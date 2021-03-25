KINGSLEY — Shutting down Benzie Central’s Ellen Bretzke is a tall task teams faced the past four years.
She’s at the top of the scouting report for every opponent and when the Huskies met Cadillac in the Division 2 district semifinal at Kingsley Wednesday night, the Vikings showed that they came prepared.
Cadillac used stifling double teams and pesky hands to shut down the Huskies‘ biggest scoring threat and move on to the district final with a 46-25 victory.
“We were definitely keyed in on her and I give my kids credit to take out a player like Bretzke,” Cadillac head coach Kip Damgard said. “That is a mighty challenge.”
The Vikings managed to hold Bretzke, who averages 17.7 points per game, to only six points — all of which came in the second half. The Huskies brought in a new defensive strategy thanks to their own scouting report. Benzie came out in a zone defense and did a good job limiting Cadillac’s shots in the first half, but Molly Anderson wouldn’t take no for an answer.
Anderson put together nine points in the opening quarter, then hit two 3-pointers in the second to score 15 of Cadillac’s 21 first-half points.
“We started out slow because we didn’t expect them to be in the zone,” Anderson said. “Once we got going into it and moving the ball, we were knocking down our shots and getting steals on defense to bring the score up.”
While Anderson drove Cadillac’s offense, Gloria Stepanovich found rebounds and open shots to keep the Huskies close. Stepanovich scored 10 of the Huskies 12 first-half points, heading into the break down 21-12.
The Vikings went into the locker room and didn’t like only having a nine-point lead. Damgard gave them a choice.
“In the locker room coach gave us a reality check and said it is win or go home,” Anderson said. “I think we need to remember that in the first half on Friday, because it seemed realistic in the locker room; we just had to get going.”
Cadillac really got going in the second half when Emma McTaggart and Macy Brown joined in on the scoring action and pushed the third quarter lead to as many as 17 points.
“They did a good job with their defense and they had us slowed right now and we felt we struggled in the first half,” Damgard said. “I am quite proud of the way the kids responded to what we talked about at halftime.”
The Huskies only managed five fourth quarter points as the Vikings began to break down the zone defense. Cadillac began raining 3-pointers and ran to the 46-25 final.
“Athletically, we don’t match up with them, so we had to do something different,” Huskies head coach Sarah Ross said. “We haven’t played the zone all year ... so that is what you have to do in the playoffs.
“I thought we really played good defense but Cadillac is a great team, I mean it takes a lot to stop them and you got to be on your very best game. I feel like defensively we were close and offensively we just weren’t on our A games.”
Anderson led all scorers with 20 points and Stepanovich netted 14 for Benzie. Stepanovich added eight rebounds and two blocks and Bretzke added 11 rebounds and three blocks.
Macy Brown netted all six of her points in a short stretch that helped spark the Vikings in the second half. Olivia Meyer pitched in nine points on three 3-pointers and Madilyn Drabik scored seven.
The Vikings (13-1) meet with Ludington in Friday’s district final at Kingsley. Ludington beat Manistee in the early game Wednesday, 50-25, but fell to Cadillac 42-37 earlier this season.
“We need to show up like that in the first quarter,” Damgard said. “We don’t want to wait till the third quarter. Ludington is good, We know what they do, we played them once, we know that we have to be ready to play from the tip to finish.”
Benzie Central finishes the season at 10-8 and loses only Bretzke to graduation. Ross said she’s hopeful someone can take after the senior leader and take the Huskies into the future.
“They can see the difference in a player between who gets it done on their own and who doesn’t,” Ross said. “And that is really a way to make your program better. I think that those girls really have something to look up to.”