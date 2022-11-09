VOLLEYBALL REGIONAL SEMIS

Cadillac 3

Bullock Creek 1

The Vikings def. Midland Bullock Creek 22-25, 25-22, 25-11, 25-18.

Cadillac: No stats reported.

UP NEXT: The Vikings move on to the regional championship match against Cheboygan at 6 p.m. Thursday at Houghton Lake High School.

McBain 3

Ithaca 0

The Ramblers def. Ithaca 25-12, 25-17, 25-17.

McBain: No stats reported.

UP NEXT: The Ramblers advance to Thursday's regional championship final against Oscoda at 6 p.m. Thursday at Lake City.

Onekama 3

McBain NMC 1

No stats reported.

UP NEXT: The Portagers will play for a regional championship against either Muskegon Catholic Central or Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart at 6 p.m. Thursday at McBain NMC.

