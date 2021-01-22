DETROIT — A football season riddled with shutdowns and unparalleled adversity ended with the first trip to Ford Field and a runner-up finish for the Cadillac Vikings.
A magical run to the Division 4 state title was shut down by Detroit Country Day in a defensive battle that saw the Vikings fall 13-0 Friday night.
Ford Field, normally meant to hold 65,000 people, rang hollow with just over 300 people in attendance as the Yellowjackets took home their first Division 4 state title in a game that was dominated by the defensive play of both teams.
It was expected, as Country Day shut out each of its last three opponents by a total margin of 63-0, and Vikings head coach Cody Mallory said the Vikings were taken out of their normal game.
“It was nothing to do with scheme, they ran a basic front and they just have some dudes up front and we really struggled with it,” said Mallory. “They got us out of our game and good teams are going to do that. We started to fall apart a little bit on the little things that we’ve been doing since junior high, so hopefully we learned from this.”
The runner-up finish is the best in school history for the Vikings, who defeated No.1-ranked Edwardsburg in the semifinals, and Mallory hopes it is just the start of different expectations for his team.
“It should be a springboard,” said Mallory. “The big thing is we are going to have X’s on our backs. People might have thought it was fluky for us to make it to the regional final last year but we beat some good teams to get here, so there is no more hiding. That comes with increased expectations and we’re going to need to make sure that we meet those and exceed them.“
The Vikings were plagued with bad starting field position throughout the first half, beginning the first drive at their own 14 after a fumble on the opening kickoff and taking over their second from inside their own 5 after a penalty.
Cadillac allowed Country Day to muster a 17-play drive the first time they touched the ball, but the Vikings red-zone defense came through. After making four goal-line stands a week ago, the Vikings stepped up with their backs against the wall in the second quarter.
The Yellowjackets managed to get down to the 4-yard line before being stuffed on three consecutive plays, forcing a field goal from 19 yards. The near nine-minute drive spanned the first two quarters and gave Country Day a 3-0 lead. The same would happen late in the second after Country Day set up at the 10-yard line and were forced to settle for a 26-yard field goal to take a 6-0 lead into halftime.
The Vikings only managed 88 total yards of offense, with 53 of them coming from Collin Johnston in the opening half and one of two pass attempts being intercepted. They would end up with 150 rushing yards for the game, but never got further than the opposing 32-yard line. Gurden was unable to complete a pass in the game on four attempts and the Yellowjackets defense was all over the Vikings attack.
“They were just always there, you would turn your head and they are right there and you have to be quick,” said Gurden of the Yellowjackets defensive effort. “If you make a mistake, it’s over; the play was over.”
Danny MacLean stopped the Vikings’ best first half chance with a dazzling toe-tap interception at the Yellowjacket 32-yard line. The four-man combo of Caleb Tiernan, Will Leggon, Nick Wachol and Billy Abdallah were stuffing the inside rushing attack of the Vikings and forced them into five fourth-down situations near midfield.
“We let everything go to our heads,” Gurden said. “We came into this game thinking we could beat this team, which I still think right now we could. We just couldn’t execute anything.”
The Vikings defense also shut down Country Day‘s offense, with the exception of two long, time-consuming drives to open each half.
The Yellowjackets broke off a 12-play drive out of the halftime break that lasted six and a half minutes and spanned 70 yards to score the game’s only touchdown.
Gabe Winowich toted the ball 4 yards on a left outside sweep to spread the margin to 13-0 for Country Day and it let the defense do the rest.
“That’s what they (Cadillac) try to do and I think that is the greatest antidote for that is if you can keep the ball away from them, then they get flustered because they are the ones who like to bleed the clock,” said Yellowjackets head coach Dan MacLean. “We kind of flipped the script on it and the biggest thing was our defense allowed us to get off the field at certain times. It’s not the ideal way but we always tell the kids if they don’t score we win.”
The Vikings were unable to muster past the Country Day defense in the fourth quarter despite a couple of big runs by Nick Reinhold and Gurden.
Cadillac made its run to Ford Field just two years after going 1-8 and making a big turnaround to the regional final in 2019.
“Those seniors were there with us going through the hard times, going 1-8, and a lot of them were on varsity taking lumps,” said Mallory. “Their growth and their faith in what we were doing in the process says a lot about them and their character. They’re really going to be missed.”
The Vikings lose 10 seniors to graduation, but return most of their skill positions and 80 percent of their offensive line next season.
The four leading offensive players in Friday’s game return next season. Junior running back Johnston led the way with 53 rushing yards and 79 all-purpose yards (while also making 10 tackles and forcing a fumble), sophomores Kaleb McKinley and Reinhold followed with 39 and 27 rushing yards, respectively, and Gurden totaled 21.
The Yellowjackets were led by Parker Yearego with 71 rushing yards and quarterback Brandon Mann with with 40 on the ground and 106 through the air.
The senior class was a guiding light for the Vikings, according to Mallory and Gurden, and the juniors hope to emulate that next season.
“That we can believe in anything, there is a lot of love and bringing the team together always,” Gurden said of his senior teammates. “When we were down low they would pick our heads up and that’s what we are going to try to do next year.“
The Vikings defense yielded 238 total yards and were led by Johnston, senior Noah Cochrane with eight tackles and Black Swiger with three tackles and a sack.
“Extremely proud of them, they played a good game,” Mallory said of his defense. ”But it’s three phases of the game we need to execute and tonight we consistently executed in one and at times in the others but not enough to be successful.”
Mallory said having two teams at Ford Field, with TC St. Francis scheduled to play at 10 a.m. Saturday morning, and five teams in the state semifinals, northern Michigan football can no longer be overlooked.
“From where we were last year getting thumped in the regional final to (Grand Rapids) Catholic Central and returning a lot of those guys and making it here,” he said. “There’s a lot of great steps and we still have a lot of guys coming back next year.”