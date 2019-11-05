MAPLE CITY — Kaylin Poole rebounded from an illness with a vengeance Tuesday, leading Traverse City St. Francis to a straight-games victory over Glen Lake to kick off volleyball districts.
The junior outside hitter put up 15 kills and 14 digs after missing last week’s ABCD Quad because of sickness, but returned Tuesday as the Gladiators defeated the Lakers 25-13, 25-21, 25-17.
The Glads (30-17) also received top performances from Maddie Connolly (10 kills, 19 digs), Lauren Tocco (three kills, four blocks), Alexis Ochab (eight kills), Hannah Sidorowicz (36 assists, 11 digs, three aces) and Laura Gallagher (11 digs, one ace).
Glen Lake was led on the evening by Grace Bradford (12 assists, four kills, two aces, three blocks, two digs), Emilee Bellant (eight digs), Morgan Zywicki (seven kills, seven digs, two aces, one block), Liliana Valkner (six digs, three kills), Betti Beck (six assists, three digs), Sydney Dykstra (three kills) and Skyler Bufalini (three blocks).
St. Francis returns to Glen Lake for Thursday’s 5:30 p.m. district semifinal against Mancelona.
VOLLEYBALL
North Bay 3
GT Academy 1
North Bay def. Grand Traverse Academy 25-20, 25-14, 20-25, 27-25.
North Bay: Laura Hursey (4 aces, 8 digs, 10 kills), Sophie Stowe (5 digs, 17 assists, 11 kills, 1 block), Grace Periard (24 assists, 3 digs, 1 ace, 1 kill), Laila Vang (4 aces, 26 digs, 1 kill), Maya Shaw (2 aces, 2 digs, 8 kills, 4 blocks).
GT Academy: Kaitlyn Watson (4 kills, 3 digs, 15 assists, 1 block), Natalie Lasko (2 aces, 6 kills, 3 digs), Krina Riebschleger (1 ace, 17 digs, 4 assist), Ashley Killian (5 kills, 3 blocks), Michaila Kinney (4 kills, 4 digs), Angel Zoulek (6 kills), Norah VanWingerden (1 assist), Brooke Flores (2 digs).
UP NEXT: North Bay (28-2-12) faces Elk Rapids at 7 p.m. Thursday in Glen Lake.
