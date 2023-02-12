TRAVERSE CITY — Tom Sutter has been through it all with the North American Vasa. He’s seen it all. He’s skied it all.
On Saturday, the 75-year-old entered and completed the 47th annual Vasa, finishing first in his age group with a time of 1:10:23. And although the 27K race he signed up for was modified to an 18K “Looptacular” because of the weather and lack of snow, Sutter continued his streak of cross-country skiing through the woods of northern Michigan in a Vasa race since its inception in 1977.
“It is just a sanctuary when you’re out there,” Sutter said. “I can purge everything. It gives you this great, euphoric feeling.”
If nordic skiing required any fuel, it would certainly be in Sutter’s blood. But flowing through those veins instead is a pure and simple love for the sport that began in the early 1970s when he bought his first set of cross-country ski gear and started taking to the snowmobile trails near a friend’s house in Grayling.
“We’d ski out there for hours and hours,” he said. “I just loved it. We’d be outside for what seemed like all day, and then we’d come back and have a few beers — and then do it all again the next day.”
So when the White Pine Stampede came around in 1977, there was no question that Sutter would enter. But as for the inaugural North American Vasa taking place the next week, he wasn’t so sure.
“That White Pine was just frigid cole. It turned into a survival race,” he said.
Still, his friends nudged him toward the Vasa and encouraged him to enter.
“I told them I’d already done my one race and wasn’t up for it, but I knew how much I enjoyed skiing so I did end up in the Vasa on kind of whim,” Sutter said. “The rest is history.”
That history — both Sutter’s and that of the Vasa — is rich and full.
The Vasa, the creation of which was led by the efforts of Ted Okerstrom, Vojin Baic and George Lombard, had its first run on Jan. 22, 1977. Sutter was one of 234 skiers to participate and one of 205 to finish the race that started at Cherry Capital Airport and finished at Ranch Rudolf.
“The first year was an eye-opener,” Sutter said. “It was 8 degrees and the snow was 2 feet deep. There was a clearing for the mass start, but then it transitioned to two tracks and you just got in a train of skiers and followed along.”
The Vasa’s sophomore campaign was postponed a week by a blizzard, pushing the race to the same day as the White Pine Stampede. So Sutter had a choice to make. He chose to stay local and check Vasa race No. 2 off of his list. He also finished second that year in his class, an achievement of which he is still proud.
“I got a nice little glass trophy with a nordic skier on it that I still cherish,” he said.
The 1983 race was slated to finish in downtown Traverse City along State Street near the Park Place Hotel, but minimal snow changed the route and sent skiers from Holiday Hills to Ranch Rudolf and back. The ‘84 race also was supposed to finish downtown as skiers crossed a frozen Boardman Lake, but overnight temps in the 50s and a daylight thaw meant only 828 of the 1,300 skiers made the trek across the Boardman and across the finish line.
Sutter was one of those 828 to finish what was dubbed the “Slush Bowl of ‘84.”
“It’s too bad they couldn’t bring that to fruition, because it would have been so cool,” Sutter said of finishing downtown.
The course moved around for the better part of the next decade until a permanent Vasa trail was created and finished in 1991 after three years of planning with help from the Michigan DNR and countless volunteer hours and community donations. Lombard led the efforts to develop the trail as something available year-round, not just the one day the Vasa occurs.
“It’s nice now to have this established route that we’re on every year,” Sutter said. “It’s a great community event that isn’t without a great deal of work from people on different committees who work year-round to bring it together. The Vasa board and TART and the Vasa Ski Club all pitch in, and that really means a lot to all of us.”
Even with the set trail, the race has still faced its obstacles. A thaw followed by temperatures in the single digits that turned the course into an “ice field” caused the race’s cancellation in 1999. Concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic stopped the race cold in its tracks in 2021, and now Sutter said skiers and snowsport enthusiasts are dealing with the effects of climate change.
“Climate change is for real, and it’s impacting all of us,” Sutter said. “I would just hope, as a society, we could collectively address it and try to make some progress instead of denying it. It is noticeable globally, and there is no more time to delay to make sure the planet is here for our kids and grandkids.”
But Sutter said the modifications made Saturday were a wonderful attempt from the race organizers to save to 2023 Vasa in some form or fashion.
“It’s just unfortunate with the conditions we have to deal with,” Sutter said. “This puts a strain on the organizers and everyone involved. It’s just hard to bring everything together.”
Sutter has nothing but praise for the people who have ensured the Vasa’s place in northern Michigan.
“This means a lot to a lot of people, and those involved with putting it on do just a wonderful job,” he said. “The skiers out there have a good time even though it’s a very challenging course. It’s something that people want to come out and do. I know I certainly do.”
And he’s done it going on five decades. He hopes to reach 50 Vasas, but he’s aware that Father Time might play a role just like Mother Nature has.
“I could certainly see myself slowing down. Age is catching up with me,” said Sutter, who just completed a 50K race in Marquette. “I’m still healthy and have skiing on my mind year-round. When biking comes around, I use it to be a better skier. When I’m out running, I want to be more fit and stronger to be a better skier. That’s where my mind is at.”
Despite the many years tackling the Vasa, Sutter said he still feels that nervousness and angst leading up to the race.
“Am I eating right? Am I getting enough sleep? Am I hydrating enough? It’s kind of fun to be in tune and be on top of things and be as sharp as you can,” he said. “Are you going to win it? No, but you just want to be prepared.”
On the day of the race, navigating the chaos before getting to the starting line and then harnessing that anticipation is the toughest part, Sutter said.
“But once that gun goes off and you’re out there about two kilometers, you breathe a sigh of relief and just ski,” he said. “And when you come off the ski trail, you’re tired from the top of your head to the bottom of your feet.”
Often with a smile on his face. Because for Sutter, skiing has led to great things in his life, including falling in love with his wife.
The two had their first date on skis when they took to the gorgeous terrain of Alligator Hill, near where Sutter was living at the time.
“We went up in the hills, and luckily we didn’t break any bones or any skis,” Sutter joked. “We were out skiing with smiles on our faces. That kind of says it all.”
It certainly does.
