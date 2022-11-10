HOUGHTON LAKE — If three’s a crowd, then Cadillac’s trophy case is getting even more crowded than it already was.
The Vikings bested Cheboygan in four sets Thursday to win the program’s third consecutive Division 2 volleyball regional championship at Houghton Lake High School. Cadillac took the first set 25-22 and then dropped the second 24-26 before winning the next two in convincing fashion, 25-11 and 25-7.
Cadillac and Cheboygan were tied 17-17 in the first set before the Vikings pulled away and tallied the opening win on a Makenzie Johns kill. Cadillac faced a four-point deficit in the second set but came back to grab a 17-15 lead. Cheboygan then went on a 7-3 run to jump back in front before winning in extra points.
The loss clearly woke up the Vikings, who took care of business in the next two sets. Carissa Musta put up a clutch performance in the third set, and her powerful hitting set the tone for the remainder of the match. The Vikings sprinted out to a 9-2 in the fourth and deciding game to secure their third regional in a row.
Musta led with 27 kills and eight blocks. The Vikings also got contributions from Jozz Seeley (15 kills, 14 digs, 2 blocks, 1 ace), Johns (8 kills, 4 blocks, 4 digs), Cassie Jenema (51 assists, 8 digs, 1 block), Brooke Ellens (26 digs) and Macey McKeever (10 digs, 1 kill, 1 ace).
The Vikings have been knocking on the door to the state finals for the last two seasons, and they’re looking to walk through this time around. In 2020, Cadillac fell in the semis to Grand Rapids Christian in straight sets — 21-25, 13-25, 11-25. Last season, the Vikings lost to state runner-up North Branch in the quarterfinals, falling 17-25, 23-25, 21-25.
The Vikings’ quarterfinal match is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday at Alma High School. They will battle Grand Rapids West Catholic, which topped Fruitport in straight sets to win its regional championship. Both the Vikings and Falcons were honorable mentions in the final MHSAA volleyball rankings.
REGIONAL FINALS
Elks end season in heartbreaking fashion
MANISTIQUE — For the second season in a row, the Elks of Elk Rapids found themselves snakebit by the Copper Kings of Calumet.
After being swept in the Division 3 regional finals last year, Elk Rapids took Calumet to the limit Thursday before losing in a dramatic five-set instant classic.
Elk Rapids took one on the chin in the first set, losing 25-9. But they bounced back strong in the second and took Calumet to extra points for a 27-25 win. The Copper Kings regained control in the third set to 25-14, but the Elks responded again in the fourth to grab a 25-20 victory. The fifth set was played close throughout, and Calumet emerged victorious at 15-12.
Calumet advances to face McBain in the quarterfinals Tuesday at Gaylord at 6 p.m.
Morgan Bergquist led Elk Rapids in kills with 18. She also had one dig and one block. Ryleigh Yocom led in assists with 37 and had 16 digs, one block and one kill. Mattea Ball and Caroline Best led in digs with 18 apiece. Ball had a kill and two aces, while Best had six kills and one ace. Lexi Moore led in blocks with three, and she also had six kills and four digs. Violet Sumerix had nine kills, two aces, 13 digs and one block.
The Elks lose just one senior, Ryleigh Yocom, from what is now an experienced and tested roster. Yocom finished with 2,018 assists over her final two seasons as the Elks’ setter.
McBain 3
Oscoda 0
The Ramblers def. Oscoda 25-17, 25-14, 25-13 to win a Division 3 regional championship.
McBain: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers advance to the state quarterfinals and will face Calumet at Gaylord High School on Tuesday. First serve is slated for 6 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant SH 3
Onekama 0
Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart def. the Portagers 25-11, 25-16, 25-8 to win a Division 4 regional championship.
Onekama: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Irish move on to the state quarterfinals where they will face Leland at Buckley High School with a 7 p.m. first serve on Tuesday. The loss ends the season for the Portagers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.