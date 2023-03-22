ALMA — Before the Vikings’ heart was broken, it was in their throat. For quite a while, too.
Trailing 58-57 with 90 seconds to play in Tuesday’s Division 2 varsity boys basketball state quarterfinal at Alma High School, Cadillac tried to withstand the pressure from Saginaw down the stretch and convert on opportunities to tie or take the lead. But missed free throws, turnovers and a questionable non-call on what looked like a Saginaw foul on Cadillac’s Jaden Montague, unfortunately, sealed the Vikings’ fate in a 61-57 final.
“Obviously, it burns right now,” Cadillac head coach Ryan Benzenberg said. “It’s supposed to burn. That means these guys cared. But our program is better because of the group we had this season.”
The Vikings led 52-51 halfway through the fourth quarter, but the Trojans managed to take back the lead in the waning minutes. After a pair of missed Cadillac free throws, Saginaw burned about 50 seconds off the clock as they dribbled and passed the ball through the Viking defense at the top of the key.
The Vikings nearly forced the turnover and got a steal, but a jump ball was called with 29.9 seconds left as the possession arrow stayed with the Trojans. Cadillac fouled immediately on the inbounds pass, and Charlie Howell hauled in the rebound after DaRon Sherman missed the front end of a 1-and-1 to keep it a one-point game.
Benzenberg called and was granted a timeout just before Saginaw picked off Howell’s pass with 18.9 ticks to go, despite the protest from the Trojans’ fanbase. Once play resumed, Jaden Montague tried to bring the ball up the court but fell and knocked the ball out of bounds after taking some contact from Saginaw defenders. No foul was called, despite the protest from the Vikings’ fanbase.
“It was an extremely physical game from the jump, both ways,” Benzenberg said. “The last couple games we played were officiated the other, so I was all right with it. That’s how we play. Big North basketball is physical basketball.”
Benzenberg laid the blame at his own feet and said it was fatigue that got the best of the Vikings at the end.
“Our guys logged a lot of minutes, and I did a poor job of keeping them fresh,” he said.
D’Laurence Clark split two from the charity stripe to put the Trojans up 59-57. Howell got the rebound off the miss, brought the ball across halfcourt and called a timeout with 8.8 seconds left.
Benzenberg drew up a play for a quick score at the rim, but the inbounds pass to Howell went off the tips of his fingers and out of bounds. Two more free throws from Clark iced the win for Saginaw and sunk the Vikings’ hopes of making it to the Final Four for the first time since 2015.
“In a week when they’re on spring break and laying on a beach somewhere, I’m hoping they’ll be able to reflect back and realize how special of a group they were,” Benzenberg said. “They just cared about each other so much and played for each other. Not every team is like that.”
The Vikings led 17-14 after the first quarter but trailed at the half, 33-28. Cadillac responded well coming out of the locker room to go on a 12-0 run to start the third quarter and take a 48-43 into the final frame.
“It was a game of runs,” Benzenberg said.
Howell led the Vikings with 23 points followed by Eli Main, who scored a dozen points on four 3-pointers, and Jaden Montague with 10 points. Howell also grabbed eight boards and had three assists. Main had six assists and four rebounds. Teegan Baker tallied six points with four dimes, and Gavin Goetz collected three points with six rebounds and four assists.
Cadillac finishes its season with a 22-5 record, the Vikings’ best mark since the 2011-12 squad went 22-4 and also lost in the quarterfinals. They brought home Big North Conference, district and regional championships while finishing ranked 12th in the final Michigan Associated Press poll.
The loss ends the high school basketball careers of seniors Jaden Montague, Teegan Baker, Davin Brown and Riley Wade. Benzenberg said the loss is certainly an emotional one given that those four seniors were known around the program as “the Little Vikes” when he took over as head coach nine years ago.
“They were the little guys that came to all of our summer camps, so to see them grow and be a part of our program and lead us has been incredible,” he said. “But this is obviously a sad night for me.”
The Vikings do bring back a strong group highlighted by Howell and seven sophomores that saw time on the varsity roster.
“Those kids getting a taste of this is a huge benefit,” Benzenberg said. “This really is a special group. I’m lucky enough to have those kids coming back next year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.