TRAVERSE CITY — It’s been a long time since Grayling and Lake Leelanau St. Mary made it this far.
Neither wants those historic runs to end, either.
Cadillac’s regional drought wasn’t as long as the ones experienced by Lake Leelanau (72 years) and Grayling (65 years), winning a regional crown as recently as 2015. But Cadillac draws an undefeated opponent Tuesday that also snapped a 51-year skid.
Northern Michigan is sure well-represented in Tuesday’s boys basketball quarterfinals, with three entrants — Cadillac, Grayling and Lake Leelanau St. Mary.
St. Mary head coach Matt Barnowski said his Eagles have been “focused, real focused” in the team’s practices since winning a regional title for the first time since 1950 last Wednesday.
Grayling’s last regional crown came in 1957, and that one was inherited from Frederic when that school incorporated into Grayling.
“We’re enjoying the ride,” Grayling head coach LJ Mead said. “The community has embraced us and it was a great atmosphere at home.”
The Vikings (15-9) play Menominee (21-3) in Sault Ste. Marie at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Division 3, while Cadillac (19-5) faces Freeland (24-0) in Division 2 at Central Montcalm and Lake Leelanau (20-4) tips off against Fulton (14-11) at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Lake City.
Freeland knocked down five first-quarter 3-pointers to jump out to a 19-8 lead on Flint Hamady in an 82-59 regional final win. Cadillac head coach Ryan Benzenberg said his Vikings will have to guard the 3-point line very carefully.
“They have five really solid starters,” Benzenberg said. “They all shoot the crap out of the ball.”
Josh Elliott scored 24 points to go with eight assists, and Bryson Huckeby racked up 23 points, nine assists and seven rebounds to lead No. 9 Freeland. Alex Duley had 13 points and 11 rebounds. Elliott is headed to Alma College to play basketball and Duley will suit up for the Scots in football.
“We’ve been playing great the last few weeks,” Benzenberg said.
A big part of that has been Jaden Montague’s emergence. The sharpshooter expanded his game this year and has moved around in roles after Keegan Baker’s broken collarbone during the football season moved him from shooting guard to the point. Baker came back during the season, and is out with injury again, resulting in Montague returning to point guard.
“We finally got him going,” Benzenberg said.
Montague is averaging 9.8 points and 5.3 rebounds a game heading into Tuesday’s matchup. ColenJenema averages 20.8 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.2 blocks, while 6-5 sophomore Charlie Howell adds averages of 9.0 points, 6.8 boards and 1.1 blocks. The Vikings also get contributions from 6-0 senior guard Aden Gurden, 6-0 freshman Eli Main, 6-5 freshman Gavin Goetz and 6-7 senior Connor McGowan.
Benzenberg hopes that depth pays off against a Freeland team that doesn’t dip into its bench much.
The Vikings won their last regional title in 2015, Benzenberg’s first season as head coach. Cadillac went to Breslin for the semifinals that season before falling to Detroit Henry Ford.
The Vikings could also earn their first 20-win season in Benzenberg’s eight seasons (they were 18-4 the season COVID-19 shut down the postseason). The last Vikings’ 20-win season was in 2012-13, another Final Four season.
Cadillac goes into the Freeland matchup on an eight-game winning streak, looking to knock off the 24-0 Falcons. Benzenberg grew up in Hemlock, the neighboring town, and his parents now live in Freeland, so he expects to see lots of green and white colors flying at Central Montcalm.
Vikings big man Cole Jenema suffered a grade 2 foot sprain in Cadillac’s regular-season finale against Benzie Central. He missed the team’s district-opening win over Manistee, but came back to see action in the last three contests, including a huge game of 26 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and three blocks in the regional final win over Escanaba.
Jenema tweaked the injury late in the Escanaba contest, and Benzenberg estimates he’ll be at 65-70 percent Tuesday against Freeland.
The Lake Leelanau game was moved from Cadillac and Lake City after the Vikings qualified for their own quarterfinal.
Grayling was slated to play Menominee in Lake City, but that game likewise moved, heading north to Sault Ste. Marie to be more in between the two schools.
Mead said the extra distance on Tuesday’s trip isn’t a big deal, since the Vikings played 11 of 20 regular-season games on road, as well as all of their scrimmages.
“We’ve been road warriors,” Mead said. “We preach to respond, not react.”
Menominee comes into the game ranked No. 7 in Division 3.
“They’re long and athletic,” Mead said. “They can get up and down the floor and defend all five spots. They’re a pretty complete team.”
The veteran Maroons team pressed Benzie Central in its double-overtime win over a Huskies team that likes to run. Mead said the Vikings need to play under control against Menomonee, which has played three games this year that went into OT.
Grayling lost five of its last eight heading into the postseason, and then flicked the switch. The defense has been a big part of that, allowing none of its four playoff foes to get above 40 points.
“One of the big things is are we going to be able to defend like we have the first four games of the tournament,” Mead said. “We have to make the most of every possession, because they do.”
Fulton has the worst record of the 32 teams remaining in the playoffs, aside from Ecorse (8-12) and Adrian Lenawee Christian (13-12). The Pirates won back-to-back games only once this season before the current seven-game win streak they’re on.
“Their record definitely does not determine how tough they are,” Barnowski said.
Four of the Pirates’ losses came from Pewamo-Westphalia and Bath, who both are still going in the D-3 quarters.
Fulton avenged two regular-season losses to Fowler by eliminating the Eagles in the district semifinals.
Grayling counters with a team led by the high-flying duo of Dylan Cragg and Caleb Caul, headed to play at Alma College and Kalamazoo College, respectively, and sophomore Ethan Kucharek, with Sparty Skillern clogging up the middle and aiming to play next week in the arena of his namesake at Michigan State.
Dylan Barnowski comes in averaging 21.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 7.1 assists a game, with Shawn Bramer adding 20.4 points, 10.2 boards and 2.7 assists.
August Schaub aids their cause with 12.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists a game, while Matthew Kohler hits the boards for 4.1 a game.
Sophomore Jerry Schaub averages only 2.5 points a game, but hit two huge corner 3-pointers in the Eagles’ rally against No. 1-ranked McBain Northern Michigan Christian. He’s averaged seven a game in the postseason.
“I don’t think Jerry is flying under the radar anymore,” Matt Barnowski said.
Fulton plays multiple defenses, including a triangle-and-two defense that McBain NMC sprung on the Eagles late in the regional final. Jerry Schaub found holes in that zone to hit those big shots and score a career-high 12 points.
