler plays Mesick (22-2) in Tuesday's 6 p.m. quarterfinal at Manton.