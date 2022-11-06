ACME — Alexey Vermeulen doesn’t consider himself royalty quite yet.
A target? Absolutely.
But now he’s at least in the line of succession, winning his second Iceman Cometh Challenge men’s pro title Saturday at Timber Ridge Resort in Acme.
“Anything you do twice is a reminder that it wasn’t just a fluke,” Vermeulen said. “I’m chasing hometown heroes from when I grew up with Brian Matter, who won the race four times. So that’s your true Michigan royalty. I still have two more to go.”
A native of Pinckney who now lives in Colorado, Vermeulen also won in 2019, then finished a disappointing fourth last year, one spot behind Matter.
The 2020 event was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Matter took seventh this year.
Vermeulen’s 2022 time of 1:30:02 was 34 seconds faster than last year’s champion, Cole Paton, who took eighth this time.
Riley Amos of Durango, Colorado, took third in 1:30:25, eight seconds behind 19-year-old runner-up Brayden Johnson of Littleton, Colorado, both of whom competing in the Iceman for the first time.
“The first part was actually perfect dirt,” Johnson said. “The single track was super nice, tons of grip. There was a little bit of sand spitting up, but other than that conditions were perfect.”
Vermeulen, 27, takes home a $6,000 check for first, with Johnson winning $4,250 and the 20-year-old Amos $3,000.
Scott Quiring, Steve Tilford and Geoff Kabush each won Iceman three times. Matter spread out his quartet of victories over more than a decade, claiming the race in 2004, 2007, 2010 and 2014.
“The race started out pretty antsy,” Johnson said. “Everybody was jostling for position and because it was a little bit windy in places, not everybody wanted to lead, so it was kind of hard to stay near the front but also not do too much work. So it was pretty tense for the first 10-ish miles.”
Tyler Orschel placed fourth in 1:30:26, with Texas’ Bradyn Lange fifth and Traverse City’s Kyan Olshove sixth. Last year’s runner-up, Kerry Werner, ended up ninth this year, and Grayling’s Jorden Wakeley rounded out the top 10.
“It was such a fast race,” Amos said. “Like as close as you can get to pack road racing on mountain bikes. It’s still definitely I think worth having a mountain bike, though. There’s some rough sections out there and some corners and good single track. But it was a blast. It was such a dynamic, interesting race.”
Braden Forrester of Rockford won the Slush Cup in 36:02, while Ada’s Reese Drajka claimed the female crown in 40:14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.