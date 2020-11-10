BUCKLEY — The Mesick Bulldogs flipped the script on Gaylord St. Mary this week.
The Mesick volleyball team took down the Snowbirds 3-1 in the regional semifinal at Buckley High School Tuesday, exacting a bit of revenge for the football team that was eliminated from playoff contention by GSM last Friday.
The Bulldogs won 25-14, 18-25, 25-20 and 25-14. The Snowbirds hopped to early leads in the first and final sets but fell by the same score in each.
Gaylord St. Mary stole the second set 25-18 after trailing 17-12. Eliza Handley went on an eight point serving run to give the Snowbirds their only win of the night.
The Quiggin sisters led Mesick to the regional win with Kelsey Quiggin tallying 10 kills, nine digs and seven blocks and Grace Quiggin marking nine kills and three aces. Kaylee O’Neill dug up 29 balls but was outpaced by teammate Kaylee Carson with 34 digs on the night.
Trinity Harris added four kills and three digs, Lexy Abraham had 12 assists and three kills, and Shannyn Spencer had four blocks for Mesick.
Ava Schultz led the Snowbirds with 21 kills and had 12 digs, 6 blocks and two aces to go with her offensive production. Kinzie Jeffers had 13 digs and 11 kills, Handley had 23 digs and three aces, and Abby Zimmerman had 27 assists, 11 digs, five kills and an ace. Gracie Blust added 15 digs on defense for GSM.
The Bulldogs (22-2) will meet with Leland in the regional final at Buckley Thursday at 7 p.m.
MORE VOLLEYBALL
TC West 3
Mt. Pleasant 1
TC West def. Mt. Pleasant 18-25, 25-12, 25-14, 25-22
TC West: Becky Lane 16 kills, 3 blocks; Leah Allen 9 kills, 7 blocks; Alaina Mikowski 9 kills, 2 blocks; Ally Makenna 18 digs; Madalynn Johnson 10 digs; Sammy Schaub 14 digs; Sara Schermerhorn 40 assists, 11 digs; Madison Neu 5 kills; Makenna Ebling 5 kills, 7 digs.
UP NEXT: TC West (24-3) vs. Grand Blanc at Midland, Thursday.
Escanaba 3
Kingsley 0
Escanaba def. Kingsley 25-21, 25-17, 25-14
Kingsley: Tori McIntosh 7 kills, 11 digs; Abby Arnold 4 kills, 2 blocks; Olivia Esman 6 kills, block; Alayna Heiler 20 assists, 7 digs; Lexi Sattler 13 digs, 2 aces; Coral Bott 3 kills, 12 digs, 2 aces.
UP NEXT: Kingsley finishes the season 31-12.
Onekama 3
Byron Center 0
Onekama def. Byron Center 25-14, 27-25, 25-16
Onekama: Mairin McCarthy 4 kills, 5 blocks; Kristin Bonec- utter 9 kills; Sophie Wi- sniski 10 kills, 11 digs; Sara Bromley 5 aces; Jenna Bromley 6 assists; Carly Bennett 11 assists, 11 digs.
UP NEXT: Onekama vs. Fowler at Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart, Thursday.
Leland 3
Hale 0
Leland def. Hale 25-14, 25-20, 25-11
Leland: Tatum Kareck 4 aces, 14 kills, 11 digs; Sarah Elwell 14 kills, 4 blocks; Olivia Lowe ace, 10 kills, 7 digs; Olivia Boquette 4 aces; Mia Osorio 3 aces, 13 digs; Jana Molby 35 assists, 3 aces.
UP NEXT: Leland vs. Mesick, Thursday at Buckley.
Cadillac 3
Clare 0
Cadillac def. Clare 25-12, 25-12, 25-14
Cadillac: Macy Brown 22 kills, 14 digs, 3 aces; Renee Brines 38 assists, 12 digs, 4 kills, 2 blocks; Caliey Masserang 10 kills, 2 blocks; Julia Jezak 13 digs; Brooke Ellens 13 digs; Joslyn Seeley 4 kills, 2 digs; Angela Mo 4 digs, ace; Mady Smith 2 kills, block.
UP NEXT: Cadillac (41-5) vs. Escanaba at Houghton Lake, Thursday.