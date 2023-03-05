From Staff Reports
TRAVERSE CITY — Friday and Saturday proved to be both eventful and successful for several area athletes at the Michigan High School Nordic Skiing State Championships at Hickory Hills Ski Area in Traverse City.
The VASA Raptors, which is made up of area high school skiers, won both the girls and boys team state championships. The Raptors finished runner-up last season.
Traverse City St. Francis skiers Annie Paulson and Josh Kerr, as part of the VASA Raptors ski team, earned multiple individual state titles as well during the two-day event.
Paulson, a junior, won the Classic sprint race and was part of the winning co-ed team in the Mixed Relay with Kerr. Kerr, a senior, swept the boys races, taking first place in the Skate and Classic pursuits while also winning the Classic Sprint and the Mixed Relay with Paulson.
The pursuit races are based on a combination of times from the 5K Freestyle on Friday and the 5K Classic on Saturday. The skiers went off on a staggered start Saturday based on their time from Friday.
In the boys Pursuit race, Ryan Donnell of the VASA Raptors finished in second and Petoskey’s Jack Lindwall was fourth.
In the girls Pursuit, Paulson took second and was followed by Benzie Central’s Mylie Kelly, who represented the Crystal Nordic Ski Team, in third place. Ella DeBruyn was fourth.
In the boys Skate, Donnell grabbed third for the Raptors and was followed by teammate Carter DeBruyn in fourth. The boys Classic had Donnell in third, Lindwall in fourth and VASA Raptor Liam Wierzba in fifth. Donnell took second in the Sprint, and VASA Raptor Nick Thuente took fifth.
The girls Skate saw Kelly take second with Paulson in third and DeBruyn in fifth. The girls Classic had Paulson in second, DeBruyn in third and Kelly in fifth. VASA Raptor Victoria Garces took second in the Sprint.
