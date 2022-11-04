Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Rain. High 63F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low 43F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.