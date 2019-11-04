PETOSKEY — Traverse City Central set up another match with TC West by beating Alpena in straight games Monday evening.
The 25-19, 25-15, 25-11 volleyball win means the Trojans will only have to head across town Wednesday, instead of to Petoskey. West hosts the district semifinal at 6 p.m.
TC Central (31-17-1) was led Monday by Maggie McCrary (8 kills, 6 blocks, 5 aces, 8 digs), Emma Turnquist (6 kills, 1 block, 1 ace, 5 digs), Olivia Fiebing (16 digs, 1 ace) and Jordan Burnham (3 kills, 13 digs).
VOLLEYBALL
Petoskey 3
Gaylord 0
Petoskey def. Gaylord 25-14, 25-12, 25-22.
Petoskey: Peyton Miller 31 assists; Milla Sherman 15 kills; Megan Knapp 20 serve receptions, 16 digs; Taryn Ingals 4 aces.
UP NEXT: The Northmen host Marquette in a Division 2 district semifinal Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
Leland 3
Onekama 1
Leland def. Onekama 25-9, 18-25, 25-22, 25-13.
Leland: Mia Osorio 30 digs, 2 aces; Olivia Lowe 18 digs, 11 kills, 3 aces; Sarah Elwell 2 digs, 8 kills, 1 block; Tatum Kareck 11 digs, 16 kills, 7 aces, .302 hitting%; Jennifer Estrada 6 digs, 1 ace; Jana Molby 44 assists, 3 digs, 5 aces; Gillian Grobbel 6 digs, 1 block, 10 kills, 1 ace; Daylen Ray 5 digs, 1 block, 3 kills.
UP NEXT: The Comets play Frankfort in a Division 4 district semifinal Wednesday at 6 p.m. in Frankfort.
Bellaire 3
Boyne Falls 0
Bellaire def. Boyne Falls 25-7, 25-9, 25-18.
Bellaire: Libby Derrer 9 kills, 2 aces; Katie Decker 6 kills; Kendall Fischer 5 kills; Delaney Goodwin 17 assists, 3 aces; Emersyn Koepke 7 assists; Jacey Somers 4 kills, 1 block; Katie Slabosz 8 digs; Kaitlyn Denoyer 4 digs, 3 aces; Noel Mann 4 aces.
UP NEXT: The Eagles play Alba in a Division 4 district semifinal Wednesday at 7 p.m. in Boyne Falls.
Marion 3
Forest Area 0
Marion def. Forest Area 25-19, 25-18, 25-18.
Forest Area: Caitlyn Liebengood 5 kills, 2 aces, 8 digs; McKenzie Szymchack 5 kills, 1 block, 1 ace, 3 digs; Alyssa McHaney 1 kill, 2 digs; Maycey Turner had 4 kills, 8 digs; Emily Norkowski 4 kills, 1 block; Gracie Kimball 4 aces, 9 assists, 3 digs; Madison Morey 1 ace, 6 assists, 4 digs; Brigitte Sabourin 1 kill, 10 digs.
