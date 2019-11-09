Volleyball regionals

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Regionals schedule

DIVISION 1 at 

Tuesday, Nov. 12

TC Central vs. Mount Pleasant at Gaylord, 7 p.m.

Grand Blanc vs. Flushing at Fenton, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 14

Final at Mount Pleasant, 6:30 p.m.

Winner advances to quarterfinal at Lapeer

DIVISION 2 at GAYLORD

Tuesday, Nov. 12

Kingsley vs. Escanaba at Manistique, 6 p.m.

Clare at Cadillac, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 14

Final at Gaylord, 7 p.m.

Winner advances to quarterfinal at Ionia

DIVISION 3 at MANISTIQUE

Tuesday, Nov. 12

TC St. Francis vs. Inland Lakes at East Jordan, 6 p.m.

Calumet vs. Manistique at Escanaba, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 14

Final at Manistique, 6 p.m.

Winner advances to quarterfinal at Houghton Lake

DIVISION 3 at CARSON CITY

Tuesday, Nov. 12

Manton vs. Beal City, 7:30 p.m.

Beaverton vs. Houghton Lake, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 14

Final at Carson City, 7 p.m.

Winner advances to quarterfinal at Houghton Lake

DIVISION 4 at BEAR LAKE

Tuesday, Nov. 12

Hale vs. TC Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Leland vs. Bellaire, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 14

Final at Bear Lake, 7 p.m.

Winner advances to quarterfinal at Chippewa Hills

