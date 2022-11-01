VOLLEYBALL DISTRICTS
TC St. Francis 3
Elk Rapids 0
The Elks def. the Gladiators 25-19, 25-18, 25-22.
Elk Rapids: Ryleigh Yocom 4 kills, 26 assists, 3 aces; Morgan Bergquist 6 kills, 1 block; Violet Sumerix 7 kills, 2 aces, 1 block; Caroline Best 7 kills, 3 blocks.
Traverse City St. Francis: Reese Jones 16 assists, 6 digs; Quinn Yenshaw 10 digs, 9 kills, 2 blocks; Landry Fouch 4 digs, 4 kills; Avery Nance 19 digs, 2 assists; Garnet Mullet 21 digs, 17 kills, 1 block; Tessah Konas 18 assists, 2 digs; Claire Hurley 3 kills; Alica Revett 3 kills.
UP NEXT: The Elks (25-16-1) will battle Benzie Central in the district finals at 7 p.m. The Gladiators' season ends with the loss
Forest Area 3
Marion 1
Forest Area def. Marion 25-5, 25-21, 17-25, 25-19.
Forest Area: Lauren MacConnel 8 aces, 21 digs; Taylor Muth 5 kills, 21 assists; Graycie Schroeder 5 kills, 7 digs; Desjanea Perkins 8 kills, 8 digs; Jersey Patton 32 digs; Natalie Lenhart 7 kills.
UP NEXT: Forest Area takes on McBain Northern Michigan Christian in the district semifinals at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Mesick.
Mesick 3
Buckley 0
The Bulldogs def. the Bears 25-22, 25-22, 25-19.
Mesick: Kelsey Quiggin 1 ace, 10 kills, 12 digs; Celeste Hallett 2 aces, 11 assists, 1 kill, 12 digs; Rebecca McCree 1 block, 1 ace, 4 kills, 11 digs; Kylie Sexton 3 aces, 2 kills; Jazmyn Mills 1 ace, 1 assist, 3 kills, 9 digs; Maddy Spoor 2 aces, 3 assists, 3 digs.
Buckley: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Bulldogs take on Baldwin in the district semifinals at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Mesick. The Bears' season ends with the loss.
Boyne City 3
Grayling 0
The Ramblers def. the Vikings 25-16, 25-9, 25-19.
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers take on Kingsley in the district semifinals on the Stags' home court at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The Vikings' season ends with the loss.
Benzie Central 3
Manistee 0
The Huskies def. Manistee 25-15, 25-22, 25-20.
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Huskies go up against Elk Rapids for a district championship at 7 p.m. Thursday in Manistee. Manistee ends its season with the loss.
Central Lake 3
Bellaire 0
The Trojans def. the Eagles 25-23, 25-18, 27-25.
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Trojans take on Ellsworth in the district semifinals at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Boyne Falls. The Eagles' season ends with the loss.
Gaylord SM 3
Boyne Falls 0
The Snowbirds def. the Loggers 25-21, 25-21, 25-9.
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Snowbirds battle Alba in the district semifinals at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Boyne Falls. The Loggers' season ends with the loss.
Brethren 3
Bear Lake 0
The Bobcats def. the Lakers 25-20, 25-13, 25-13.
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Bobcats battle Frankfort in the district semifinals at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Bear Lake. The Lakers' season ends with the loss.
