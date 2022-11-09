VOLLEYBALL REGIONAL SEMIS
Cadillac 3
Bullock Creek 1
The Vikings def. Midland Bullock Creek 22-25, 25-22, 25-11, 25-18.
Cadillac: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Vikings move on to the regional championship match against Cheboygan at 6 p.m. Thursday at Houghton Lake High School.
McBain 3
Ithaca 0
The Ramblers def. Ithaca 25-12, 25-17, 25-17.
McBain: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers advance to Thursday's regional championship final against Oscoda at 6 p.m. Thursday at Lake City.
Onekama 3
McBain NMC 1
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Portagers will play for a regional championship against either Muskegon Catholic Central or Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart at 6 p.m. Thursday at McBain NMC.
