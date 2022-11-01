ELK RAPIDS AT TC ST. FRANCIS (copy)

Elk Rapids’ Caroline Best (8) spikes the ball on Traverse City St. Francis’ Claire Hurley (13) and Harper Nausadis (11) in the third game of a Sept. 8, 2022, match.

 Jan-Michael Stump

VOLLEYBALL DISTRICTS 

TC St. Francis 3

Elk Rapids 0

The Elks def. the Gladiators 25-19, 25-18, 25-22.

Elk Rapids: Ryleigh Yocom 4 kills, 26 assists, 3 aces; Morgan Bergquist 6 kills, 1 block; Violet Sumerix 7 kills, 2 aces, 1 block; Caroline Best 7 kills, 3 blocks.

Traverse City St. Francis: Reese Jones 16 assists, 6 digs; Quinn Yenshaw 10 digs, 9 kills, 2 blocks; Landry Fouch 4 digs, 4 kills; Avery Nance 19 digs, 2 assists; Garnet Mullet 21 digs, 17 kills, 1 block; Tessah Konas 18 assists, 2 digs; Claire Hurley 3 kills; Alica Revett 3 kills.

UP NEXT: The Elks (25-16-1) will battle Benzie Central in the district finals at 7 p.m. The Gladiators' season ends with the loss

Forest Area 3

Marion 1

Forest Area def. Marion 25-5, 25-21, 17-25, 25-19.

Forest Area: Lauren MacConnel 8 aces, 21 digs; Taylor Muth 5 kills, 21 assists; Graycie Schroeder 5 kills, 7 digs; Desjanea Perkins 8 kills, 8 digs; Jersey Patton 32 digs; Natalie Lenhart 7 kills.

UP NEXT: Forest Area takes on McBain Northern Michigan Christian in the district semifinals at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Mesick.

Mesick 3

Buckley 0

The Bulldogs def. the Bears 25-22, 25-22, 25-19.

Mesick: Kelsey Quiggin 1 ace, 10 kills, 12 digs; Celeste Hallett 2 aces, 11 assists, 1 kill, 12 digs; Rebecca McCree 1 block, 1 ace, 4 kills, 11 digs; Kylie Sexton 3 aces, 2 kills; Jazmyn Mills 1 ace, 1 assist, 3 kills, 9 digs; Maddy Spoor 2 aces, 3 assists, 3 digs.

Buckley: No stats reported.

UP NEXT: The Bulldogs take on Baldwin in the district semifinals at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Mesick. The Bears' season ends with the loss.

Boyne City 3

Grayling 0

The Ramblers def. the Vikings 25-16, 25-9, 25-19.

No stats reported.

UP NEXT: The Ramblers take on Kingsley in the district semifinals on the Stags' home court at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The Vikings' season ends with the loss.

Benzie Central 3

Manistee 0

The Huskies def. Manistee 25-15, 25-22, 25-20.

No stats reported.

UP NEXT: The Huskies go up against Elk Rapids for a district championship at 7 p.m. Thursday in Manistee. Manistee ends its season with the loss.

Central Lake 3

Bellaire 0

The Trojans def. the Eagles 25-23, 25-18, 27-25.

No stats reported.

UP NEXT: The Trojans take on Ellsworth in the district semifinals at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Boyne Falls. The Eagles' season ends with the loss.

Gaylord SM 3

Boyne Falls 0

The Snowbirds def. the Loggers 25-21, 25-21, 25-9.

No stats reported.

UP NEXT: The Snowbirds battle Alba in the district semifinals at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Boyne Falls. The Loggers' season ends with the loss.

Brethren 3

Bear Lake 0

The Bobcats def. the Lakers 25-20, 25-13, 25-13.

No stats reported.

UP NEXT: The Bobcats battle Frankfort in the district semifinals at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Bear Lake. The Lakers' season ends with the loss.

