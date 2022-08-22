TRAVERSE CITY — The room in West Senior High School is marked G102.
But it may as well say “Room for improvement.”
West looks to give itself a leg up on the competition — and keep up with a select few — with a dedicated golf room featuring a Skytrack golf simulator.
Traverse City Central’s golf program owns the same model of simulator, one it’s used since just before the COVID-19 pandemic, although it was offline for several months with a glitch that needed to be fixed. Central’s golf room is in the process of moving to a different room closer to the gymnasium, where ceilings are tall enough that players can use drivers.
“I don’t know of any other schools that have this (on premises),” Trojans golf coach Lois McManus said. “It’s a great investment TCAPS has made for Central and West. Any time you can get more practice, it’s beneficial.”
Up to four West players can play at a time, hitting the range, playing simulations of real courses or playing challenges.
“It’s nice to be able to have hands on a club all year long,” TC West senior Ainslee Hewitt said. “You’ll find me here a lot. I don’t know many schools where you can just go, ‘I’m going to go golf,’ even in the winter.”
The simulators — similar to those available locally at X-Golf in Traverse City, Bay Meadows Golf Course and The Golf Center — not only track players’ distance, carry, club speed and spin, but it can give feedback on aspects of their swing, such as if the club head was square at impact.
West’s golf room, located in the athletic wing of the high school, includes an indoor eight-foot by 20-foot putting green and chipping basket.
Players found an old leather couch for the room, G102. The room number is almost perfect, like Golf 101.
What they’ve learned shows up pretty easily, with a huge wall of photos of players from tournaments and team trips over the years, many featuring various awards they’ve won.
“The range setting is nice, but the challenge mode to work on your chipping game really helps,” Hewitt said. “You can putt and everybody loves the big game, but it helps you to concentrate on those other aspects of your game.”
Boys players use the facility as well, such as Tyler Frechette, who moved on to play at Central Michigan University this year.
Titan players drop in throughout the day during the school year when they have a free hour to play a round, and Titans head coach Karl Gagnon opens the room up each Saturday during the winter.
The simulators cost about $7,000 each.
“It’s a great investment,” Gagnon said. “The kids are really using it.”
Central’s new golf room has a putting carpet that McManus is in the process of getting outfitted with undulation for better short-game practice.
McManus said some players frequently go to Bay Meadows to use the same simulator there, but having one on school grounds makes it convenient for athletes to get in some work on their lunch hour or before or after school.
She’s looking at fundraising to buy an add-on to the simulator that allows users to design their own courses and share those designs with each other. It may not be perfect, but they could put together designs of local courses and ones they’ll play on in the postseason to get some extra work in, and at least have accurate yardages, locations of sand traps and hazards, doglegs, green sizes and other distinguishing features.
McManus said the simulator lends a great way for players to hone in on club distances, which is especially helpful when someone gets a new set of clubs.
Hewitt leads a West team with seven players back from last year’s team that finished eighth in regionals. Hewitt placed sixth and Maya Wilson 19th as a sophomore, with Hewitt going on to take 46th in the state finals. Charlie Erickson is one of West’s other top returners.
