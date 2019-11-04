TCC vball photo

Jordan Burnham (3) of Traverse City Central goes high to spike the ball past Jade Gray (8) of Alpena as teammate Olivia Fiebing (10) looks on in game three of the Trojans’ win over the Wildcats in district tournament play Monday night in Petoskey.

 Special to the Record-Eagle/Rick Sack

PETOSKEY — Traverse City Central set up another match with TC West by beating Alpena in straight games Monday evening.

The 25-19, 25-15, 25-11 volleyball win means the Trojans will only have to head across town Wednesday, instead of to Petoskey. West hosts the district semifinal at 6 p.m.

TC Central (31-17-1) was led Monday by Maggie McCrary (8 kills, 6 blocks, 5 aces, 8 digs), Emma Turnquist (6 kills, 1 block, 1 ace, 5 digs), Olivia Fiebing (16 digs, 1 ace) and Jordan Burnham (3 kills, 13 digs).

VOLLEYBALL

Petoskey 3

Gaylord 0

Petoskey def. Gaylord 25-14, 25-12, 25-22.

Petoskey: Peyton Miller 31 assists; Milla Sherman 15 kills; Megan Knapp 20 serve receptions, 16 digs; Taryn Ingals 4 aces.

UP NEXT: The Northmen host Marquette in a Division 2 district semifinal Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

Leland 3

Onekama 1

Leland def. Onekama 25-9, 18-25, 25-22, 25-13.

Leland: Mia Osorio 30 digs, 2 aces; Olivia Lowe 18 digs, 11 kills, 3 aces; Sarah Elwell 2 digs, 8 kills, 1 block; Tatum Kareck 11 digs, 16 kills, 7 aces, .302 hitting%; Jennifer Estrada 6 digs, 1 ace; Jana Molby 44 assists, 3 digs, 5 aces; Gillian Grobbel 6 digs, 1 block, 10 kills, 1 ace; Daylen Ray 5 digs, 1 block, 3 kills.

UP NEXT: The Comets play Frankfort in a Division 4 district semifinal Wednesday at 6 p.m. in Frankfort.

Bellaire 3

Boyne Falls 0

Bellaire def. Boyne Falls 25-7, 25-9, 25-18.

Bellaire: Libby Derrer 9 kills, 2 aces; Katie Decker 6 kills; Kendall Fischer 5 kills; Delaney Goodwin 17 assists, 3 aces; Emersyn Koepke 7 assists; Jacey Somers 4 kills, 1 block; Katie Slabosz 8 digs; Kaitlyn Denoyer 4 digs, 3 aces; Noel Mann 4 aces.

UP NEXT: The Eagles play Alba in a Division 4 district semifinal Wednesday at 7 p.m. in Boyne Falls.

Marion 3

Forest Area 0

Marion def. Forest Area 25-19, 25-18, 25-18.

Forest Area: Caitlyn Liebengood 5 kills, 2 aces, 8 digs; McKenzie Szymchack 5 kills, 1 block, 1 ace, 3 digs; Alyssa McHaney 1 kill, 2 digs; Maycey Turner had 4 kills, 8 digs; Emily Norkowski 4 kills, 1 block; Gracie Kimball 4 aces, 9 assists, 3 digs; Madison Morey 1 ace, 6 assists, 4 digs; Brigitte Sabourin 1 kill, 10 digs.

