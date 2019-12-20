DREAM TEAM
Player of the Year:
Macy Brown, Jr., Outside Hitter, Cadillac
Brown made her presence felt in 2019 nearly doubling her offensive output and setting a school record with an area leading 831 kills. Routinely rotating into the back row, Brown tallied 560 digs and her all-around play earned her first-team all-state honors in Division 2. The Big North Conference first-teamer had 56 blocks and 43 aces and helped lead the Vikings to a BNC title and 14th straight district title.
Austyn DeWeese, Sr., Middle Blocker, Kingsley
The Central Michigan-bound senior led the area in blocks for the second straight year with 129. DeWeese tallied 545 kills despite missing time with an injury late in the season and landed on second team all-State after helping the Stags to the Final Four.
Maggie McCrary, Sr., Middle Hitter, TC Central
McCrary's final season as a Trojan was her best yet as she tallied a career best 572 kills and earned R-E Dream Team honors for the third straight year. A Big North Conference first team, MIVCA third Team all-state and AVCA Under Armour All-Region selection also racked up 276 digs, 85 aces and 49 blocks on her way to Miami University (OH) next fall.
Kaylin Poole, Jr., Outside Hitter, TC St. Francis
The high-flying hitter had the fourth most kills (540) in the R-E coverage area and also tallied 21 blocks with her play at the net. Poole earned first-team all-Lake Michigan Conference and all-state honorable mention honors with 393 digs and 71 aces during a trip to the D3 state quarterfinals.
Brittany Bowman, Sr., Outside Hitter, Kingsley
Bowman moved into the top spot in the Kingsley record books for career digs (2,356) after posting 658 this season. She added 531 kills and 60 aces, enough to earn her first team all-NWC and third team All-State honors in Division 2.
Anna Rottman, Sr., Libero, Elk Rapids
A dazzling defender, Rottman led all area players with 758 digs and marked 56 aces, 58 kills, and 25 assists which was good enough to land her on first team all-LMC and MIVCA all-Region all while excelling in the classroom and earning Academic All-State honors.
Sidny Hessem, Jr., Outside Hitter, Kingsley
Hessem helped balance the Stags offense with 474 kills and 48 aces while tallying 601 digs on the season. The junior landed on the MIVCA all-region team and second team all-NWC.
Emma Mirabelli, So., Outside Hitter, TC Christian
The third team all-state member led the Sabres offense with 471 kills and 66 aces. Mirabelli racked up 210 digs and 31 blocks on her way to MIVCA all-region honors.
Maddie Bies, Sr., Setter, Kingsley
The Stags' senior setter set a new school record and led the area with 1,539 assists. Bies added second team all-NWC to her resume and also had 300 digs, 98 kills and 28 aces.
Colleen McCarthy, Sr., Outside Hitter, Onekama
The return Dream Team member led the Portagers with 467 kills and 254 digs and earned first team all-NWC honors. McCarthy was selected to third team All-State in D4 and racked up 78 aces, 41 assists and 20.5 blocks on the season.
Tara Madej, Jr., Middle Hitter, Johannesburg-Lewiston
Madej's 457 kills were enough to set a new school record at Joburg and earn her MIVCA all-region and second team All-Ski Valley awards. The middle hitter had 32 blocks as well as 90 aces and 81 digs.
Tatum Kareck, Jr., Outside Hitter, Leland
Kareck was part of an ultra-balanced Comets team and led her team with 437 kills while adding 433 digs. The second team all-NWC and All-State selection notched 98 aces and 17 blocks.
Olivia Lowe, Jr., Outside Hitter, Leland
Lowe was nearly identical to Kareck for Leland making for an incredible 1-2 punch. She racked up 417 kills, 435 digs, 99 aces and 16 blocks.
Hannah Sidorowicz, Jr., Setter, TC St. Francis
Lake Michigan Conference first team and all-state honorable mention selection racked up 1,228 assists and managed 104 kills from the setter position. The junior tallied 338 digs and 80 aces on a run to the state quarterfinals with the Glads.
Lark Jankewicz, Sr., Libero, Kingsley
Jankewicz's 726 digs were the most in a season in school history and second most in our coverage area. A Northwest Conference first-team selection also tallied 98 aces.
Katelyn Gabos, Sr., Libero, Boyne City
Gabos was a stellar defender and was fourth in the area with 694 digs. The first team all-LMC selection also had 51 kills and 36 aces.
Olivia Fiebing, Sr., Libero, TC Central
Fiebing earned an all-state honorable mention nod by MIVCA thanks to her 629 digs, 43 aces and 33 assists as a defensive specialist.
Libby Derrer, Sr., Outside Hitter, Bellaire
The Eagles senior leader tallied 302 kills and managed 618 digs and 7 blocks on defense. The all-Ski Valley first team selection had 49 aces.
Sarah Elwell, Jr., Middle Blocker, Leland
The aptly nicknamed "El-wall" had 107 blocks on the season, second most in the R-E coverage area. She also added 317 kills and 61 digs and landed on second team all-NWC and third-team all-state in D4.
Chloe Comstock, Sr., Outside Hitter, Cadillac
Comstock earned most improved player from her teammates and it was evident after a school record 93 aces. The second team all-BNC selection also had 271 kills, 476 digs, 23 blocks and served at 93%.
Renee Brines, So., Setter, Cadillac
Brines was third in the area with 1,344 assists but setting up her teammates was not all she contributed. The young setter also had 508 digs, 170 kills, 42 blocks, and 47 aces. She was named first team all-BNC and all-state honorable mention in D2.
