GRAYLING — Sixty-five years is a long time to wait. But the wait was worth it for Grayling.
The Vikings — on their home court in front of their home crowd — achieved something Wednesday that no Grayling varsity boys basketball team had done since 1957. They won a regional championship.
Locked arm in arm with head coach LJ Mead, several Vikings players walked to midcourt amidst booming cheers and applause to take hold of the Division 3 regional championship trophy and hoist it over their heads as the crowd stormed the floor in pure elation and celebration.
Man hadn’t yet landed on the moon the last time the Vikings won a regional. Alaska and Hawaii weren’t yet granted statehood the last time the Vikings won a regional.
But that’s all history, and Grayling (15-9) added a chapter to its own history books with the 52-40 victory against a pesky Sanford Meridian team.
“This means everything,” said Mead, who took the program over two years ago. “For this to be our road, our venture ... man, unbelievable.”
The senior Vikings came up big for Grayling in the 12-point win.
Dylan Cragg led with 17 points, nine in the first half and four each in the third and fourth quarters. Caleb Caul, who missed some open looks early, kept his composure and made confident drives to the basket in the fourth quarter to finish with a dozen points. Sparty Skillern had six points, including a clutch layup on a stumbling baseline drive that put the Vikes up 39-33 halfway through the fourth quarter.
Sophomore Ethan Kucharek had five points, while Nate Persing, Cam Ketchum and Matt Pittman all had four.
“I couldn’t be prouder of these kids,” Mead said. “We had to grind, and we did. We grinded and we persevered.”
Grayling led 10-7 after the first quarter and 20-14 with less than a minute to play in the half before back-to-back buckets by Meridian’s Sawyer Moloy, including a baby hook at the buzzer, made it 20-18 at the break.
The Mustangs (16-7) took an early one-point lead in the third on a Cam Haiser 3-pointer from the wing, but Skillern’s offensive rebound and putback on a missed Caul triple put the Vikings back on top.
The game remained close throughout the rest of the third as the lead jockeyed back and forth between the Vikings and Mustangs.
No team held more than a two-point advantage until Caul picked Dane Plichta’s pocket and got the ball to a wide-open Cragg for a thunderous one-handed dunk that electrified an already surging Grayling fandom and gave the Vikings a 35-31 lead as time expired.
A Caul layup to open the final quarter pushed the lead to six, but Nick Metzger answered Cragg’s dunk with a throwdown of his own to make it 37-33 before Skillern’s gracefully ungraceful basket that once again whipped the Vikings’ crowd — especially the student-fan section — into an absolute frenzy.
Neither team could grab the momentum until the Vikings simply willed it to their side.
Kucharek took a hard foul from behind by Plichta that garnered calls from the crowd for a flagrant and galvanized the Vikings on the court. Grayling rattled off six points in less than 30 seconds after the foul to push the lead to 10 at 45-35 with 2:15 left to play.
“Our coaches preach, ‘Don’t react,’” Caul said of Meridian’s chippy, physical play. “That’s what we work on. Not reacting, just responding with how we play.”
The Mustangs got as close as seven at 47-40 after a Plichta three, but Meridian head coach Mitch Bohn was called for a technical foul after Logan Crowder fouled Cragg with 65 ticks left on the clock. Matt Pittman hit one of two from the line after the technical.
“We feed off that energy,” Cragg said. “Their team, their fans, they get all riled up over it, but we’re just laid back.”
Kucharek, after being fouled again, walked to the line with a smile on his face and calmly sunk both free throws on the 1-and-1 to ice the victory. Ketchum’s layup with 12 seconds to go was the proverbial cherry on top of the regional championship sundae.
“This means the whole world to all of us,” Kucharek said. “I love Grayling. I’ve lived here my whole life. I love the crowd, the community. This is the most packed I’ve ever seen this gym. It amazes me to see all of these supporters.”
The Viking faithful will undoubtedly make the trip to Lake City on Tuesday when Grayling takes on Menominee (21-3) in the state quarterfinals. Game time is slated for 7 p.m.
“I just want to get back out there and love it and enjoy the moment,” Mead said as the Grayling student band continued to play in the wake of the monumental victory. “Our community, wow. ... To do this in front of our home fans, they packed this place. What a great environment.”
Now, the Vikings are just a win away from the ultimate high school basketball environment — the state finals at Michigan State University’s Breslin Center.
Although getting to East Lansing is the goal, Cragg said this Viking team won’t get ahead of itself. The focus is on Tuesday and on Menominee.
“We worked so hard for this, and we’re not done yet,” Cragg said. “We’re going to keep rolling.”
