MUSKEGON — The Traverse City Central Trojans dropped their first set of the playoffs, but they won the match and a Division 1 district championship to go along with it.
The Trojans topped Muskegon Mona Shores at the Sailor Center on Thursday after running through their first two opponents in the quarterfinals Monday and the semifinals Wednesday. The win marks Central’s first district title since 2019 when the Trojans defeated Marquette.
TC Central head coach Emily Wilbert said her team played with a lot of heart and was led by senior outside hitter Kate McCrary. Wilbert said the Trojans also got outstanding performances from middle hitters Elyse Heffner and Phoebe Humphrey, outside hitter Catelyn Heethius and setter Marley Richmond. The Central defense was led by libero Natalie Bourdo and defensive specialist Lily Briggs.
The Trojans lost the first set 17-25 before coming back in the second to win 26-24. They followed that with a third-set win of 25-21 and then finished off Mona Shores in the fourth set, also by a final score of 25-21.
“The team showed resiliency,” Wilbert said.
Traverse City Central swept rival Traverse City West (25-17, 25-15, 25-17) and Muskegon (25-7, 25-3 and 25-8) en route to the championship bout against the host Sailors. Muskegon Mona Shores swept Muskegon Reeths-Puffer in the district semifinals to reach the title match against Central.
Central will battle either Big North Conference rival Petoskey or Sault Ste. Marie in the regional semis at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Gaylord. Petoskey and the Soo meet to decide the district championship Saturday.
“I’m proud of this team, how we’ve come together and how they refuse to give up,” Wilbert said. “Winning districts is a huge accomplishment, but we’re not done yet.”
DISTRICTS
Leland 3
Lake Leelanau SM 0
The Comets def. the Eagles 25-15, 25-21, 25-8.
Leland: Fiona Moord 12 kills, 1 ace, 2 digs, 1 block; Alexis Luce 24 assists, 5 aces, 3 digs; Kelsey Allen 6 kills, 1 block; Flora Mitchell 3 kills, 3 digs; Maeve Sweeney 2 kills, 2 aces, 8 digs; Mallory Lowe 7 digs; Olive Ryder 4 aces, 4 digs; Shelby Plamondon 2 kills, 1 dig.
Lake Leelanau St. Mary: Leah Fleis 12 kills, 8 digs; Cathryn Mikowski 3 kills, 3 digs; Kyla Barnowski 4 kills, 7 digs; Maggie Ursu 6 digs, 1 ace; Della Bunek 2 kills, 6 digs, 19 assists.
UP NEXT: The Comets (36-12) move on to the district championship match against Glen Lake at 5:30 p.m. Friday in Leland. The Eagles’ season ends at 24-16-3.
Glen Lake 3
Suttons Bay 0
The Lakers def. the Norse 25-14, 25-15, 25-12.
Glen Lake: Head coach Sandra Hlavka said the Lakers had “a great week of volleyball” and that “everyone has contributed to our success as a team.”
Suttons Bay: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Lakers (23-14-2) will battle Leland for a district title at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Leland. The Norse end their season with the loss.
McBain 3
Lake City 0
The Ramblers def. the Trojans 25-13, 25-16, 25-21 for a Division 3 district championship.
McBain: No stats reported.
Lake City: Mackenzie Bisballe 14 digs, 100% serving, 2 aces, 5 kills, 3 blocks, 5 assists; Emily Urie 100% serving, 1 dig; Hannah Vasicek 5 digs, 2 block assists; Alie Bisballe 11 digs, 5 kills, 2 blocks; Kaylee Keenan 13 digs, 100% serving; Helen Brown 4 digs, 7 assists; Haylee Parniske 4 digs, 100% serving, 1 assist; Kasey Keenan 4 digs, 2 kills, 1 block assist; Jenna Harris 2 digs; Hannah Hern 6 digs; Zoe Butkovich 2 digs, 1 kill, 1 block assist.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers move on to the regional tournament Tuesday. The Trojans end their season at 38-8-1.
Cadillac 3
Reed City 0
The Vikings def. Reed City 25-13, 25-12, 25-13 for a Division 2 district championship.
Cadillac: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Vikings move on to the regional tournament to face Midland Bullock Creek on Tuesday in Gladwin.
Petoskey 3
Gaylord 0
Petoskey def. the Blue Devils 25-21, 25-23, 25-20.
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Petoskey will battle Sault Ste. Marie for a district title at 1 p.m. Saturday at Sault Ste. Marie.
The loss ends Gaylord’s season.
Joburg 3
Harbor Springs 0
The Cardinals def. the Rams 25-17, 25-12, 25-13.
Johannesburg-Lewiston: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Cardinals battle Charlevoix for a district championship at 7 p.m. Friday in Harbor Springs.
Charlevoix 3
East Jordan 0
The Rayders def. the Red Devils 25-12, 26-24, 25-20.
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Rayders battle Johannesburg-Lewiston in the district championship match at 7 p.m. Friday in Harbor Springs. The Red Devils end their season with the loss.
Gaylord SM 3
Central Lake 0
The Snowbirds def. the Trojans 25-10, 25-16, 25-13 for a Division 4 district championship.
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Snowbirds advance to the regionals Tuesday. The Trojans end their season with the loss.
Onekama 3
Frankfort 1
The Portagers def. the Panthers 25-21, 22-25, 25-16, 25-19 for a Division 4 district championship.
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Portagers move on to the regionals. The Panthers’ season ends.
with the loss.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.