GRAYLING — Grayling need look no further than last season to put the task at hand in perspective.
The Vikings (7-3) face Division 6 No. 1-ranked Montague (10-0) in the state semifinals Saturday, playing on Montague's home field.
Last year, Glen Lake faced the same Wildcats team in the semifinals, pulling off a 31-30 overtime upset on Reece Hazelton's last-second touchdown pass to Brett Peterson.
"I told them we're going to be the underdog, just like we've been the last two or three games," Tunney said. "They've played that caliber of athletes. Anytime you have heart and some fight in you, you've got a chance."
Tunney noted the the Legends Division of the Northern Michigan Football Conference lived up to its name this year, with two teams in the state semifinals and another that would have been if not for a COVID-19 outbreak forcing Kingsley's season to end. Johannesburg-Lewiston is also representing the NMFC in the semifinals out of the Legacy Division, with Glen Lake in the Leaders Division a year ago when beating Montague.
"I told them, 'If you're not confident now, I don't know what to tell you,'" Tunney said. "'You did something no other Grayling team has done. It's time you stick your chest out.'"
Grayling's longest playoff run in program history makes a trip to the EG Townsend Athletic Complex in Montague, renting a charter bus for the first time all season.
Junior running back David Millikin and the rest of the Vikings acknowledge and embrace the underdog role. They feel very few thought they'd get this far, knocking off Benzie Central, top-seeded Manistee and Boyne City in districts before blasting Negaunee by 30 points for the school's first regional championship in football.
"That's pretty much how it has been as season," Millikin said of being an underdog. "It makes you play with a chip on your shoulder."
Meanwhile, Montague's veteran team has been here before.
The Wildcats lost to Glen Lake in last year's semifinals and the core of this year's team also saw action in the 2018 state championship loss to Jackson Lumen Christi. That includes quarterback and Associated Press Division 5-6 Player of the Year Drew Collins and lineman Walker Martin.
Collins (6-3, 208) and Martin (6-3, 285) head to Michigan Tech and Grand Valley next year, respectively, to play college football. Junior lineman Hayden McDonald (6-2, 280) and junior kicker Andrew Kooi also drew first-team all-state honors. Montague won its district championship 36-7 at Muskegon Catholic Central in a matchup of teams ranked No. 1 and 2 in the AP poll.
Grayling defense faces a spread offense, something it hasn't done a lot this season.
With massive Logan Collett clogging the middle, Andrew Kanary applying consistent pressure on the quarterback and Millikin roaming all over at linebacker, the Viking defense is vastly different than the one that allowed 40 or more points in three straight games during a 1-3 start.
Since then, Grayling yielded an average of just over 15 points a game while scoring at least 28 every time out.
Anthony Harrington took over one cornerback spot to start the playoffs and 6-foot-4 basketball player Dylan Cragg occupies the other corner spot. Harrington joined the team this year as a kicker, but eventually worked his way onto the defense as fellow soccer player Eliot Boik handled kicking duties. The pair of crossover stars solidified the secondary.
Kanary dominated Negaunee's tight end Eli Luokkala, a 6-foot-5, 220-pound target headed to Northern Michigan. Luokkala had one TD catch, but was mostly a non-factor as Negaunee intentionally steered away from Kanary's side of the field.
The Viking offense relies on Millikin to pound the ball, and he's racked up 740 yards and 15 TDs in postseason alone. His success opens things up for dual-threat quarterback Hunter Ventline and the receiving corps of Kanary (29 catches for 362 yards, 4 TDs), Anthony Fisher (19 catches, 386 yards, 3 TDs) and Cragg (22 catches, 364 yards, 6 TDs).
The Vikings take that charter bus through town early Saturday morning, hoping to be greeted by community supporters along the way to start the almost three-hour trip to Montague, just north of Muskegon, for a 1 p.m. kickoff.
"We've had a lot of community support," Millikin said. "The last couple games, we took the bus through town and people line the streets and scream and yell. It gets us pumped up."