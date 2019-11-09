PREP VOLLEYBALL
Regionals schedule
DIVISION 1 at
Tuesday, Nov. 12
TC Central vs. Mount Pleasant at Gaylord, 7 p.m.
Grand Blanc vs. Flushing at Fenton, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 14
Final at Mount Pleasant, 6:30 p.m.
Winner advances to quarterfinal at Lapeer
DIVISION 2 at GAYLORD
Tuesday, Nov. 12
Kingsley vs. Escanaba at Manistique, 6 p.m.
Clare at Cadillac, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 14
Final at Gaylord, 7 p.m.
Winner advances to quarterfinal at Ionia
DIVISION 3 at MANISTIQUE
Tuesday, Nov. 12
TC St. Francis vs. Inland Lakes at East Jordan, 6 p.m.
Calumet vs. Manistique at Escanaba, 8 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 14
Final at Manistique, 6 p.m.
Winner advances to quarterfinal at Houghton Lake
DIVISION 3 at CARSON CITY
Tuesday, Nov. 12
Manton vs. Beal City, 7:30 p.m.
Beaverton vs. Houghton Lake, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 14
Final at Carson City, 7 p.m.
Winner advances to quarterfinal at Houghton Lake
DIVISION 4 at BEAR LAKE
Tuesday, Nov. 12
Hale vs. TC Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Leland vs. Bellaire, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 14
Final at Bear Lake, 7 p.m.
Winner advances to quarterfinal at Chippewa Hills
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.