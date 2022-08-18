GRAYLING — After a week of practice under their belts, the Grayling Vikings are excited to get the 2022 season underway with a scrimmage on Thursday in Clare.
Head coach Eric Tunney is entering his fifth season at the helm, but he has been coaching for nearly 14 years. Grayling has made the playoffs over the past couple of seasons but has fallen short each time. Despite the early playoff exits, the Vikings want to go a little further than the past few seasons.
Last season, the Vikings went 7-3 and finished fifth in the Lake Michigan Conference before losing to Boyne City 19-18 in the playoffs.
That one-point defeat has motiv- ated the entire program to get over the hump.
“What we’re riding into the season is that our junior class, they’ve been playing since their freshman year. They were playing into January,” six-year defensive coordinator Michael Kososky said. “So as far as defensively, we have a lot of kids returning on that side of the ball who played and had experience. So we’re kind of riding on that experience and expecting those kids to pick up from where they left off last year.”
Many of the returners for the defensive side include junior linebacker Trevor Cvitkovich, who has played meaningful minutes since his freshman season. Cvitkovich, during his freshman year, played a lot of minutes on varsity after replacing his brother who went out because of COVID-19.
Junior outside linebacker Josh Aldridge and sophomore safety Corbin Allen are another few players Kososky listed as players who are vocal leaders on the field.
While this upcoming season may look different — after saying goodbye to 11 seniors — the sophomores and juniors have already played meaningful minutes throughout the past two seasons.
One of the juniors is wide receiver Fletcher Quinlan. The 6’2 wide receiver made significant growth in his game that even Quinaln sees a difference in his game.
“Being able to take more hits out there,” said Quinlan on the difference. “I knew I was too small last year, so I needed to get stronger.”
Quinlan went from 165 pounds to 180 while growing an inch over the summer, which to his credit said has helped a lot in his game. During Tuesday’s practice, some of Quinlan’s offseason work has been paying off.
In one play, the lengthy receiver was lined up man-to-man with the corner and with a few moves, made space between him and the defender in the end zone, where he made a Randy Moss-like catch over the corner for the touchdown.
Quinlan got an early start to his goals after a catch over the corner. One of those goals is to have 100 receiving yards in four games.
The Vikings will have a small handful of seniors from last season, one of which is offensive guard Tucker Strohaver. Strohaver, counted with one hand, the number of games he has missed throughout three seasons with the Vikings — listing him as one of the reliable offensive linemen on the Vikings roster.
However, he was sidelined in practice Tuesday after suffering a minor leg contusion but is hopeful for the scrimmage game on Thursday because he has goals and aspirations that he wants to work on before the season comes to a close.
In his sophomore season, he had around 38-40 knockdowns; but this season, Strohaver wants to get 100. On the defensive side, Kososky said a goal for his team is to hold opponents under 15-20 points a game.
“In our league, we face a lot of people that are high-power offenses,” Kososky said. “In my eyes, if we can keep those teams underneath those points, we have a good chance to put ourselves in a position to win football games.”
He mentioned was Kingsley and the Traverse City schools because of their high-power offenses, which both have coaches with years of experience. In their scrimmage, they will have a chance to see Kingsley before the season starts.
Something Kososky told his defense is that facing Kingsley before the season is a good experience because they will get a chance to see them again on Oct. 15 at home.
Being able to play against players that aren’t on their team is what he is excited forward about. Even Quinlan is excited to suit up in scrimmage because it has been a while.
After the Vikings have their scrimmage, they are officially in title mode with their first game on Aug. 25 on the road against Roscommon.