Coach of the Year: Michelle Brines, Cadillac
Brines led the Vikings to an outright Big North Conference title and a 41-10-2 overall record. The veteran head coach has helped the Vikings to 14 straight district titles and nine out of the last 11 Division 2 regional titles.
SECOND TEAM
Abby Paramo, Sr., Outside Hitter, Charlevoix
Lake Michigan Conference first teamer tallied 550 digs and 23 blocks on defense while adding 234 kills and 66 aces.
Zoe Brodin, Jr., Setter, Charlevoix
Brodin tallied 959 assists, 249 digs, 51 aces, 83 kills, 12 blocks and earned first team all-LMC honors.
Madison Hall, Sr., Setter, Elk Rapids
The Elks senior setter set up 893 assists while adding 204 digs, 54 aces, 41 kills and 14 blocks. The first team all-LMC selection also made the MIVCA All-Region team and earned academic All-State honors in the classroom.
Allie Moffitt, Sr., Outside Hitter, Grayling
Grayling's offensive leader had 358 kills, 293 digs, 50 aces, 10 assists and 10 blocks. Moffitt earned first team all-Lake Michigan Conference and academic All-State.
Ellie Wager, Jr., Libero, Grayling
Wager tallied 465 digs, 41 aces and 37 assists and will be returning for Grayling after earning first team all-LMC.
Jamie Burke, Jr., Outside Hitter, Johannesburg-Lewiston
Ski Valley honorable mention selection set the school record for aces in a match with 13, landing in second place in the MHSAA record books. She led the area with 100 aces and added 262 kills, 234 digs, 87 assists and 11 blocks.
Addison Letts, Sr., Outside Hitter, Manton
Letts turned defense into offense with 570 digs that led to 98 kills, 80 aces and 15 assists.
Noel Mann, Jr., Libero, Bellaire
All-Ski Valley second team selection tallied 595 digs and 70 aces for the Eagles.
Jessie Marlatt, Sr., Setter, Johannesburg-Lewiston
Marlatt's 939 assists, 152 digs and 83 aces earned her first team all-Ski Valley and MIVCA All-Region honors.
Jana Molby, Jr, Setter, Leland
Molby took over at setter for the Comets and performed admirably with a total of 1,042 assists, 183 digs, 75 aces 13 blocks and eight kills.
Gillian Grobbel, Sr., Middle Hitter, Leland
The Comets' senior leader and captain earned first team All-State in Division 4 with 324 kills, 127 digs, 89 aces, 33 blocks and four assists.
Maggie Neiss, Sr., Middle Hitter, Cadillac
Neiss managed 240 kills, 119 digs, 54 aces and a stellar 93 blocks for the Vikings and was second team All-BNC.
Grace Quiggin, Jr., Middle Hitter, Mesick
West Michigan-D League first teamer tallied 272 digs, 226 kills, 79 aces, 37 blocks and 17 assists.
Mia Osorio, Jr., Libero, Leland
The defensive leader for the Comets dug up 599 balls and had 69 aces and 49 assists, earning first team all-NWC honors.
Laura Hursey, Sr., Outside Hitter, North Bay
North Bay's unequivocal leader earned first team All-NWC honors with her 324 kills, 244 digs, 66 aces and 10 assists.
Megan Knapp, Sr., Libero, Petoskey
Knapp had 497 digs and 98 aces which led to a first team all-Big North Conference selection.
Milla Sherman, Sr., Outside Hitter, Petoskey
A former Dream Team member tallied 409 kills, 265 digs, 58 blocks and 40 aces for a good Petoskey squad.
Peyton Miller, Jr., Setter, Petoskey
Miller continues to impress in her early years and tallied over 1,000 assists for the second straight season (1,007 assists). She added 112 kills, 176 digs and 52 aces.
Jordan Burnham, Sr., Outside Hitter, TC Central
Burnham was an all-around player for the Trojans with 382 digs, 184 kills, 36 aces and five blocks.
Emma Turnquist, Jr., Outside Hitter, TC Central
The junior provided another weapon across from McCrary and tallied 389 kills, 106 digs, 95 aces and 20 blocks.
Sara Schermerhorn, So., Setter, TC West
Big North Conference second team member had 226 digs, 685 assists, 29 aces and 25 blocks and was selected to the MIVCA all-region team.
HONORABLE MENTION
Leah Allen, Jr., MB, TCW; Abbey Brower, Sr., L, TC Christian; Regan Thorr, Frankfort; Brianna Puffer, Sr., MH, Manton; Tori Wilkins, Sr., OH, Elk Rapids; Jacey Somers, Fr., MH, Bellaire; Teegan Griffore, Sr., MH, Mancelona; Brooklyn Fitzpatrick, Sr., OH, Boyne City; Mackenzie Huber, Sr., OH, Elk Rapids; Jaden Wilder, Sr., OH/MH, Manton; Kaylee O'Neill, Jr., L, Mesick; Abbey Brower, Sr., L, TC Christian; Madalynn Lutke, Sr., L, Manton; Avery Zipp, Jr., OH, Charlevoix; Trinity Harris, Jr., OH, Mesick; Josee Behling, Sr., MH, Boyne City; Jillian Cain, Sr., MH, Boyne City; Emily Norkowski, Jr., MH, Forest Area; Kelsey Quiggin, Fr., MH, Mesick; Abby Brown, Sr., Setter, Manton.
