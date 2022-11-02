MUSKEGON — Traverse City Central put up a big, red stop sign against the Big Reds of Muskegon on Wednesday.
The Trojans swept Muskegon in the Division 1 district semifinals at the Muskegon Mona Shores Sailor Center by dominating scores of 25-7, 25-3 and 25-8. The win guarantees the Trojans their first trip to the district championship finals since 2020 when they battled crosstown rival Traverse City West and lost in straight sets.
Trojans head coach Emily Wilbert said Elyse Heffner had a great game and led the team in kills, although no stats were readily available Wednesday night. Wilbert is hoping to get that same level of play from Heffner in the championship match Thursday.
“We served tough and got many points from our serving game,” Wilbert said. “I’m glad to be headed to the district finals, and I’m looking forward to playing Mona Shores.”
Central can win its first district title since 2019 when the Trojans swept Marquette and then lost to Mount Pleasant in a five-set thriller in the regional semifinals. They’ll battle district host Mona Shores in the finals at 6 p.m. Thursday after the Sailors defeated Muskegon Reeths-Puffer in three — 25-12, 25-19, 25-19.
The Trojans met the Sailors in the first match of the season, and Wilbert said her squad has improved greatly since then.
“If we are on our game and playing as well as we have been, I like our chances,” she said.
DISTRICTS
Boyne City 3
Kingsley 2
The Ramblers def. the Stags 19-25, 30-28, 26-28, 25-12, 15-10.
Boyne City: Morgan Deming collected her 1,000th career kill in the fourth set, 52 kills (breaking her own record), 2 aces, 100% serving, 3 blocks, 21 digs; Ava Tarsi 63 assists, 14 digs; Braylyn Rincon 21 digs, 19 serve receptions, 3 aces; Elly Wilcox 12 kills, 17 digs, 100% serving; Aubrey Burns great defensive performance, 25 digs, 13 serve receptions, 6 kills; Brook Williams 4 kills, 6 digs, 4 serve receptions; Maggi McHugh 2/2 serve receptions; Sawyer Cadarette 1/1 serve receptions.
Kingsley: Jennifer Lefler 26 kills, 31 digs, 4 aces; Grace Lewis 14 kills, 31 digs; Paityn VanPelt 8 kills, 47 assists, 15 digs, 3 aces; Aizlyn Hager 4 kills, 1 block; Ellie Moran 18 digs, 5 aces; Olivia Reamer 4 kills, 4 blocks; Sarah Wooer 21 digs, 12/12 serving.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers play Cheboygan for a district championship at 7 p.m. Thursday at Kingsley. The Stags end their season at 40-10-2.
Cadillac 3
Ludington 2
The Vikings def. the Orioles 12-25, 17-25, 25-15, 27-25, 15-13.
Cadillac: Jozz Seeley 17 digs, 12 kills, 3 aces, 2 blocks; Cassie Jenema 37 assists, 18 digs, 1 block, 1 kill; Carissa Musta 15 kills, 7 blocks; Macey McKeever 16 digs, 4 kills, 2 aces, 2 blocks; Kenzie Johns 4 kills, 2 blocks, 1 dig; Brooke Ellens 17 digs.
UP NEXT: The Vikings (29-10-4) battle Reed City for a district title at 6 p.m. Thursday at Reed City
Lake City 3
Pine River 0
The Trojans def. Pine River 25-10, 25-14, 25-16
Lake City: Mackenzie Bisballe 10 assists, 12 kills, 11 digs, 4 blocks; Alie Bisballe 6 digs, 3 aces, 7 kills, 2 blocks, 17 assists; Emily Urie 4 digs, 2 kills; Hannah Vasicek 5 digs, 1 ace; Hailey Hamel 1 dig; Kaylee Keenan 12 digs, 2 aces; Haylee Parniske 11 digs, 4 kills; Kasey Keenan 4 digs, 2 kills, 15/15 serving; Jenna Harris 3 digs; Hannah Hern 2 digs, 100% serving; Caleigh Schneider 3 digs, 1 assist; Zoe Butkovich 2 digs, 1 assist, 3 kills; Kylie Hunt 2 digs; Isabelle Whitcomb 1 dig, 4 assists; Leah Linderman 2 digs, 100% serving; Kaitlin Kendall 1 block assist.
UP NEXT: The Trojans (38-7-1) take on McBain in the district finals at 6 p.m. Thursday at McBain.
McBain 3
Manton 0
The Ramblers def. the Rangers 25-16, 25-9, 25-14.
McBain: No stats reported.
Manton: Adrianna Sackett 2 kills, 21 digs; Ashley Bredahl 2 kills, 2 aces, 8 digs, 15 assists; Emma Ruppert 7 digs; Genevieve Alexander 6 digs; Lauren Wilder 3 kills, 6 digs, 1 block; Leah Helsel 7 kills, 1 ace, 15 digs, 1 assist, 1 block; Mattie Lafreniere 1 block; Morgan Shepler 5 kills, 2 digs.
UP NEXT: The Ramblers square off against Lake City for a district championship at 6 p.m. Thursday at McBain. The Rangers end their season at 38-6-5.
Mesick 3
Baldwin 0
The Bulldogs def. Baldwin 25-13, 25-12, 25-19.
Mesick: Kelsey Quiggin 15 kills, 8 digs; Celeste Hallett 6 aces, 18 assists, 7 digs; Rebecca McCree 1 block, 1 ace, 4 kills, 7 digs; Kylie Sexton 1 block, 1 ace, 1 kill; Jazmyn Mills 2 aces, 1 kill, 8 digs; Maddy Spoor 1 ace, 6 assists, 3 digs; Taylor Houck 1 block, 3 kills.
UP NEXT: The Bulldogs battle McBain Northern Michigan Christian or Forest Area in the district finals at 6 p.m. Friday in Mesick.
Cheboygan 3
Kalkaska 0
Cheboygan def. the Blazers 25-14, 25-13, 25-6.
Kalkaska: No stats reported.
UP NEXT: Cheboygan takes on Boyne City in the district finals at 7 p.m. Thursday at Kingsley. The Blazers end their season with the loss.
Central Lake 3
Ellsworth 0
The Trojans def. the Lancers 25-14, 25-11, 25-18.
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Trojans. face Gaylord St. Mary for a district championship at 6 p.m. Thursday at Boyne Falls. The loss ends the Lancers’ season.
Gaylord SM 3
Alba 0
Gaylord St. Mary def. Alba 25-12, 25-4, 25-11.
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Snowbirds square off against Central Lake in the district finals at 6 p.m. Thursday at Boyne Falls.
Onekama 3
Manistee CC 0
The Portagers def. Manistee Catholic Central 25-14, 25-20, 25-11.
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Portagers battle for a district championship against Frankfort at 7 p.m. Friday in Bear Lake. The Sabers end their season with the loss.
Frankfort 3
Brethren 0
The Panthers def. the Bobcats 25-19, 25-17, 25-20.
No stats reported.
UP NEXT: The Panthers take on Onekama in the district finals at 7 p.m. Thursday at Bear Lake. The Bobcats’ season ends with the loss.
